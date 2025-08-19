Description

1999 was the final production year of the E36-generation M3, and the first M3 generation offered in three series-production body styles — sedan, coupe, and convertible. U.S.-spec cars used a unique 3.2-liter S52 inline-six rated at 240 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque, down from the 321-horsepower S50B32 used in European-market M3s of the era, and BMW additionally offered an optional 5-speed automatic transmission.

This example is finished in Dakar Yellow II and is equipped with the five-speed automatic transmission. Showing just under 135,000 miles, this M3 is equipped with 17-inch "M Contour" wheels, a black convertible top and leather sport seat interior, the factory radio and Harman Kardon Hi-Fi sound system, and a suite of both performance and luxury options.

This 1999 BMW M3 is now offered with a window sticker, owner's manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Dakar Yellow II exterior over black leather upholstery

S52 3.2L inline-six engine and 5-speed automatic transmission

Limited-slip differential and Automatic Stability Control (ASC+T)

Black sport seats with heating and electric adjustment

Power soft top in black

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Equipment highlights include:

S337 — Dakar Yellow II exterior paint

S710 — M leather steering wheel

S781 — BMW "M-Contour" wheels

S785 — White direction indicator lenses

S411 — Power front and rear windows

S441 — Smoker package

S458 — Electric front seat adjustment

S481 — Sport seats

S494 — Heated driver and passenger seats

S674 — Harman Kardon Hi-Fi sound system

S520 — Fog lights

S209 — 25% limited-slip differential

S214 — Automatic Stability Control (ASC+T)

S388 — Black soft top

S399 — Fully automatic power soft top

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips and scratches

Creases and wear on the front seats

Tires with 2014 date codes

Ownership History

This 1999 BMW M3 was acquired by the seller in December 2017. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Oregon and Washington with the last reporting in May 2021.

Included Items

Window sticker

Owner's manuals

Additional Information

From the seller: "This is a very nice example of a 1999 'Dakar Gelb 2' colored BMW M3 two-door convertible with just under 135,000 miles, believed to be original and accurate. This car has always been garage kept since I purchased it in December of 2017. Overall, this 1999 M3 is in very good to excellent condition and is a great driving car. It has good power and acceleration and really good brakes. It’s a fun car to drive, especially with the top down."