Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The CBR900RR redefined the sportbike category when it debuted in 1992, prioritizing light weight and balanced handling over outright displacement at a time when rivals were chasing bigger numbers. Known worldwide by its nickname "Fireblade", 1999 marked the final year of the original architecture before a full redesign, making it the last of the 16-inch front wheel, 919cc-engined bikes that built the model's reputation.

This one-owner example is presented by the seller in stock form, finished in a Yellow/Black/White colorway. The seller states that the bike remains unmodified, including its bodywork, engine, carburetors, and stock stainless steel exhaust, since purchasing through Pete’s Cycles of Maryland nearly 30 years ago.

Equipment for the final year of production included four Keihin carburetors, adjustable cartridge-type front forks, an adjustable Pro-Link rear shock absorber, dual front disc brakes, and a 16/17-inch wheel setup.

This 1999 Honda CBR900RR is offered at no reserve with a clean Delaware title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One-owner motorcycle

Stock bodywork in Yellow/Black/White colorway

Final year of the original 16-inch front wheel

Factory-rated 130 horsepower at 10,500 rpm

Factory Equipment

919cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine

Four Keihin CV carburetors

6-speed manual transmission

45mm Showa cartridge-type front fork, adjustable

Pro-Link adjustable rear shock absorber

Dual front disc brakes, single rear

16-inch front wheel, 17-inch rear wheel

Stainless steel exhaust header

Know imperfections

Images detailing this motorcycles condition are available in the gallery

Cracked front fairing

Various paint scratches

Ownership History

From the seller: “I am the original owner and had the liberty to cherish this motorcycle since the day it was purchased at Pete’s Cycle in Baltimore, Maryland. It is a true "survivor” that has never been wrecked, dropped, or raced.”