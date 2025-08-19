One-Owner 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata M-Edition 5-Speed

No reserve
1 day
$7,500
One-Owner 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata M-Edition 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (123)

Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJM1NA3536V0731854
Mileage indicated108,700 Miles
LocationHaddonfield, New Jersey
Engine1.8L DOHC Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Video gallery

1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata M-Edition - Driving
Play
1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata M-Edition - Start Ups
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

To celebrate the finale of the original NA-chassis MX-5 Miata, the 1997 Miata M Edition was finished exclusively in Marina Green Mica over tan leather upholstery. Other trim-specific features included a Nardi wood parking brake handle and chrome 15-inch wheels. The M Edition NA Miata remains a collectible drop-top for the RADwood-era enthusiast.

First delivered to Maple Shade Mazda in New Jersey, this '97 MX-5 Miata M Edition has remained under single ownership. Powered by a 1.8-liter dual-overhead cam (DOHC) inline-four paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a Torsen limited-slip differential, this example features aftermarket intake and exhaust components, chassis stiffening equipment, and aftermarket wheels and suspension parts.

This 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata M-Edition is now offered at no reserve with removed stock wheels, various parts, service records, a window sticker, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One-owner, final year NA-chassis production M-Edition

  • Powered by a 1.8L DOHC inline-four paired with a 5-speed manual transmission

  • Rear-wheel drive, Torsen limited-slip differential

  • Performance modifications from Jackson Racing, Flyin’ Miata, and Hard Dog

  • Factory literature, window sticker, and service records

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain & Mechanical:

    • 1.8-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine

    • Electronic fuel injection

    • 5-speed manual overdrive transmission

    • Torsen limited-slip differential

  • Drivetrain & Steering:

    • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

    • Four-wheel independent double-wishbone suspension with coil springs and gas-filled shocks

    • Front and rear stabilizer bars

    • Rack-and-pinion steering

  • Exterior:

    • Marina Green Mica paint

    • Tan vinyl soft top with detachable boot

    • Dual body-color mirrors

  • Interior:

    • High-back leather sport bucket seats

    • M-Edition logo floor mats

    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    • Nardi wood handbrake handle

    • Power windows, mirrors, and antenna

    • Cruise control

    • Removable cupholder

    • Scuff plates with M-Edition logos

  • M Edition Special Equipment:

    • Mazda premium sound system with CD player

    • M Edition badging

Modifications

  • Jackson Racing cold air intake system

  • Jackson Racing stainless steel header

  • Jackson Racing muffler

  • Flyin’ Miata butterfly brace with frame rails

  • Flyin’ Miata Stage 2 suspension kit

  • Flyin’ Miata lightweight wheels with Hankook tires

  • Hard Dog roll bar

  • Shock tower brace

  • Interior sound insulation (carpet and trunk)

  • Seat, shifter boot, and parking brake boot covers

  • Wood ball-shaped shift knob

  • Dual hood lift kit

  • Aftermarket wheels

  • Front and rear lips

  • Mud flaps

Servicing & Documentation

Service in the last two years is reported to have included:

  • 2026:

    • Replacement shift boot and transmission fluid

    • Air conditioning condenser and belt replaced

    • Antennae motor replaced

    • Serpentine belt replaced

    • Oil and filter changed

    • Battery replaced

  • 2025:

    • Suspension inspection and adjustment

    • Stabilizer end links replaced

    • Brake pads and rotors replaced

  • 2024:

    • Engine mounts replaced

    • Shifter boot and insulation replaced

    • Antenna motor replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Headrest speakers remain functional but are covered by replacement seat covers

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with mileage and age

  • Some paint blemishes on front fascia and hood

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report indicates this is a one-owner vehicle with long-term ownership in New Jersey. It is now offered with a clean New Jersey title.

Included Items

  • Window sticker and factory literature

  • Miata magazines and books

  • Some service records

  • Stock 15” wheels

  • Various spare parts

  • Boot cover

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata M-Edition

Window Sticker: 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata M-Edition

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata M-Edition 5-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
bodeclark0412
bodeclark0412
$7,500
Seller
BassoonBob
BassoonBob
EndingThu, Jun 25 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids13
Views5,670
How it works
Bids
bodeclark0412's avatar
bodeclark0412
Jun 23 at 11:04 PM
$7,500bid placed 
RossPatterson_Jr's avatar
RossPatterson_Jr
Jun 23 at 11:02 PM
$7,250bid placed 
bodeclark0412's avatar
bodeclark0412
Jun 23 at 11:01 PM
$7,000bid placed 
AP_8cet8w's avatar
AP_8cet8w
Jun 23 at 1:09 PM
$6,750bid placed 
Bidder5647's avatar
Bidder5647
Jun 18 at 9:15 PM
$6,500bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026