Auction ended.

81-Mile 1997 Honda CMX250C Rebel

No reserve
Sold for on 10/15/26
Result
81-Mile 1997 Honda CMX250C Rebel
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All photos (44)

Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 7:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJH2MC130XVK401066
Mileage indicated81 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine234cc Parallel-Twin
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
Exterior colorBlack and Cream
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

81-Mile 1997 Honda CMX250C Rebel Walk Around
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81-Mile 1997 Honda CMX250C Rebel Walk Around
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81-Mile 1997 Honda CMX250C Rebel Walk Around
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81-Mile 1997 Honda CMX250C Rebel Details
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as part of the Rebel family first launched in 1985, the 1995 Honda CMX250C Rebel combined classic American-inspired cruiser styling with Honda’s reputation for reliability and ease of ownership.

The lightweight, approachable cruiser was powered by a 234cc air-cooled parallel-twin engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission and chain final drive. One of the Rebel’s greatest strengths was its low 26.6” seat height, which made it especially welcoming to beginning riders and smaller operators.

Additional features included a tubular steel frame, front hydraulic disc and rear drum brakes, electric start, telescopic front fork suspension, dual rear shock absorbers with five-position preload adjustment, wire-spoke wheels, pullback handlebars, and chrome exhaust, mirrors, and trim accents. There is also a fuel reserve system integrated into the 2.6-gallon fuel tank, in which 0.7 gallons are held in reserve until a release button is activated.

This example is finished in black with a cream-painted tank, black vinyl saddle and stepped two-up seat, and leather saddle bags.

The 1997 Honda CMX250C Rebel is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Showing 81 miles

  • 234cc air-cooled SOHC parallel-twin engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission with chain final drive

  • Single front hydraulic disc brake and rear drum brake

  • Finished in black with cream tank

  • Black vinyl saddle and stepped two-up seat

  • Saddle bags

  • Low 26.6” seat height

Factory Equipment

  • Tubular steel double-cradle frame

  • Telescopic front fork suspension

  • Dual rear shock absorbers with five-position preload adjustment

  • Chrome exhaust system

  • Wire-spoke wheels

  • Electric starter

  • Pullback handlebars

  • Side stand

  • Analog speedometer with indicator lights

  • Fuel reserve system integrated into the 2.6-gallon fuel tank

Known Imperfections

  • Surface corrosion with clear coat and paint delamination on the fuel tank

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1997 Honda CMX250C Rebel acquired it in 1997.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

81-Mile 1997 Honda CMX250C Rebel · No reserve

Sold to
GSBrooks4U
GSBrooks4U
$2,175
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedOct 15, 2026 at 7:25 PM UTC
Bids10
Views3,798

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GSBrooks4U
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