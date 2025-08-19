5k-Mile 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe

7 days
$6,500
5k-Mile 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (31)

Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FALP47V9VF124991
Mileage indicated5,400 Miles
LocationLake Elmo, Minnesota
Engine4.6L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorCrystal White
Interior colorSaddle
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

First in 1993 Fox-body form and then as the redesigned fourth-generation Mustang introduced for 1994, the SVT Cobra emerged as Ford's formidable answer to GM's Camaro and Firebird. And a major breakthrough arrived for 1996 when Ford's Special Vehicle Team introduced an all-new, technologically advanced 4.6L modular V8.

Hand-assembled by two technicians at Ford's Romeo, Michigan, assembly plant, the new engine featured an aluminum block with six-bolt main caps, forged internal components, dual overhead camshafts, and four valves per cylinder. The result was an impressive 305 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque, delivered with a thrilling 6,800-rpm redline that kept the Cobra within striking distance of its General Motors competitors. Hydraulically assisted rack-and-pinion steering, a reengineered suspension, and powerful disc brakes complemented that raw power.

This example is one of only 6,961 coupes built in 1997, and it has been registered in Minnesota its entire life. It is finished in Crystal White, has Saddle leather upholstery, rolls on 17" wheels, and only shows approximately 5,400 miles since new.

This 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Minnesota title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 1-of-6,961 '97 Cobra coupe with under 5,400 miles

  • Finished in (ZR) Crystal White with Saddle leather upholstery

  • 17" Cobra-specific wheels wearing original BFGoodrich tires

  • 4.6L DOHC 4-valve Ford V8 factory rated when new at 305 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Dual power mirrors

  • Cobra-specific aluminum wheels

  • Performance suspension

  • Traction-Lok differential

  • Power rack and pinion steering

  • 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Tilt leather wrapped steering wheel

  • Sport bucket seats

Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Tire date codes are older

  • Power door locks inoperable

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra lists registration history in Minnesota from new.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

5k-Mile 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe

Current bid
BeauBrewer_pcue
BeauBrewer_pcue
$6,500
Seller
JPMustang
JPMustang
EndingThu, Oct 01 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids11
Views2,057

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

BeauBrewer_pcue's avatar
BeauBrewer_pcue
Sep 23 at 2:06 AM
$6,500bid placed 
JTX's avatar
JTX
Sep 22 at 5:44 PM
$6,250bid placed 
BH_7u7bdt's avatar
BH_7u7bdt
Sep 22 at 5:28 AM
$6,000bid placed 
BeauBrewer_pcue's avatar
BeauBrewer_pcue
Sep 22 at 2:03 AM
$4,500bid placed 
BH_7u7bdt's avatar
BH_7u7bdt
Sep 21 at 8:02 PM
$4,400bid placed 
rafaelribeiro's avatar
rafaelribeiro
Sep 21 at 1:56 PM
$3,000bid placed 
Chiefsfan72936's avatar
Chiefsfan72936
Sep 21 at 1:55 PM
$2,150bid placed 
BeauBrewer_pcue's avatar
BeauBrewer_pcue
Sep 20 at 12:08 AM
$1,650bid placed 
SkyDad's avatar
SkyDad
Sep 19 at 10:57 PM
$1,500bid placed 
TT_205108's avatar
TT_205108
Sep 19 at 7:53 PM
$500bid placed 
L_Robert's avatar
L_Robert
Sep 17 at 8:50 PM
$400bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026