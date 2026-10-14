Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1999 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic (FLSTC) marked the final year of production for the Heritage Softail powered by Harley-Davidson’s legendary 1340cc Evolution V-twin engine, closing an important chapter in the company’s history before the Twin Cam-powered Softails arrived for 2000.

Combining classic American styling with modern reliability, the Heritage Softail Classic was designed to evoke Harley models of the 1940s and '50s while offering contemporary features such as a five-speed transmission, belt final drive, hidden rear suspension, and electric start. Distinguished by its studded leather saddlebags, passenger backrest, full fenders, floorboards, and detachable windshield, the Heritage Softail Classic became one of Harley-Davidson’s most recognizable touring-oriented cruisers.

This example is finished in silver and black with a black vinyl-covered saddle and passenger seat, full valanced front and rear fenders, large FL-style headlamp nacelle with auxiliary passing lamps, chrome engine and exhaust components, 16” wire-spoke wheels with whitewall tires, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, electronic ignition, and electric starter. Its odometer displays 39 miles.

This 1999 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with an owner’s manual and a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Showing 39 miles

1,340cc air-cooled Evolution 45-degree V-twin engine

Chrome engine and exhaust components

5-speed manual transmission with belt final drive

Finished in silver and black with a black vinyl-covered saddle and passenger seat

Studded leather saddlebags

16” wire-spoke wheels with whitewall tires

Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes

Factory Equipment

Hidden rear suspension Softail frame

Full valanced front and rear fenders

Quick-detach windshield

Studded leather saddlebags with conchos

Studded passenger seat and rider seat trim

Rider and passenger floorboards

Large FL-style headlamp nacelle with auxiliary passing lamps

Electronic ignition

Electric starter

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1999 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail acquired it new in October 1998.

Included Items