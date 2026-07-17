One-Owner 1999 Honda CBR900RR
Ended Jul 17, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The CBR900RR redefined the sportbike category when it debuted in 1992, prioritizing light weight and balanced handling over outright displacement at a time when rivals were chasing bigger numbers. Known worldwide by its nickname "Fireblade", 1999 marked the final year of the original architecture before a full redesign, making it the last of the 16-inch front wheel, 919cc-engined bikes that built the model's reputation.
This one-owner example is presented by the seller in stock form, finished in a Yellow/Black/White colorway. The seller states that the bike remains unmodified, including its bodywork, engine, carburetors, and stock stainless steel exhaust, since purchasing through Pete’s Cycles of Maryland nearly 30 years ago.
Equipment for the final year of production included four Keihin carburetors, adjustable cartridge-type front forks, an adjustable Pro-Link rear shock absorber, dual front disc brakes, and a 16/17-inch wheel setup.
This 1999 Honda CBR900RR is offered at no reserve with a clean Delaware title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One-owner motorcycle
Stock bodywork in Yellow/Black/White colorway
Final year of the original 16-inch front wheel
Factory-rated 130 horsepower at 10,500 rpm
Factory Equipment
919cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine
Four Keihin CV carburetors
6-speed manual transmission
45mm Showa cartridge-type front fork, adjustable
Pro-Link adjustable rear shock absorber
Dual front disc brakes, single rear
16-inch front wheel, 17-inch rear wheel
Stainless steel exhaust header
Know imperfections
Images detailing this motorcycles condition are available in the gallery
Cracked front fairing
Various paint scratches
Ownership History
From the seller: “I am the original owner and had the liberty to cherish this motorcycle since the day it was purchased at Pete’s Cycle in Baltimore, Maryland. It is a true "survivor” that has never been wrecked, dropped, or raced.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.