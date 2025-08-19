1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged and 1999 Titan Shelby Motorcycle

Burnyzz
5 days
$65,500
1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged and 1999 Titan Shelby Motorcycle
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Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5CXSA1816XL000176
Mileage indicated10,000 Miles
LocationOcala, Florida
EngineSupercharged 4.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Video gallery

1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged Walk Around and Test Drive
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1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged Walk Around
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1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged and 1999 Titan Shelby Motorcycle Test Drives
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Description

In 1994, Carroll Shelby set out to build a modern successor to his legendary Cobra. In 1994, Carroll Shelby set out to build a modern successor to his legendary Cobra. The result was the Shelby Series 1—his first all-new design since the 1960s and the only clean-sheet automobile he ever personally built. Its sophisticated extruded aluminum chassis featured bonded honeycomb panels and a sleek carbon-fiber body.

Power came from Oldsmobile’s 4.0-liter Aurora V8, producing 320 horsepower paired with a six-speed manual. This example features the optional Vortech supercharger, boosting output to 450 horsepower—a configuration limited to no more than 60 units. Rising costs and certification challenges curtailed total production at just 249 cars, making this Centennial Silver example, number 176, a rare piece of Shelby history.

Designed to complement the Shelby Series 1 supercar, the 1999 Shelby Titan was a collaboration between Carroll Shelby and Titan Motorcycle Company. Offered as a $50,000 option to Series 1 buyers, each motorcycle was finished in matching colors with a corresponding VIN, creating a paired set. The Titan featured Shelby striping, Carroll’s signature on the fuel tank, and a hand-built chassis powered by a 112ci V-twin producing around 115 horsepower. Though 100 units were planned, escalating Series 1 prices and the steep combined cost limited production to just five examples. While matching in color, the Shelby Series 1 and the Shelby Titan offered here do not have matching serial numbers.

This 1999 Shelby Series 1 and 1999 Shelby Titan Motorcycle are offered together by the selling dealer from the Burnyzz Collection at no reserve with clean Florida titles.

1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged Highlights

  • Offered from The Burnyzz Collection

  • Rare 1-of-60 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged showing under 10,000 miles from new

  • Supercharged Oldsmobile 4.0-liter Aurora DOHC V8 rated at 450 hp

  • Rare Vortech Supercharger factory upgrade

  • RBT/ZF six-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Centennial Silver with painted Bright Blue Metallic stripes

  • Grey and black leather interior with carbon-fiber trim

1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged Factory Equipment

  • Black canvas manual soft top

  • Extruded aluminum chassis construction

  • Carbon fiber and fiberglass laminate body

  • Shelby designed 18-inch three-piece Speedline wheels with Goodyear Eagle tires

  • Race-inspired pushrod and coil-over suspension

  • Shelby embroidered floor mats and backrests

  • Monsoon AM/FM/CD/Cassette Stereo

1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX History Report

1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged Known Imperfections

  • Touched up rock chips on nose and small touched up scratch next to passenger headlamp

  • Windshield rubber shrinking on driver’s side

  • Small scratch on left rear quarter panel

  • Chip on right front fender behind front wheel

  • Scratch on rocker panel, passenger side behind front wheel?

1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged Ownership History The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Iowa and New Jersey registration history.

1999 Titan Shelby Motorcycle Highlights

  • One of five Titan Shelby motorcycles produced

  • Showing just 796 miles

  • Optional complement to the 1999 Shelby Series 1

  • Finished in matching Centennial Silver with painted Bright Blue Metallic stripes

  • Carroll Shelby signature hand‑applied to the fuel tank

1999 Titan Shelby Motorcycle Factory Equipment

  • 112ci V‑Twin rated at 115hp

  • Hand‑built Titan Motorcycle Company frame

  • Heavy‑duty five-speed manual gearbox

  • Belt final drive

1999 Titan Shelby Motorcycle Known Imperfections

  • Hairline scratch on fuel tank

Additional Information

Note: The 1999 Titan Shelby Motorcycle does not have a corresponding VIN to the 1999 Shelby Series 1 also offered. Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged and 1999 Titan Shelby Motorcycle

Current bid
Crisgw
Crisgw
$65,500
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingMon, Jun 29 at 6:55 PM UTC
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Views2,402
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