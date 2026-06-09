Auction ended.

1997 Pontiac Firebird Formula SLP Firehawk Coupe 6-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 06/09/26
Result
1997 Pontiac Firebird Formula SLP Firehawk Coupe 6-Speed
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Ended Jun 09, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G2FV22P1V2225779
Mileage indicated130,200 Miles TMU
LocationPrescott, Arizona
EngineLT1 5.7L V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as a limited-production package by Street Legal Performance (SLP), the Firehawk elevated the fourth-generation Pontiac Firebird Formula into a more focused, higher-performance variant. Combining V8 power with SLP’s signature upgrades, aggressive styling cues, and limited production numbers, the Firehawk was one of the most exclusive and capable F-Body performance models of the ‘90s.

Finished in Bright Red over a Grey leather interior, this 1997 Pontiac Firebird Formula SLP Firehawk shows approximately 130,200 miles. It is powered by a 5.7‑liter LT1 V8 paired with a six-speed manual transmission and features the SLP Firehawk performance package, which adds functional Ram Air induction, revised intake and exhaust components, and suspension enhancements. Additional features include Firehawk-specific exterior styling, a Hurst shifter, and Gray leather upholstery with factory amenities throughout.

This 1997 Pontiac Firebird Formula SLP Firehawk Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 1 of 100 Firehawk coupes reportedly produced for 1997

  • Powered by a LT1 5.7L V8 paired with a TREMEC 6-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Bright Red over Gray leather interior

  • SLP Firehawk performance package

  • SLP technicians’ signatures on the underside of the hood

Factory Equipment

  • SLP Package Equipment:

    • Powertrain:

      • Functional Ram Air induction with composite hood

      • Revised intake and exhaust tuning

      • Free-flow cat-back exhaust system

    • Wheels & Suspension:

      • Heavy-duty suspension package with revised springs

      • Larger front sway bar

      • Upgraded control arms

      • Enhanced rear torque arm

      • 17x9” SLP five-spoke alloy wheels

    • Appearance & Interior:

      • Firehawk graphics on doors, front fascia, and rear bumper

      • Firehawk-specific hood design and badging

      • Hurst short-throw shifter with retro-style knob

      • Numbered SLP interior plaque

  • Standard Equipment:

    • Mechanical:

      • 5.7L LT1 V8 engine

      • TREMEC 6-speed manual transmission

      • Rear-wheel drive

      • Power steering

      • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

    • Exterior:

      • Bright Red exterior finish

      • Composite body panels

      • Pop-up headlights

      • Rear decklid spoiler

    • Interior:

      • Gray leather upholstery (code 143)

      • Bucket seats with Firebird branding

      • Power-adjustable driver’s seat

      • Center console with manual shifter

      • Power windows and door locks

Modifications

  • 1999 Trans Am-style taillights

  • Adjustable UMI rear track bar

  • UMI rear control arms

  • BBK Power Plus throttle body

  • BBK headers

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • August 1999: Accident reported

    • February 2018: NOT ACTUAL MILEAGE TITLE ISSUED

    • August 2019: Damage reported: minor damage

      • Damage to front

      • Damage to rear

  • Dent on driver-side rocker panel ahead of rear wheel

  • Cracking in paint on front and rear bumper covers

  • Paint chipping on driver-side headlamp door

  • Crack on passenger-side interior door panel

  • Paint chip on driver-side door

  • Bubbles in rear window tint

  • Wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Firehawk has been registered in Michigan, Colorado, and most recently Arizona.

Included Items

  • Firehawk embroidered dash cover

  • Aftermarket all-weather floor mats

  • Original rear taillight assemblies

  • Owner’s manual

Additional Information

From the seller: “Only 100 Firehawk [coupes] were produced for the 1997 model year, and this example is production number 99. From my knowledge, it is one of 30 finished in Bright Red, one of 20 red cars equipped with the Tremec 6-speed manual transmission, and one of just 16 specified with the code 143 Grey leather interior. The car retains its original paint and interior it runs perfectly, has been garage kept, and has received regular maintenance.”

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1999 Pontiac Firebird Formula SLP Firehawk

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1999 Pontiac Firebird Formula SLP Firehawk

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1997 Pontiac Firebird Formula SLP Firehawk Coupe 6-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
DS_gy0po6
DS_gy0po6
$10,700
Seller
VernonPearcy_lcn2
VernonPearcy_lcn2
EndedJun 09, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids30
Views9,750
Bids
DS_gy0po6's avatar
DS_gy0po6
Jun 9 at 6:42 PM
$10,000bid placed 
hawk-3k7c5cci's avatar
hawk-3k7c5cci
Jun 9 at 6:35 PM
$7,000bid placed 
VonAnderson_ptho's avatar
VonAnderson_ptho
Jun 9 at 6:32 PM
$6,650bid placed 
hawk-3k7c5cci's avatar
hawk-3k7c5cci
Jun 9 at 6:28 PM
$6,400bid placed 
GilbertBaca's avatar
GilbertBaca
Jun 9 at 6:23 PM
$6,000bid placed 

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