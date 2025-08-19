JDM 1997 Honda Accord 2.0LEV
Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:55 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The sixth-generation Honda Accord expanded the nameplate’s global appeal with market-specific variants tailored to different regions. While North American buyers received a larger Accord, the Japanese-market model remained more compact and featured unique styling, chassis tuning, and drivetrain options. The Accord 2.0LEV was among Honda's early low-emissions vehicles and paired reliability with the engineering refinement that helped define the brand during the 1990s.
Reportedly imported to the United States in 2024 and acquired by the seller earlier in 2026, this 1997 Honda Accord 2.0LEV is a Japanese-market, right-hand-drive sedan powered by a 2.0-liter F20B SOHC inline-four paired with a four-speed automatic transmission driving the front-wheels. Finished in metallic gray over a gray cloth interior, it features automatic climate control, adjustable electronic power steering, power windows, and a JVC head unit.
Since buying the car and bringing it to New Jersey, the seller has had the timing belt replaced and an oil change performed.
This 1997 Honda Accord 2.0LEV is now offered at no reserve with a recent service record, a Japanese owner’s manual, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Right-hand-drive Japanese-market model
2.0L F20B SOHC inline-4 engine
4-speed automatic transmission
Metallic gray exterior over gray cloth interior
Factory Equipment
Front-wheel drive
Adjustable Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
Automatic climate control
Woodgrain-style console trim
Power windows
Metric instrument cluster
Color-keyed exterior trim
Driver and passenger airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Modifications
JVC head unit
Servicing & Documentation
March 2026:
Oil change
Timing belt replaced
Known Imperfections
Chips, scratches, and general cosmetic blemishes consistent with age
Cracked glass on the driver-side exterior mirror
Missing dashboard center storage compartment
Wear visible on interior touch points and seating surfaces
Front passenger-side tire has leak
Ownership History
The seller reports importing this Accord to the United States in 2024.
From the seller: “This Accord is a fairly uncommon JDM model in the United States and has been a reliable car that I've regularly driven and enjoyed. It currently shows approximately 85,050 kilometers and remains largely original aside from the audio system installed by a previous owner. It's a unique alternative to the USDM Accord and shares its roots with the later Euro Accord platform that would eventually influence the Acura TSX.”
Included Items
Importation documentation
Recent service record
Japanese owner's manual
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.