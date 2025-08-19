One-Owner 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata M-Edition 5-Speed
Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
To celebrate the finale of the original NA-chassis MX-5 Miata, the 1997 Miata M Edition was finished exclusively in Marina Green Mica over tan leather upholstery. Other trim-specific features included a Nardi wood parking brake handle and chrome 15-inch wheels. The M Edition NA Miata remains a collectible drop-top for the RADwood-era enthusiast.
First delivered to Maple Shade Mazda in New Jersey, this '97 MX-5 Miata M Edition has remained under single ownership. Powered by a 1.8-liter dual-overhead cam (DOHC) inline-four paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a Torsen limited-slip differential, this example features aftermarket intake and exhaust components, chassis stiffening equipment, and aftermarket wheels and suspension parts.
This 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata M-Edition is now offered at no reserve with removed stock wheels, various parts, service records, a window sticker, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller's name.
Highlights
One-owner, final year NA-chassis production M-Edition
Powered by a 1.8L DOHC inline-four paired with a 5-speed manual transmission
Rear-wheel drive, Torsen limited-slip differential
Performance modifications from Jackson Racing, Flyin’ Miata, and Hard Dog
Factory literature, window sticker, and service records
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Powertrain & Mechanical:
1.8-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine
Electronic fuel injection
5-speed manual overdrive transmission
Torsen limited-slip differential
Drivetrain & Steering:
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
Four-wheel independent double-wishbone suspension with coil springs and gas-filled shocks
Front and rear stabilizer bars
Rack-and-pinion steering
Exterior:
Marina Green Mica paint
Tan vinyl soft top with detachable boot
Dual body-color mirrors
Interior:
High-back leather sport bucket seats
M-Edition logo floor mats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Nardi wood handbrake handle
Power windows, mirrors, and antenna
Cruise control
Removable cupholder
Scuff plates with M-Edition logos
M Edition Special Equipment:
Mazda premium sound system with CD player
M Edition badging
Modifications
Jackson Racing cold air intake system
Jackson Racing stainless steel header
Jackson Racing muffler
Flyin’ Miata butterfly brace with frame rails
Flyin’ Miata Stage 2 suspension kit
Flyin’ Miata lightweight wheels with Hankook tires
Hard Dog roll bar
Shock tower brace
Interior sound insulation (carpet and trunk)
Seat, shifter boot, and parking brake boot covers
Wood ball-shaped shift knob
Dual hood lift kit
Aftermarket wheels
Front and rear lips
Mud flaps
Servicing & Documentation
Service in the last two years is reported to have included:
2026:
Replacement shift boot and transmission fluid
Air conditioning condenser and belt replaced
Antennae motor replaced
Serpentine belt replaced
Oil and filter changed
Battery replaced
2025:
Suspension inspection and adjustment
Stabilizer end links replaced
Brake pads and rotors replaced
2024:
Engine mounts replaced
Shifter boot and insulation replaced
Antenna motor replaced
Known Imperfections
Headrest speakers remain functional but are covered by replacement seat covers
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with mileage and age
Some paint blemishes on front fascia and hood
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report indicates this is a one-owner vehicle with long-term ownership in New Jersey. It is now offered with a clean New Jersey title.
Included Items
Window sticker and factory literature
Miata magazines and books
Some service records
Stock 15” wheels
Various spare parts
Boot cover
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.