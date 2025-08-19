1999 BMW M3 Convertible
Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
1999 was the final production year of the E36-generation M3, and the first M3 generation offered in three series-production body styles — sedan, coupe, and convertible. U.S.-spec cars used a unique 3.2-liter S52 inline-six rated at 240 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque, down from the 321-horsepower S50B32 used in European-market M3s of the era, and BMW additionally offered an optional 5-speed automatic transmission.
This example is finished in Dakar Yellow II and is equipped with the five-speed automatic transmission. Showing just under 135,000 miles, this M3 is equipped with 17-inch "M Contour" wheels, a black convertible top and leather sport seat interior, the factory radio and Harman Kardon Hi-Fi sound system, and a suite of both performance and luxury options.
This 1999 BMW M3 is now offered with a window sticker, owner's manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Dakar Yellow II exterior over black leather upholstery
S52 3.2L inline-six engine and 5-speed automatic transmission
Limited-slip differential and Automatic Stability Control (ASC+T)
Black sport seats with heating and electric adjustment
Power soft top in black
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Equipment highlights include:
S337 — Dakar Yellow II exterior paint
S710 — M leather steering wheel
S781 — BMW "M-Contour" wheels
S785 — White direction indicator lenses
S411 — Power front and rear windows
S441 — Smoker package
S458 — Electric front seat adjustment
S481 — Sport seats
S494 — Heated driver and passenger seats
S674 — Harman Kardon Hi-Fi sound system
S520 — Fog lights
S209 — 25% limited-slip differential
S214 — Automatic Stability Control (ASC+T)
S388 — Black soft top
S399 — Fully automatic power soft top
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips and scratches
Creases and wear on the front seats
Tires with 2014 date codes
Ownership History
This 1999 BMW M3 was acquired by the seller in December 2017. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Oregon and Washington with the last reporting in May 2021.
Included Items
Window sticker
Owner's manuals
Additional Information
From the seller: "This is a very nice example of a 1999 'Dakar Gelb 2' colored BMW M3 two-door convertible with just under 135,000 miles, believed to be original and accurate. This car has always been garage kept since I purchased it in December of 2017. Overall, this 1999 M3 is in very good to excellent condition and is a great driving car. It has good power and acceleration and really good brakes. It’s a fun car to drive, especially with the top down."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.