1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK320 Coupe
Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The first-generation Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class (C208) debuted for the 1998 model year, blending the elegant styling of the contemporary E-Class with the compact footprint of the C-Class. Designed as a refined grand touring coupe, the CLK320 delivered smooth V6 performance, a well-appointed interior, and hallmark Mercedes-Benz build quality. With its understated design and comfortable driving dynamics, the CLK remains an appealing modern classic ripe for the tail end of the RADwood era.
This 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK320 Coupe has been refinished in Brilliant Silver Metallic over Anthracite leather and is powered by a 3.2-liter V6 paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. Equipment includes a power glass sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with memory, and aftermarket 16" alloy wheels.
This 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK320 Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 3.2L V6 (M112) paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic (744U) over Anthracite leather (211A)
16" alloy wheels
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
200A - Leather upholstery
242 - Power-adjustable right front seat with memory
275 - Memory package (driver seat, steering column, mirrors)
414 - Power tilt/slide glass sunroof
524 - Paint preservation
543 - Illuminated vanity mirrors
551 - Anti-theft/anti-break-in warning system
581 - Automatic climate control
611 - Courtesy lamps for front doors
673 - High-capacity battery
810 - Factory sound system
Modifications
16" Sport Tuning aluminum wheels
Aftermarket clear headlight assemblies
Servicing
The seller reports that the following components have been replaced:
Replaced radiator hoses
Replaced fuel lines
Air-conditioning compressor
Front tie rod
brake master cylinder
Cassette head unit refurbished
The seller reports that two applications of clear coat were applied when the vehicle was refinished.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Odometer pixel failure
Damaged climate control display
Creases on leather upholstery
Some rust spots visible
Ownership History
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1998 and lists registration history in Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina. It is now offered with a clean Florida title.
Included Items
Spare tire
Toolkit
Jack
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.