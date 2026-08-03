1998 Volvo S70 GLT
Ended Aug 03, 2026 at 6:49 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
When its 850 debuted in the early 1990s, Volvo essentially reinvented itself overnight. The new car was still plenty boxy, loaded with safety tech, and fitted with unconventional five-cylinder power, but its smart moves on the road and serene cabin elevated the Swedish brand to be able to truly compete with the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus.
A host of refinements for the 1998 model year gave Volvo the confidence to rechristen the car using a naming convention the automaker still follows today: S70. Mid-level GLT models made use of a turbocharged 2.4-liter five-cylinder, which was rated at 190 horsepower when new.
Finished in red over tan leather upholstery, this 1998 S70 GLT has been with the seller since 2010. Reportedly unmodified, the car is equipped with heated front seats, a sunroof, and a cassette/CD stereo system. A four-speed automatic transmission drives the front wheels.
This 1998 Volvo S70 GLT is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Turbocharged 2.4L inline-five
Four-speed automatic transmission
Metallic red over tan leather
Heated front seats
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Turbocharged 2.4L inline-five
Four-speed automatic transmission
15" alloy wheels
Heated front seats
Leather upholstery
AM/FM/cassette/CD head unit
Power glass sunroof
Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
The seller reports regular oil changes and recent brake rotors and pads replacement
Known Imperfections
Wear on paint and wheels as shown in gallery
Some creases and cracks in leather upholstery
Ownership History
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists New York registration history beginning in 1997. The car was acquired by the seller in 2010.
Included Items
Rubber floor and trunk mats
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.