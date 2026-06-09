1997 Pontiac Firebird Formula SLP Firehawk Coupe 6-Speed
Ended Jun 09, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced as a limited-production package by Street Legal Performance (SLP), the Firehawk elevated the fourth-generation Pontiac Firebird Formula into a more focused, higher-performance variant. Combining V8 power with SLP’s signature upgrades, aggressive styling cues, and limited production numbers, the Firehawk was one of the most exclusive and capable F-Body performance models of the ‘90s.
Finished in Bright Red over a Grey leather interior, this 1997 Pontiac Firebird Formula SLP Firehawk shows approximately 130,200 miles. It is powered by a 5.7‑liter LT1 V8 paired with a six-speed manual transmission and features the SLP Firehawk performance package, which adds functional Ram Air induction, revised intake and exhaust components, and suspension enhancements. Additional features include Firehawk-specific exterior styling, a Hurst shifter, and Gray leather upholstery with factory amenities throughout.
This 1997 Pontiac Firebird Formula SLP Firehawk Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.
Highlights
1 of 100 Firehawk coupes reportedly produced for 1997
Powered by a LT1 5.7L V8 paired with a TREMEC 6-speed manual transmission
Finished in Bright Red over Gray leather interior
SLP Firehawk performance package
SLP technicians’ signatures on the underside of the hood
Factory Equipment
SLP Package Equipment:
Powertrain:
Functional Ram Air induction with composite hood
Revised intake and exhaust tuning
Free-flow cat-back exhaust system
Wheels & Suspension:
Heavy-duty suspension package with revised springs
Larger front sway bar
Upgraded control arms
Enhanced rear torque arm
17x9” SLP five-spoke alloy wheels
Appearance & Interior:
Firehawk graphics on doors, front fascia, and rear bumper
Firehawk-specific hood design and badging
Hurst short-throw shifter with retro-style knob
Numbered SLP interior plaque
Standard Equipment:
Mechanical:
5.7L LT1 V8 engine
TREMEC 6-speed manual transmission
Rear-wheel drive
Power steering
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Exterior:
Bright Red exterior finish
Composite body panels
Pop-up headlights
Rear decklid spoiler
Interior:
Gray leather upholstery (code 143)
Bucket seats with Firebird branding
Power-adjustable driver’s seat
Center console with manual shifter
Power windows and door locks
Modifications
1999 Trans Am-style taillights
Adjustable UMI rear track bar
UMI rear control arms
BBK Power Plus throttle body
BBK headers
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
August 1999: Accident reported
February 2018: NOT ACTUAL MILEAGE TITLE ISSUED
August 2019: Damage reported: minor damage
Damage to front
Damage to rear
Dent on driver-side rocker panel ahead of rear wheel
Cracking in paint on front and rear bumper covers
Paint chipping on driver-side headlamp door
Crack on passenger-side interior door panel
Paint chip on driver-side door
Bubbles in rear window tint
Wear on leather upholstery
Ownership History
According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Firehawk has been registered in Michigan, Colorado, and most recently Arizona.
Included Items
Firehawk embroidered dash cover
Aftermarket all-weather floor mats
Original rear taillight assemblies
Owner’s manual
Additional Information
From the seller: “Only 100 Firehawk [coupes] were produced for the 1997 model year, and this example is production number 99. From my knowledge, it is one of 30 finished in Bright Red, one of 20 red cars equipped with the Tremec 6-speed manual transmission, and one of just 16 specified with the code 143 Grey leather interior. The car retains its original paint and interior it runs perfectly, has been garage kept, and has received regular maintenance.”
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.