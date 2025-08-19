JDM 1997 Honda Accord 2.0LEV

No reserve
8 days
$1,100
JDM 1997 Honda Accord 2.0LEV
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Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCF41015537
Mileage indicated85,050 Kilometers TMU
LocationBrick, New Jersey
Engine2.0L F20B SOHC Inline-4
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorMetallic Gray
Interior colorGray

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The sixth-generation Honda Accord expanded the nameplate’s global appeal with market-specific variants tailored to different regions. While North American buyers received a larger Accord, the Japanese-market model remained more compact and featured unique styling, chassis tuning, and drivetrain options. The Accord 2.0LEV was among Honda's early low-emissions vehicles and paired reliability with the engineering refinement that helped define the brand during the 1990s.

Reportedly imported to the United States in 2024 and acquired by the seller earlier in 2026, this 1997 Honda Accord 2.0LEV is a Japanese-market, right-hand-drive sedan powered by a 2.0-liter F20B SOHC inline-four paired with a four-speed automatic transmission driving the front-wheels. Finished in metallic gray over a gray cloth interior, it features automatic climate control, adjustable electronic power steering, power windows, and a JVC head unit.

Since buying the car and bringing it to New Jersey, the seller has had the timing belt replaced and an oil change performed.

This 1997 Honda Accord 2.0LEV is now offered at no reserve with a recent service record, a Japanese owner’s manual, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Right-hand-drive Japanese-market model

  • 2.0L F20B SOHC inline-4 engine

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Metallic gray exterior over gray cloth interior

Factory Equipment

  • Front-wheel drive

  • Adjustable Electronic Power Steering (EPS)

  • Automatic climate control

  • Woodgrain-style console trim

  • Power windows

  • Metric instrument cluster

  • Color-keyed exterior trim

  • Driver and passenger airbags

  • Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Modifications

  • JVC head unit

Servicing & Documentation

March 2026:

  • Oil change

  • Timing belt replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Chips, scratches, and general cosmetic blemishes consistent with age

  • Cracked glass on the driver-side exterior mirror

  • Missing dashboard center storage compartment

  • Wear visible on interior touch points and seating surfaces

  • Front passenger-side tire has leak

Ownership History

The seller reports importing this Accord to the United States in 2024.

From the seller: “This Accord is a fairly uncommon JDM model in the United States and has been a reliable car that I've regularly driven and enjoyed. It currently shows approximately 85,050 kilometers and remains largely original aside from the audio system installed by a previous owner. It's a unique alternative to the USDM Accord and shares its roots with the later Euro Accord platform that would eventually influence the Acura TSX.”

Included Items

  • Importation documentation

  • Recent service record

  • Japanese owner's manual

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

JDM 1997 Honda Accord 2.0LEV · No reserve

Current bid
S3anMol3
S3anMol3
$1,100
Seller
Finest_Imports
Finest_Imports
EndingFri, Oct 02 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids2
Views883

Comments & bids

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S3anMol3's avatar
S3anMol3
Sep 23 at 2:06 AM
$1,100bid placed 
VictorSingleton's avatar
VictorSingleton
Sep 19 at 12:05 PM
$1,000bid placed 

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