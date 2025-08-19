Modified 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser

No reserve
11 days
$3,600
Modified 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (91)

Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJT3HT05J7X0062120
Mileage indicated322,350 Miles TMU
LocationMundelein, Illinois
Engine4.7L DOHC V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorGray
Interior colorLight Brown/Beige
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1999 Toyota Land Cruiser - Walk Around
Play
1999 Toyota Land Cruiser - Start Up & Interior
Play
1999 Toyota Land Cruiser - Idling & Engine Compartment
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 100-Series Land Cruiser is widely regarded as one of the most capable and durable SUVs ever produced, combining Toyota's legendary reliability with full-time four-wheel drive, a powerful V8 engine, and exceptional off-road capability. Introduced for the 1998 model year in the United States, the UZJ100 configuration sold here came exclusively with an independent front suspension and a luxurious interior that teetered on Lexus territory.

Refinished in a custom gray paint over a reupholstered two-tone light brown and beige leather interior, this 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser UZJ100 is powered by a 4.7L dual overhead-cam V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a full-time four-wheel-drive system with a locking rear differential. In addition to the paint and bodywork, the modifications include a 200-amp alternator, Old Man Emu suspension lift, Victory 4x4 exterior hardware, a custom sound system, and more as detailed below.

First registered in Ohio, the truck later spent time in Colorado and Utah, where it was acquired by the seller in 2022.

This modified 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser is now offered at no reserve in Illinois with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Utah title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 4.7L DOHC V8

  • Rear differential lock

  • Custom gray paint over a reupholstered two-tone light brown and beige leather

  • Victory 4x4 bumpers, rock sliders, and roof rack

  • Old Man Emu 2-inch suspension lift

Factory Equipment

  • Full-time four-wheel-drive system with center differential

  • Third-row seating and split-folding rear seats

  • Sunroof

  • Three-row climate control

  • Cruise control

  • Rear differential lock

Modifications

According to the seller, the following modifications have been made:

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • High-output 200-amp alternator and dual-battery electrical system

    • Three-row aluminum radiator

    • Snorkel intake system

    • Doug Thorley headers and performance exhaust system

  • Exterior:

    • Raceline wheels equipped with LT275/70R18 Big Foot A/T II tires

    • LED bumper, roof rack, and rocker lighting

    • 10,000-lb front bumper-mounted winch

    • Rear swing-out spare tire carrier with full-size matching spare tire

    • Aftermarket roof rack

    • Aftermarket skid plates

    • Bedliner applied to underside

    • Aftermarket lighting

  • Interior:

    • Polk Audio MM-Series water-resistant speakers

    • 3,000-watt amplified audio system with Kicker CompQ subwoofers

    • Dynamat sound deadening

    • Remote start and alarm system

Servicing & Documentation

Photos showing the cosmetic refurbishment can be viewed in the photo gallery.

According to the seller, the following service work has been completed:

  • Timing belt replaced

  • Starter replaced

  • Fuel pump replaced

  • Oil pump replaced

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report documents the following recent service entries:

  • August 2026:

    • Drive belt idler pulley replaced

    • Wheel bearing/hub assembly replaced

  • May 2026:

    • Oxygen sensor replaced

  • March 2025:

    • Differential carrier bearing replaced

    • Differential fluid service performed

    • Oil and filter change completed

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • March 2007: Accident reported: minor damage; it hit an animal; front primarily damaged

    • September 2005: Accident reported: minor damage; top and windows primarily damaged

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age, mileage, and use since refurbishment

  • Some corrosion on underside components

  • Some wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Ohio, Colorado, and Utah.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser · No reserve

Current bid
Frank73160
Frank73160
$3,600
Seller
mmusicm
mmusicm
EndingMon, Oct 05 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids5
Views1,372

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Frank73160's avatar
Frank73160
Sep 23 at 6:38 PM
$3,600bid placed 
Shadow1's avatar
Shadow1
Sep 23 at 6:26 PM
$3,500bid placed 
Frank73160's avatar
Frank73160
Sep 23 at 5:47 PM
$3,400bid placed 
KCShayne's avatar
KCShayne
Sep 21 at 10:07 PM
$3,100bid placed 
DowntownMichaelB's avatar
DowntownMichaelB
Sep 20 at 8:06 PM
$3,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026