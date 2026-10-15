Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as part of the Rebel family first launched in 1985, the 1995 Honda CMX250C Rebel combined classic American-inspired cruiser styling with Honda’s reputation for reliability and ease of ownership.

The lightweight, approachable cruiser was powered by a 234cc air-cooled parallel-twin engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission and chain final drive. One of the Rebel’s greatest strengths was its low 26.6” seat height, which made it especially welcoming to beginning riders and smaller operators.

Additional features included a tubular steel frame, front hydraulic disc and rear drum brakes, electric start, telescopic front fork suspension, dual rear shock absorbers with five-position preload adjustment, wire-spoke wheels, pullback handlebars, and chrome exhaust, mirrors, and trim accents. There is also a fuel reserve system integrated into the 2.6-gallon fuel tank, in which 0.7 gallons are held in reserve until a release button is activated.

This example is finished in black with a cream-painted tank, black vinyl saddle and stepped two-up seat, and leather saddle bags.

The 1997 Honda CMX250C Rebel is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Showing 81 miles

234cc air-cooled SOHC parallel-twin engine

5-speed manual transmission with chain final drive

Single front hydraulic disc brake and rear drum brake

Finished in black with cream tank

Black vinyl saddle and stepped two-up seat

Saddle bags

Low 26.6” seat height

Factory Equipment

Tubular steel double-cradle frame

Telescopic front fork suspension

Dual rear shock absorbers with five-position preload adjustment

Chrome exhaust system

Wire-spoke wheels

Electric starter

Pullback handlebars

Side stand

Analog speedometer with indicator lights

Fuel reserve system integrated into the 2.6-gallon fuel tank

Known Imperfections

Surface corrosion with clear coat and paint delamination on the fuel tank

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1997 Honda CMX250C Rebel acquired it in 1997.