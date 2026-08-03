1999 Ford F-150 XL
Ended Aug 03, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Redesigned for the 1997 model year, the tenth-generation Ford F-150 marked a dramatic departure from its predecessor with rounded bodywork, softened edges, and a more aerodynamic profile. While its styling proved controversial among traditional truck buyers at launch, the design has aged into a defining symbol of late-‘90s automotive culture and become a favorite among Radwood enthusiasts. Combined with improved ride quality, a more refined interior, and Ford's proven truck underpinnings, the "jellybean" F-150 was a sales success when new.
This 1999 Ford F-150 XL is powered by a 4.2-liter Essex V6 paired with a four-speed 4R70W automatic transmission and shows just over 63,000 miles. Finished in red over beige cloth upholstery with rubber flooring, it features color-matched fender flares and steps as well as a tonneau cover and aftermarket Eagle alloy wheels
This F-150 has been owned by the seller for approximately three years, and it reportedly received tune-up work in April 2026.
This 1999 Ford F-150 XL is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Shows just over 63,000 miles
4.2L Essex V6 engine
4R70W four-speed automatic transmission
Finished in red with a black vinyl tonneau cover
Beige cloth upholstery with rubber mats
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
4.2L Essex V6 engine
4R70W four-speed automatic transmission
Rear-wheel drive
Styleside bed
Cloth bench seat
AM/FM radio
Modifications
"Star Edition" stickers
Fender flares and side steps
Color-matched grille trim
Eagle Alloy wheels
Tonneau cover
Hood protector
Drop-in bedliner
Servicing & Documentation
According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work was completed in 2023:
Oil and filter changed
Alignment performed
Brake fluid flushed/changed
Tires replaced
Front brake pads replaced
Power steering fluid flushed/changed
Transmission fluid flushed
Additionally, the seller reports that they performed oil changes during their ownership as well as a tune-up in April 2026.
Known Imperfections
Worn area on the driver's seat that has been stitch repaired
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Missing cigarette lighter cover
Ownership History
According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this F-150 has remained registered in Florida throughout its life. This Ford is now offered with a clean Florida title.
From the seller: “I have owned this F-150 for approximately three years and have driven it sparingly during that time. The truck has received regular oil changes and a tune-up was completed in April. It runs very well and remains in very good overall condition.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.