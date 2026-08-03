Auction ended.

1999 Ford F-150 XL

No reserve
Sold for on 08/03/26
Result
1999 Ford F-150 XL
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Ended Aug 03, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FTZF1728XNB02520
Mileage indicated63,200 Miles TMU
LocationBeverly Hills, Florida
Engine4.2L Essex V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBeige
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Redesigned for the 1997 model year, the tenth-generation Ford F-150 marked a dramatic departure from its predecessor with rounded bodywork, softened edges, and a more aerodynamic profile. While its styling proved controversial among traditional truck buyers at launch, the design has aged into a defining symbol of late-‘90s automotive culture and become a favorite among Radwood enthusiasts. Combined with improved ride quality, a more refined interior, and Ford's proven truck underpinnings, the "jellybean" F-150 was a sales success when new.

This 1999 Ford F-150 XL is powered by a 4.2-liter Essex V6 paired with a four-speed 4R70W automatic transmission and shows just over 63,000 miles. Finished in red over beige cloth upholstery with rubber flooring, it features color-matched fender flares and steps as well as a tonneau cover and aftermarket Eagle alloy wheels

This F-150 has been owned by the seller for approximately three years, and it reportedly received tune-up work in April 2026.

This 1999 Ford F-150 XL is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Shows just over 63,000 miles

  • 4.2L Essex V6 engine

  • 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in red with a black vinyl tonneau cover

  • Beige cloth upholstery with rubber mats

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 4.2L Essex V6 engine

  • 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission

  • Rear-wheel drive

  • Styleside bed

  • Cloth bench seat

  • AM/FM radio

Modifications

  • "Star Edition" stickers

  • Fender flares and side steps

  • Color-matched grille trim

  • Eagle Alloy wheels

  • Tonneau cover

  • Hood protector

  • Drop-in bedliner

Servicing & Documentation

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work was completed in 2023:

  • Oil and filter changed

  • Alignment performed

  • Brake fluid flushed/changed

  • Tires replaced

  • Front brake pads replaced

  • Power steering fluid flushed/changed

  • Transmission fluid flushed

Additionally, the seller reports that they performed oil changes during their ownership as well as a tune-up in April 2026.

Known Imperfections

  • Worn area on the driver's seat that has been stitch repaired

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Missing cigarette lighter cover

Ownership History

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this F-150 has remained registered in Florida throughout its life. This Ford is now offered with a clean Florida title.

From the seller: “I have owned this F-150 for approximately three years and have driven it sparingly during that time. The truck has received regular oil changes and a tune-up was completed in April. It runs very well and remains in very good overall condition.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1999 Ford F-150 XL · No reserve

Sold to
EdwinSanger_q98n
EdwinSanger_q98n
$8,025
Seller
MO_ehvqlk
MO_ehvqlk
EndedAug 03, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids25
Views25,971

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EdwinSanger_q98n
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