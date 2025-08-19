Modified 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser
Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 100-Series Land Cruiser is widely regarded as one of the most capable and durable SUVs ever produced, combining Toyota's legendary reliability with full-time four-wheel drive, a powerful V8 engine, and exceptional off-road capability. Introduced for the 1998 model year in the United States, the UZJ100 configuration sold here came exclusively with an independent front suspension and a luxurious interior that teetered on Lexus territory.
Refinished in a custom gray paint over a reupholstered two-tone light brown and beige leather interior, this 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser UZJ100 is powered by a 4.7L dual overhead-cam V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a full-time four-wheel-drive system with a locking rear differential. In addition to the paint and bodywork, the modifications include a 200-amp alternator, Old Man Emu suspension lift, Victory 4x4 exterior hardware, a custom sound system, and more as detailed below.
First registered in Ohio, the truck later spent time in Colorado and Utah, where it was acquired by the seller in 2022.
This modified 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser is now offered at no reserve in Illinois with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Utah title in the seller's name.
Highlights
4.7L DOHC V8
Rear differential lock
Custom gray paint over a reupholstered two-tone light brown and beige leather
Victory 4x4 bumpers, rock sliders, and roof rack
Old Man Emu 2-inch suspension lift
Factory Equipment
Full-time four-wheel-drive system with center differential
Third-row seating and split-folding rear seats
Sunroof
Three-row climate control
Cruise control
Rear differential lock
Modifications
According to the seller, the following modifications have been made:
Powertrain & Performance:
High-output 200-amp alternator and dual-battery electrical system
Three-row aluminum radiator
Snorkel intake system
Doug Thorley headers and performance exhaust system
Exterior:
Raceline wheels equipped with LT275/70R18 Big Foot A/T II tires
LED bumper, roof rack, and rocker lighting
10,000-lb front bumper-mounted winch
Rear swing-out spare tire carrier with full-size matching spare tire
Aftermarket roof rack
Aftermarket skid plates
Bedliner applied to underside
Aftermarket lighting
Interior:
Polk Audio MM-Series water-resistant speakers
3,000-watt amplified audio system with Kicker CompQ subwoofers
Dynamat sound deadening
Remote start and alarm system
Servicing & Documentation
Photos showing the cosmetic refurbishment can be viewed in the photo gallery.
According to the seller, the following service work has been completed:
Timing belt replaced
Starter replaced
Fuel pump replaced
Oil pump replaced
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report documents the following recent service entries:
August 2026:
Drive belt idler pulley replaced
Wheel bearing/hub assembly replaced
May 2026:
Oxygen sensor replaced
March 2025:
Differential carrier bearing replaced
Differential fluid service performed
Oil and filter change completed
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
March 2007: Accident reported: minor damage; it hit an animal; front primarily damaged
September 2005: Accident reported: minor damage; top and windows primarily damaged
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age, mileage, and use since refurbishment
Some corrosion on underside components
Some wear on leather upholstery
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Ohio, Colorado, and Utah.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.