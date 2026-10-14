Auction ended.

39-Mile 1999 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail

No reserve
Sold for on 10/14/26
Result
39-Mile 1999 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (81)

Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:59 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1HD1BRL18XY018988
Mileage indicated39 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine1340cc V-Twin
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
Exterior colorSilver and Black
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 39-Mile 1999 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail—estimated rate $225/year.Question mark circle

Apply now

Video gallery

39-Mile 1999 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Walk Around
Play
39-Mile 1999 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Walk Around Part Two
Play
39-Mile 1999 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Close Up Walk Around
Play
39-Mile 1999 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Walk Around Part Three
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1999 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic (FLSTC) marked the final year of production for the Heritage Softail powered by Harley-Davidson’s legendary 1340cc Evolution V-twin engine, closing an important chapter in the company’s history before the Twin Cam-powered Softails arrived for 2000.

Combining classic American styling with modern reliability, the Heritage Softail Classic was designed to evoke Harley models of the 1940s and '50s while offering contemporary features such as a five-speed transmission, belt final drive, hidden rear suspension, and electric start. Distinguished by its studded leather saddlebags, passenger backrest, full fenders, floorboards, and detachable windshield, the Heritage Softail Classic became one of Harley-Davidson’s most recognizable touring-oriented cruisers.

This example is finished in silver and black with a black vinyl-covered saddle and passenger seat, full valanced front and rear fenders, large FL-style headlamp nacelle with auxiliary passing lamps, chrome engine and exhaust components, 16” wire-spoke wheels with whitewall tires, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, electronic ignition, and electric starter. Its odometer displays 39 miles.

This 1999 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with an owner’s manual and a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Showing 39 miles

  • 1,340cc air-cooled Evolution 45-degree V-twin engine

  • Chrome engine and exhaust components

  • 5-speed manual transmission with belt final drive

  • Finished in silver and black with a black vinyl-covered saddle and passenger seat

  • Studded leather saddlebags

  • 16” wire-spoke wheels with whitewall tires

  • Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes

Factory Equipment

  • Hidden rear suspension Softail frame

  • Full valanced front and rear fenders

  • Quick-detach windshield

  • Studded leather saddlebags with conchos

  • Studded passenger seat and rider seat trim

  • Rider and passenger floorboards

  • Large FL-style headlamp nacelle with auxiliary passing lamps

  • Electronic ignition

  • Electric starter

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1999 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail acquired it new in October 1998.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

39-Mile 1999 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail · No reserve

Sold to
HotRodDiesel
HotRodDiesel
$14,445
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 6:59 PM UTC
Bids29
Views5,855

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

HotRodDiesel's avatar
HotRodDiesel
Oct 14 at 6:57 PM
$13,500bid placed 
BigDaddy-o9n8odvr's avatar
BigDaddy-o9n8odvr
Oct 14 at 6:56 PM
$12,750bid placed 
HotRodDiesel's avatar
HotRodDiesel
Oct 14 at 6:54 PM
$12,500bid placed 
BigDaddy-o9n8odvr's avatar
BigDaddy-o9n8odvr
Oct 14 at 6:54 PM
$11,500bid placed 
HotRodDiesel's avatar
HotRodDiesel
Oct 14 at 6:54 PM
$11,000bid placed 
BigDaddy-o9n8odvr's avatar
BigDaddy-o9n8odvr
Oct 14 at 6:49 PM
$10,500bid placed 
Cg_qzrjyj's avatar
Cg_qzrjyj
Oct 14 at 6:43 PM
$9,500bid placed 
Scott-4q6ibwvs' avatar
Scott-4q6ibwvs
Oct 14 at 6:26 PM
$9,250bid placed 
BigDaddy-o9n8odvr's avatar
BigDaddy-o9n8odvr
Oct 14 at 12:54 PM
$9,000bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Oct 14 at 1:45 AM
$7,550bid placed 
HotRodDiesel's avatar
HotRodDiesel
Oct 12 at 8:59 PM
$7,300bid placed 
JH_0waxo6's avatar
JH_0waxo6
Oct 10 at 9:44 PM
$7,050bid placed 
Blueraven-7eo2kfm2's avatar
Blueraven-7eo2kfm2
Oct 10 at 1:07 AM
$6,800bid placed 
JA_qbojqi's avatar
JA_qbojqi
Oct 8 at 11:15 PM
$6,161bid placed 
DavetheWave's avatar
DavetheWave
Oct 6 at 9:55 PM
$5,911bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Oct 5 at 12:46 AM
$5,000bid placed 
Cg_qzrjyj's avatar
Cg_qzrjyj
Oct 4 at 12:35 AM
$4,700bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Oct 3 at 1:48 PM
$4,500bid placed 
Nogodave's avatar
Nogodave
Oct 2 at 9:00 PM
$4,100bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Oct 2 at 8:04 PM
$4,000bid placed 
Nogodave's avatar
Nogodave
Oct 2 at 3:32 PM
$3,750bid placed 
Jdirte's avatar
Jdirte
Oct 2 at 2:31 PM
$3,500bid placed 
Nogodave's avatar
Nogodave
Oct 2 at 1:54 PM
$2,300bid placed 
ST_8d01gl's avatar
ST_8d01gl
Oct 2 at 11:50 AM
$2,100bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Oct 2 at 2:12 AM
$2,000bid placed 
ST_8d01gl's avatar
ST_8d01gl
Oct 2 at 1:50 AM
$1,500bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Oct 1 at 12:40 PM
$1,000bid placed 
JA_qbojqi's avatar
JA_qbojqi
Oct 1 at 3:08 AM
$600bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Sep 30 at 9:19 PM
$500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026