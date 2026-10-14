39-Mile 1999 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail
Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:59 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1999 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic (FLSTC) marked the final year of production for the Heritage Softail powered by Harley-Davidson’s legendary 1340cc Evolution V-twin engine, closing an important chapter in the company’s history before the Twin Cam-powered Softails arrived for 2000.
Combining classic American styling with modern reliability, the Heritage Softail Classic was designed to evoke Harley models of the 1940s and '50s while offering contemporary features such as a five-speed transmission, belt final drive, hidden rear suspension, and electric start. Distinguished by its studded leather saddlebags, passenger backrest, full fenders, floorboards, and detachable windshield, the Heritage Softail Classic became one of Harley-Davidson’s most recognizable touring-oriented cruisers.
This example is finished in silver and black with a black vinyl-covered saddle and passenger seat, full valanced front and rear fenders, large FL-style headlamp nacelle with auxiliary passing lamps, chrome engine and exhaust components, 16” wire-spoke wheels with whitewall tires, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, electronic ignition, and electric starter. Its odometer displays 39 miles.
This 1999 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with an owner’s manual and a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
Showing 39 miles
1,340cc air-cooled Evolution 45-degree V-twin engine
Chrome engine and exhaust components
5-speed manual transmission with belt final drive
Finished in silver and black with a black vinyl-covered saddle and passenger seat
Studded leather saddlebags
16” wire-spoke wheels with whitewall tires
Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes
Factory Equipment
Hidden rear suspension Softail frame
Full valanced front and rear fenders
Quick-detach windshield
Studded leather saddlebags with conchos
Studded passenger seat and rider seat trim
Rider and passenger floorboards
Large FL-style headlamp nacelle with auxiliary passing lamps
Electronic ignition
Electric starter
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1999 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail acquired it new in October 1998.
Included Items
Owner’s manual
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.