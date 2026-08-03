Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

When its 850 debuted in the early 1990s, Volvo essentially reinvented itself overnight. The new car was still plenty boxy, loaded with safety tech, and fitted with unconventional five-cylinder power, but its smart moves on the road and serene cabin elevated the Swedish brand to be able to truly compete with the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus.

A host of refinements for the 1998 model year gave Volvo the confidence to rechristen the car using a naming convention the automaker still follows today: S70. Mid-level GLT models made use of a turbocharged 2.4-liter five-cylinder, which was rated at 190 horsepower when new.

Finished in red over tan leather upholstery, this 1998 S70 GLT has been with the seller since 2010. Reportedly unmodified, the car is equipped with heated front seats, a sunroof, and a cassette/CD stereo system. A four-speed automatic transmission drives the front wheels.

This 1998 Volvo S70 GLT is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Turbocharged 2.4L inline-five

Four-speed automatic transmission

Metallic red over tan leather

Heated front seats

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Turbocharged 2.4L inline-five

Four-speed automatic transmission

15" alloy wheels

Heated front seats

Leather upholstery

AM/FM/cassette/CD head unit

Power glass sunroof

Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The seller reports regular oil changes and recent brake rotors and pads replacement

Known Imperfections

Wear on paint and wheels as shown in gallery

Some creases and cracks in leather upholstery

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists New York registration history beginning in 1997. The car was acquired by the seller in 2010.

Included Items