1999 BMW M3 Convertible

12 days
$700
1999 BMW M3 Convertible
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Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBSBK0337XEC40938
Mileage indicated134,900 Miles
LocationPuyallup, Washington
Engine3.2L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorDakar Yellow
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

1999 was the final production year of the E36-generation M3, and the first M3 generation offered in three series-production body styles — sedan, coupe, and convertible. U.S.-spec cars used a unique 3.2-liter S52 inline-six rated at 240 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque, down from the 321-horsepower S50B32 used in European-market M3s of the era, and BMW additionally offered an optional 5-speed automatic transmission.

This example is finished in Dakar Yellow II and is equipped with the five-speed automatic transmission. Showing just under 135,000 miles, this M3 is equipped with 17-inch "M Contour" wheels, a black convertible top and leather sport seat interior, the factory radio and Harman Kardon Hi-Fi sound system, and a suite of both performance and luxury options.

This 1999 BMW M3 is now offered with a window sticker, owner's manuals, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Washington title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Dakar Yellow II exterior over black leather upholstery

  • S52 3.2L inline-six engine and 5-speed automatic transmission

  • Limited-slip differential and Automatic Stability Control (ASC+T)

  • Black sport seats with heating and electric adjustment

  • Power soft top in black

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Equipment highlights include:

  • S337 — Dakar Yellow II exterior paint

  • S710 — M leather steering wheel

  • S781 — BMW "M-Contour" wheels

  • S785 — White direction indicator lenses

  • S411 — Power front and rear windows

  • S441 — Smoker package

  • S458 — Electric front seat adjustment

  • S481 — Sport seats

  • S494 — Heated driver and passenger seats

  • S674 — Harman Kardon Hi-Fi sound system

  • S520 — Fog lights

  • S209 — 25% limited-slip differential

  • S214 — Automatic Stability Control (ASC+T)

  • S388 — Black soft top

  • S399 — Fully automatic power soft top

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips and scratches

  • Creases and wear on the front seats

  • Tires with 2014 date codes

Ownership History

This 1999 BMW M3 was acquired by the seller in December 2017. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Oregon and Washington with the last reporting in May 2021.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Owner's manuals

Additional Information

From the seller: "This is a very nice example of a 1999 'Dakar Gelb 2' colored BMW M3 two-door convertible with just under 135,000 miles, believed to be original and accurate. This car has always been garage kept since I purchased it in December of 2017. Overall, this 1999 M3 is in very good to excellent condition and is a great driving car. It has good power and acceleration and really good brakes. It’s a fun car to drive, especially with the top down."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1999 BMW M3 Convertible

Current bid
Frank73160
Frank73160
$700
Seller
Harley01
Harley01
EndingTue, Oct 06 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids2
Views310

Comments & bids

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Frank73160's avatar
Frank73160
Sep 23 at 6:05 PM
$700bid placed 
DFields3's avatar
DFields3
Sep 23 at 5:10 PM
$500bid placed 

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