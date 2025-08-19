Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

To celebrate the finale of the original NA-chassis MX-5 Miata, the 1997 Miata M Edition was finished exclusively in Marina Green Mica over tan leather upholstery. Other trim-specific features included a Nardi wood parking brake handle and chrome 15-inch wheels. The M Edition NA Miata remains a collectible drop-top for the RADwood-era enthusiast.

First delivered to Maple Shade Mazda in New Jersey, this '97 MX-5 Miata M Edition has remained under single ownership. Powered by a 1.8-liter dual-overhead cam (DOHC) inline-four paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a Torsen limited-slip differential, this example features aftermarket intake and exhaust components, chassis stiffening equipment, and aftermarket wheels and suspension parts.

This 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata M-Edition is now offered at no reserve with removed stock wheels, various parts, service records, a window sticker, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller's name.

Highlights

One-owner, final year NA-chassis production M-Edition

Powered by a 1.8L DOHC inline-four paired with a 5-speed manual transmission

Rear-wheel drive, Torsen limited-slip differential

Performance modifications from Jackson Racing, Flyin’ Miata, and Hard Dog

Factory literature, window sticker, and service records

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Powertrain & Mechanical: 1.8-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine Electronic fuel injection 5-speed manual overdrive transmission Torsen limited-slip differential

Drivetrain & Steering: Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes Four-wheel independent double-wishbone suspension with coil springs and gas-filled shocks Front and rear stabilizer bars Rack-and-pinion steering

Exterior: Marina Green Mica paint Tan vinyl soft top with detachable boot Dual body-color mirrors

Interior: High-back leather sport bucket seats M-Edition logo floor mats Leather-wrapped steering wheel Nardi wood handbrake handle Power windows, mirrors, and antenna Cruise control Removable cupholder Scuff plates with M-Edition logos

M Edition Special Equipment: Mazda premium sound system with CD player M Edition badging



Modifications

Jackson Racing cold air intake system

Jackson Racing stainless steel header

Jackson Racing muffler

Flyin’ Miata butterfly brace with frame rails

Flyin’ Miata Stage 2 suspension kit

Flyin’ Miata lightweight wheels with Hankook tires

Hard Dog roll bar

Shock tower brace

Interior sound insulation (carpet and trunk)

Seat, shifter boot, and parking brake boot covers

Wood ball-shaped shift knob

Dual hood lift kit

Aftermarket wheels

Front and rear lips

Mud flaps

Servicing & Documentation

Service in the last two years is reported to have included:

2026: Replacement shift boot and transmission fluid Air conditioning condenser and belt replaced Antennae motor replaced Serpentine belt replaced Oil and filter changed Battery replaced

2025: Suspension inspection and adjustment Stabilizer end links replaced Brake pads and rotors replaced

2024: Engine mounts replaced Shifter boot and insulation replaced Antenna motor replaced



Known Imperfections

Headrest speakers remain functional but are covered by replacement seat covers

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with mileage and age

Some paint blemishes on front fascia and hood

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report indicates this is a one-owner vehicle with long-term ownership in New Jersey. It is now offered with a clean New Jersey title.

Included Items