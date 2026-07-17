Auction ended.

One-Owner 1999 Honda CBR900RR

No reserve
Sold for on 07/17/26
Result
One-Owner 1999 Honda CBR900RR
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (30)

Ended Jul 17, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJH2SC330XXM302189
Mileage indicated12,300 Miles
LocationNewark, Delaware
Engine919cc Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
Exterior colorYellow
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The CBR900RR redefined the sportbike category when it debuted in 1992, prioritizing light weight and balanced handling over outright displacement at a time when rivals were chasing bigger numbers. Known worldwide by its nickname "Fireblade", 1999 marked the final year of the original architecture before a full redesign, making it the last of the 16-inch front wheel, 919cc-engined bikes that built the model's reputation.

This one-owner example is presented by the seller in stock form, finished in a Yellow/Black/White colorway. The seller states that the bike remains unmodified, including its bodywork, engine, carburetors, and stock stainless steel exhaust, since purchasing through Pete’s Cycles of Maryland nearly 30 years ago.

Equipment for the final year of production included four Keihin carburetors, adjustable cartridge-type front forks, an adjustable Pro-Link rear shock absorber, dual front disc brakes, and a 16/17-inch wheel setup.

This 1999 Honda CBR900RR is offered at no reserve with a clean Delaware title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One-owner motorcycle

  • Stock bodywork in Yellow/Black/White colorway

  • Final year of the original 16-inch front wheel

  • Factory-rated 130 horsepower at 10,500 rpm

Factory Equipment

  • 919cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine

  • Four Keihin CV carburetors

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • 45mm Showa cartridge-type front fork, adjustable

  • Pro-Link adjustable rear shock absorber

  • Dual front disc brakes, single rear

  • 16-inch front wheel, 17-inch rear wheel

  • Stainless steel exhaust header

Know imperfections

  • Images detailing this motorcycles condition are available in the gallery

  • Cracked front fairing

  • Various paint scratches

Ownership History

From the seller: “I am the original owner and had the liberty to cherish this motorcycle since the day it was purchased at Pete’s Cycle in Baltimore, Maryland. It is a true "survivor” that has never been wrecked, dropped, or raced.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 1999 Honda CBR900RR · No reserve

Sold to
CVyb
CVyb
$7,400
Seller
KennethSmith_8r41
KennethSmith_8r41
EndedJul 17, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids13
Views6,869

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CVyb
Jul 16 at 6:44 AM
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