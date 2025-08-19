Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 100-Series Land Cruiser is widely regarded as one of the most capable and durable SUVs ever produced, combining Toyota's legendary reliability with full-time four-wheel drive, a powerful V8 engine, and exceptional off-road capability. Introduced for the 1998 model year in the United States, the UZJ100 configuration sold here came exclusively with an independent front suspension and a luxurious interior that teetered on Lexus territory.

Refinished in a custom gray paint over a reupholstered two-tone light brown and beige leather interior, this 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser UZJ100 is powered by a 4.7L dual overhead-cam V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a full-time four-wheel-drive system with a locking rear differential. In addition to the paint and bodywork, the modifications include a 200-amp alternator, Old Man Emu suspension lift, Victory 4x4 exterior hardware, a custom sound system, and more as detailed below.

First registered in Ohio, the truck later spent time in Colorado and Utah, where it was acquired by the seller in 2022.

This modified 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser is now offered at no reserve in Illinois with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Utah title in the seller's name.

Highlights

4.7L DOHC V8

Rear differential lock

Custom gray paint over a reupholstered two-tone light brown and beige leather

Victory 4x4 bumpers, rock sliders, and roof rack

Old Man Emu 2-inch suspension lift

Factory Equipment

Full-time four-wheel-drive system with center differential

Third-row seating and split-folding rear seats

Sunroof

Three-row climate control

Cruise control

Rear differential lock

Modifications

According to the seller, the following modifications have been made:

Powertrain & Performance: High-output 200-amp alternator and dual-battery electrical system Three-row aluminum radiator Snorkel intake system Doug Thorley headers and performance exhaust system

Exterior: Raceline wheels equipped with LT275/70R18 Big Foot A/T II tires LED bumper, roof rack, and rocker lighting 10,000-lb front bumper-mounted winch Rear swing-out spare tire carrier with full-size matching spare tire Aftermarket roof rack Aftermarket skid plates Bedliner applied to underside Aftermarket lighting

Interior: Polk Audio MM-Series water-resistant speakers 3,000-watt amplified audio system with Kicker CompQ subwoofers Dynamat sound deadening Remote start and alarm system



Servicing & Documentation

Photos showing the cosmetic refurbishment can be viewed in the photo gallery.

According to the seller, the following service work has been completed:

Timing belt replaced

Starter replaced

Fuel pump replaced

Oil pump replaced

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report documents the following recent service entries:

August 2026: Drive belt idler pulley replaced Wheel bearing/hub assembly replaced

May 2026: Oxygen sensor replaced

March 2025: Differential carrier bearing replaced Differential fluid service performed Oil and filter change completed



Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): March 2007: Accident reported: minor damage; it hit an animal; front primarily damaged September 2005: Accident reported: minor damage; top and windows primarily damaged

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age, mileage, and use since refurbishment

Some corrosion on underside components

Some wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Ohio, Colorado, and Utah.