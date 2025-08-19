Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The sixth-generation Honda Accord expanded the nameplate’s global appeal with market-specific variants tailored to different regions. While North American buyers received a larger Accord, the Japanese-market model remained more compact and featured unique styling, chassis tuning, and drivetrain options. The Accord 2.0LEV was among Honda's early low-emissions vehicles and paired reliability with the engineering refinement that helped define the brand during the 1990s.

Reportedly imported to the United States in 2024 and acquired by the seller earlier in 2026, this 1997 Honda Accord 2.0LEV is a Japanese-market, right-hand-drive sedan powered by a 2.0-liter F20B SOHC inline-four paired with a four-speed automatic transmission driving the front-wheels. Finished in metallic gray over a gray cloth interior, it features automatic climate control, adjustable electronic power steering, power windows, and a JVC head unit.

Since buying the car and bringing it to New Jersey, the seller has had the timing belt replaced and an oil change performed.

This 1997 Honda Accord 2.0LEV is now offered at no reserve with a recent service record, a Japanese owner’s manual, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Right-hand-drive Japanese-market model

2.0L F20B SOHC inline-4 engine

4-speed automatic transmission

Metallic gray exterior over gray cloth interior

Factory Equipment

Front-wheel drive

Adjustable Electronic Power Steering (EPS)

Automatic climate control

Woodgrain-style console trim

Power windows

Metric instrument cluster

Color-keyed exterior trim

Driver and passenger airbags

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Modifications

JVC head unit

Servicing & Documentation

March 2026:

Oil change

Timing belt replaced

Known Imperfections

Chips, scratches, and general cosmetic blemishes consistent with age

Cracked glass on the driver-side exterior mirror

Missing dashboard center storage compartment

Wear visible on interior touch points and seating surfaces

Front passenger-side tire has leak

Ownership History

The seller reports importing this Accord to the United States in 2024.

From the seller: “This Accord is a fairly uncommon JDM model in the United States and has been a reliable car that I've regularly driven and enjoyed. It currently shows approximately 85,050 kilometers and remains largely original aside from the audio system installed by a previous owner. It's a unique alternative to the USDM Accord and shares its roots with the later Euro Accord platform that would eventually influence the Acura TSX.”

Included Items