81-Mile 1997 Honda CMX250C Rebel
Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 7:25 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced as part of the Rebel family first launched in 1985, the 1995 Honda CMX250C Rebel combined classic American-inspired cruiser styling with Honda’s reputation for reliability and ease of ownership.
The lightweight, approachable cruiser was powered by a 234cc air-cooled parallel-twin engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission and chain final drive. One of the Rebel’s greatest strengths was its low 26.6” seat height, which made it especially welcoming to beginning riders and smaller operators.
Additional features included a tubular steel frame, front hydraulic disc and rear drum brakes, electric start, telescopic front fork suspension, dual rear shock absorbers with five-position preload adjustment, wire-spoke wheels, pullback handlebars, and chrome exhaust, mirrors, and trim accents. There is also a fuel reserve system integrated into the 2.6-gallon fuel tank, in which 0.7 gallons are held in reserve until a release button is activated.
This example is finished in black with a cream-painted tank, black vinyl saddle and stepped two-up seat, and leather saddle bags.
The 1997 Honda CMX250C Rebel is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
Showing 81 miles
234cc air-cooled SOHC parallel-twin engine
5-speed manual transmission with chain final drive
Single front hydraulic disc brake and rear drum brake
Finished in black with cream tank
Black vinyl saddle and stepped two-up seat
Saddle bags
Low 26.6” seat height
Factory Equipment
Tubular steel double-cradle frame
Telescopic front fork suspension
Dual rear shock absorbers with five-position preload adjustment
Chrome exhaust system
Wire-spoke wheels
Electric starter
Pullback handlebars
Side stand
Analog speedometer with indicator lights
Fuel reserve system integrated into the 2.6-gallon fuel tank
Known Imperfections
Surface corrosion with clear coat and paint delamination on the fuel tank
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1997 Honda CMX250C Rebel acquired it in 1997.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.