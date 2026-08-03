Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Redesigned for the 1997 model year, the tenth-generation Ford F-150 marked a dramatic departure from its predecessor with rounded bodywork, softened edges, and a more aerodynamic profile. While its styling proved controversial among traditional truck buyers at launch, the design has aged into a defining symbol of late-‘90s automotive culture and become a favorite among Radwood enthusiasts. Combined with improved ride quality, a more refined interior, and Ford's proven truck underpinnings, the "jellybean" F-150 was a sales success when new.

This 1999 Ford F-150 XL is powered by a 4.2-liter Essex V6 paired with a four-speed 4R70W automatic transmission and shows just over 63,000 miles. Finished in red over beige cloth upholstery with rubber flooring, it features color-matched fender flares and steps as well as a tonneau cover and aftermarket Eagle alloy wheels

This F-150 has been owned by the seller for approximately three years, and it reportedly received tune-up work in April 2026.

This 1999 Ford F-150 XL is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Shows just over 63,000 miles

4.2L Essex V6 engine

4R70W four-speed automatic transmission

Finished in red with a black vinyl tonneau cover

Beige cloth upholstery with rubber mats

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

4.2L Essex V6 engine

4R70W four-speed automatic transmission

Rear-wheel drive

Styleside bed

Cloth bench seat

AM/FM radio

Modifications

"Star Edition" stickers

Fender flares and side steps

Color-matched grille trim

Eagle Alloy wheels

Tonneau cover

Hood protector

Drop-in bedliner

Servicing & Documentation

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work was completed in 2023:

Oil and filter changed

Alignment performed

Brake fluid flushed/changed

Tires replaced

Front brake pads replaced

Power steering fluid flushed/changed

Transmission fluid flushed

Additionally, the seller reports that they performed oil changes during their ownership as well as a tune-up in April 2026.

Known Imperfections

Worn area on the driver's seat that has been stitch repaired

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Missing cigarette lighter cover

Ownership History

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this F-150 has remained registered in Florida throughout its life. This Ford is now offered with a clean Florida title.

From the seller: “I have owned this F-150 for approximately three years and have driven it sparingly during that time. The truck has received regular oil changes and a tune-up was completed in April. It runs very well and remains in very good overall condition.”