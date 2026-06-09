Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as a limited-production package by Street Legal Performance (SLP), the Firehawk elevated the fourth-generation Pontiac Firebird Formula into a more focused, higher-performance variant. Combining V8 power with SLP’s signature upgrades, aggressive styling cues, and limited production numbers, the Firehawk was one of the most exclusive and capable F-Body performance models of the ‘90s.

Finished in Bright Red over a Grey leather interior, this 1997 Pontiac Firebird Formula SLP Firehawk shows approximately 130,200 miles. It is powered by a 5.7‑liter LT1 V8 paired with a six-speed manual transmission and features the SLP Firehawk performance package, which adds functional Ram Air induction, revised intake and exhaust components, and suspension enhancements. Additional features include Firehawk-specific exterior styling, a Hurst shifter, and Gray leather upholstery with factory amenities throughout.

This 1997 Pontiac Firebird Formula SLP Firehawk Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.

Highlights

1 of 100 Firehawk coupes reportedly produced for 1997

Powered by a LT1 5.7L V8 paired with a TREMEC 6-speed manual transmission

Finished in Bright Red over Gray leather interior

SLP Firehawk performance package

SLP technicians’ signatures on the underside of the hood

Factory Equipment

SLP Package Equipment: Powertrain: Functional Ram Air induction with composite hood Revised intake and exhaust tuning Free-flow cat-back exhaust system Wheels & Suspension: Heavy-duty suspension package with revised springs Larger front sway bar Upgraded control arms Enhanced rear torque arm 17x9” SLP five-spoke alloy wheels Appearance & Interior: Firehawk graphics on doors, front fascia, and rear bumper Firehawk-specific hood design and badging Hurst short-throw shifter with retro-style knob Numbered SLP interior plaque

Standard Equipment: Mechanical: 5.7L LT1 V8 engine TREMEC 6-speed manual transmission Rear-wheel drive Power steering Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS Exterior: Bright Red exterior finish Composite body panels Pop-up headlights Rear decklid spoiler Interior: Gray leather upholstery (code 143) Bucket seats with Firebird branding Power-adjustable driver’s seat Center console with manual shifter Power windows and door locks



Modifications

1999 Trans Am-style taillights

Adjustable UMI rear track bar

UMI rear control arms

BBK Power Plus throttle body

BBK headers

Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): August 1999: Accident reported February 2018: NOT ACTUAL MILEAGE TITLE ISSUED August 2019: Damage reported: minor damage Damage to front Damage to rear

Dent on driver-side rocker panel ahead of rear wheel

Cracking in paint on front and rear bumper covers

Paint chipping on driver-side headlamp door

Crack on passenger-side interior door panel

Paint chip on driver-side door

Bubbles in rear window tint

Wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Firehawk has been registered in Michigan, Colorado, and most recently Arizona.

Included Items

Firehawk embroidered dash cover

Aftermarket all-weather floor mats

Original rear taillight assemblies

Owner’s manual

Additional Information

From the seller: “Only 100 Firehawk [coupes] were produced for the 1997 model year, and this example is production number 99. From my knowledge, it is one of 30 finished in Bright Red, one of 20 red cars equipped with the Tremec 6-speed manual transmission, and one of just 16 specified with the code 143 Grey leather interior. The car retains its original paint and interior it runs perfectly, has been garage kept, and has received regular maintenance.”