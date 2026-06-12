Auction ended.

1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK320 Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 06/12/26
Result
1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK320 Coupe
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Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBLJ65G1WF038361
Mileage indicated134,450 Miles
LocationTierra Verde, Florida
Engine3.2L (M116) V6
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The first-generation Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class (C208) debuted for the 1998 model year, blending the elegant styling of the contemporary E-Class with the compact footprint of the C-Class. Designed as a refined grand touring coupe, the CLK320 delivered smooth V6 performance, a well-appointed interior, and hallmark Mercedes-Benz build quality. With its understated design and comfortable driving dynamics, the CLK remains an appealing modern classic ripe for the tail end of the RADwood era.

This 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK320 Coupe has been refinished in Brilliant Silver Metallic over Anthracite leather and is powered by a 3.2-liter V6 paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. Equipment includes a power glass sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with memory, and aftermarket 16" alloy wheels.

This 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK320 Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 3.2L V6 (M112) paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic (744U) over Anthracite leather (211A)

  • 16" alloy wheels

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 200A - Leather upholstery

  • 242 - Power-adjustable right front seat with memory

  • 275 - Memory package (driver seat, steering column, mirrors)

  • 414 - Power tilt/slide glass sunroof

  • 524 - Paint preservation

  • 543 - Illuminated vanity mirrors

  • 551 - Anti-theft/anti-break-in warning system

  • 581 - Automatic climate control

  • 611 - Courtesy lamps for front doors

  • 673 - High-capacity battery

  • 810 - Factory sound system

Modifications

  • 16" Sport Tuning aluminum wheels

  • Aftermarket clear headlight assemblies

Servicing

The seller reports that the following components have been replaced:

  • Replaced radiator hoses

  • Replaced fuel lines

  • Air-conditioning compressor

  • Front tie rod

  • brake master cylinder

  • Cassette head unit refurbished

The seller reports that two applications of clear coat were applied when the vehicle was refinished.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

  • Odometer pixel failure

  • Damaged climate control display

  • Creases on leather upholstery

  • Some rust spots visible

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1998 and lists registration history in Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina. It is now offered with a clean Florida title.

Included Items

  • Spare tire

  • Toolkit

  • Jack

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK320

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK320

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK320 Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
Flipdawg13
Flipdawg13
$3,625
Seller
SS_w5bwkw
SS_w5bwkw
EndedJun 12, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids13
Views6,464
Bids
Flipdawg13's avatar
Flipdawg13
Jun 12 at 6:20 PM
$3,125bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Jun 12 at 6:09 PM
$3,001bid placed 
StevenGoldberg_lkpi's avatar
StevenGoldberg_lkpi
Jun 12 at 6:08 PM
$2,901bid placed 
BSweat70's avatar
BSweat70
Jun 12 at 2:43 PM
$2,769bid placed 
DefenderofSciroccos' avatar
DefenderofSciroccos
Jun 12 at 2:40 PM
$2,669bid placed 

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