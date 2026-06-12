Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The first-generation Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class (C208) debuted for the 1998 model year, blending the elegant styling of the contemporary E-Class with the compact footprint of the C-Class. Designed as a refined grand touring coupe, the CLK320 delivered smooth V6 performance, a well-appointed interior, and hallmark Mercedes-Benz build quality. With its understated design and comfortable driving dynamics, the CLK remains an appealing modern classic ripe for the tail end of the RADwood era.

This 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK320 Coupe has been refinished in Brilliant Silver Metallic over Anthracite leather and is powered by a 3.2-liter V6 paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. Equipment includes a power glass sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with memory, and aftermarket 16" alloy wheels.

This 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK320 Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 3.2L V6 (M112) paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic (744U) over Anthracite leather (211A)

16" alloy wheels

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

200A - Leather upholstery

242 - Power-adjustable right front seat with memory

275 - Memory package (driver seat, steering column, mirrors)

414 - Power tilt/slide glass sunroof

524 - Paint preservation

543 - Illuminated vanity mirrors

551 - Anti-theft/anti-break-in warning system

581 - Automatic climate control

611 - Courtesy lamps for front doors

673 - High-capacity battery

810 - Factory sound system

Modifications

16" Sport Tuning aluminum wheels

Aftermarket clear headlight assemblies

Servicing

The seller reports that the following components have been replaced:

Replaced radiator hoses

Replaced fuel lines

Air-conditioning compressor

Front tie rod

brake master cylinder

Cassette head unit refurbished

The seller reports that two applications of clear coat were applied when the vehicle was refinished.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Odometer pixel failure

Damaged climate control display

Creases on leather upholstery

Some rust spots visible

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1998 and lists registration history in Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina. It is now offered with a clean Florida title.

Included Items