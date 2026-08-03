Auction ended.

1998 Volvo S70 GLT

No reserve
Sold for on 08/03/26
Result
1998 Volvo S70 GLT
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
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All photos (52)

Ended Aug 03, 2026 at 6:49 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINYV1LS5648W1448434
Mileage indicated144,700 Miles
LocationBatavia, New York
EngineTurbocharged 2.4L Inline-Five
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

When its 850 debuted in the early 1990s, Volvo essentially reinvented itself overnight. The new car was still plenty boxy, loaded with safety tech, and fitted with unconventional five-cylinder power, but its smart moves on the road and serene cabin elevated the Swedish brand to be able to truly compete with the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus.

A host of refinements for the 1998 model year gave Volvo the confidence to rechristen the car using a naming convention the automaker still follows today: S70. Mid-level GLT models made use of a turbocharged 2.4-liter five-cylinder, which was rated at 190 horsepower when new.

Finished in red over tan leather upholstery, this 1998 S70 GLT has been with the seller since 2010. Reportedly unmodified, the car is equipped with heated front seats, a sunroof, and a cassette/CD stereo system. A four-speed automatic transmission drives the front wheels.

This 1998 Volvo S70 GLT is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Turbocharged 2.4L inline-five

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Metallic red over tan leather

  • Heated front seats

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Turbocharged 2.4L inline-five

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • 15" alloy wheels

  • Heated front seats

  • Leather upholstery

  • AM/FM/cassette/CD head unit

  • Power glass sunroof

Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • The seller reports regular oil changes and recent brake rotors and pads replacement

Known Imperfections

  • Wear on paint and wheels as shown in gallery

  • Some creases and cracks in leather upholstery

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists New York registration history beginning in 1997. The car was acquired by the seller in 2010.

Included Items

  • Rubber floor and trunk mats

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1998 Volvo S70 GLT · No reserve

Sold to
TW_33dk27
TW_33dk27
$3,500
Seller
AS_wky3yp
AS_wky3yp
EndedAug 03, 2026 at 6:49 PM UTC
Bids19
Views7,142

Comments & bids

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TW_33dk27's avatar
TW_33dk27
Aug 3 at 6:47 PM
$3,000bid placed 
BKgroup's avatar
BKgroup
Aug 3 at 6:46 PM
$2,900bid placed 
TW_33dk27's avatar
TW_33dk27
Aug 3 at 6:45 PM
$2,800bid placed 
PhillipCagle_tx's avatar
PhillipCagle_tx
Aug 3 at 6:45 PM
$2,700bid placed 
TW_33dk27's avatar
TW_33dk27
Aug 3 at 6:44 PM
$2,600bid placed 
BKgroup's avatar
BKgroup
Aug 3 at 6:43 PM
$2,500bid placed 
PhillipCagle_tx's avatar
PhillipCagle_tx
Aug 3 at 6:43 PM
$2,400bid placed 
TW_33dk27's avatar
TW_33dk27
Aug 3 at 6:42 PM
$2,300bid placed 
PhillipCagle_tx's avatar
PhillipCagle_tx
Aug 3 at 6:20 PM
$2,200bid placed 
BKgroup's avatar
BKgroup
Aug 2 at 8:50 PM
$1,900bid placed 
Cstreet4's avatar
Cstreet4
Jul 31 at 7:40 PM
$1,800bid placed 
BKgroup's avatar
BKgroup
Jul 30 at 2:10 AM
$1,700bid placed 
ndrublic's avatar
ndrublic
Jul 27 at 2:49 PM
$1,600bid placed 
JoelWebber_wbl7's avatar
JoelWebber_wbl7
Jul 23 at 1:44 PM
$1,500bid placed 
NUKN_Sr's avatar
NUKN_Sr
Jul 23 at 1:39 PM
$1,000bid placed 
JoelWebber_wbl7's avatar
JoelWebber_wbl7
Jul 23 at 2:37 AM
$700bid placed 
HB_y6hog8's avatar
HB_y6hog8
Jul 23 at 2:02 AM
$600bid placed 
JoelWebber_wbl7's avatar
JoelWebber_wbl7
Jul 22 at 3:06 AM
$500bid placed 
ZZ_k7a4d1's avatar
ZZ_k7a4d1
Jul 21 at 11:44 AM
$100bid placed 

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