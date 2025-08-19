Description

In 1994, Carroll Shelby set out to build a modern successor to his legendary Cobra. In 1994, Carroll Shelby set out to build a modern successor to his legendary Cobra. The result was the Shelby Series 1—his first all-new design since the 1960s and the only clean-sheet automobile he ever personally built. Its sophisticated extruded aluminum chassis featured bonded honeycomb panels and a sleek carbon-fiber body.

Power came from Oldsmobile’s 4.0-liter Aurora V8, producing 320 horsepower paired with a six-speed manual. This example features the optional Vortech supercharger, boosting output to 450 horsepower—a configuration limited to no more than 60 units. Rising costs and certification challenges curtailed total production at just 249 cars, making this Centennial Silver example, number 176, a rare piece of Shelby history.

Designed to complement the Shelby Series 1 supercar, the 1999 Shelby Titan was a collaboration between Carroll Shelby and Titan Motorcycle Company. Offered as a $50,000 option to Series 1 buyers, each motorcycle was finished in matching colors with a corresponding VIN, creating a paired set. The Titan featured Shelby striping, Carroll’s signature on the fuel tank, and a hand-built chassis powered by a 112ci V-twin producing around 115 horsepower. Though 100 units were planned, escalating Series 1 prices and the steep combined cost limited production to just five examples. While matching in color, the Shelby Series 1 and the Shelby Titan offered here do not have matching serial numbers.

This 1999 Shelby Series 1 and 1999 Shelby Titan Motorcycle are offered together by the selling dealer from the Burnyzz Collection at no reserve with clean Florida titles.

1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged Highlights

Offered from The Burnyzz Collection

Rare 1-of-60 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged showing under 10,000 miles from new

Supercharged Oldsmobile 4.0-liter Aurora DOHC V8 rated at 450 hp

Rare Vortech Supercharger factory upgrade

RBT/ZF six-speed manual transmission

Finished in Centennial Silver with painted Bright Blue Metallic stripes

Grey and black leather interior with carbon-fiber trim

1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged Factory Equipment

Black canvas manual soft top

Extruded aluminum chassis construction

Carbon fiber and fiberglass laminate body

Shelby designed 18-inch three-piece Speedline wheels with Goodyear Eagle tires

Race-inspired pushrod and coil-over suspension

Shelby embroidered floor mats and backrests

Monsoon AM/FM/CD/Cassette Stereo

1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX History Report

1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged Known Imperfections

Touched up rock chips on nose and small touched up scratch next to passenger headlamp

Windshield rubber shrinking on driver’s side

Small scratch on left rear quarter panel

Chip on right front fender behind front wheel

Scratch on rocker panel, passenger side behind front wheel?

1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged Ownership History The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Iowa and New Jersey registration history.

1999 Titan Shelby Motorcycle Highlights

One of five Titan Shelby motorcycles produced

Showing just 796 miles

Optional complement to the 1999 Shelby Series 1

Finished in matching Centennial Silver with painted Bright Blue Metallic stripes

Carroll Shelby signature hand‑applied to the fuel tank

1999 Titan Shelby Motorcycle Factory Equipment

112ci V‑Twin rated at 115hp

Hand‑built Titan Motorcycle Company frame

Heavy‑duty five-speed manual gearbox

Belt final drive

1999 Titan Shelby Motorcycle Known Imperfections

Hairline scratch on fuel tank

Additional Information

Note: The 1999 Titan Shelby Motorcycle does not have a corresponding VIN to the 1999 Shelby Series 1 also offered. Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge