Description

First in 1993 Fox-body form and then as the redesigned fourth-generation Mustang introduced for 1994, the SVT Cobra emerged as Ford's formidable answer to GM's Camaro and Firebird. And a major breakthrough arrived for 1996 when Ford's Special Vehicle Team introduced an all-new, technologically advanced 4.6L modular V8.

Hand-assembled by two technicians at Ford's Romeo, Michigan, assembly plant, the new engine featured an aluminum block with six-bolt main caps, forged internal components, dual overhead camshafts, and four valves per cylinder. The result was an impressive 305 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque, delivered with a thrilling 6,800-rpm redline that kept the Cobra within striking distance of its General Motors competitors. Hydraulically assisted rack-and-pinion steering, a reengineered suspension, and powerful disc brakes complemented that raw power.

This example is one of only 6,961 coupes built in 1997, and it has been registered in Minnesota its entire life. It is finished in Crystal White, has Saddle leather upholstery, rolls on 17" wheels, and only shows approximately 5,400 miles since new.

This 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Minnesota title in the seller's name.

Highlights

1-of-6,961 '97 Cobra coupe with under 5,400 miles

Finished in (ZR) Crystal White with Saddle leather upholstery

17" Cobra-specific wheels wearing original BFGoodrich tires

4.6L DOHC 4-valve Ford V8 factory rated when new at 305 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque

5-speed manual transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Dual exhaust system

Dual power mirrors

Cobra-specific aluminum wheels

Performance suspension

Traction-Lok differential

Power rack and pinion steering

4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Tilt leather wrapped steering wheel

Sport bucket seats

Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Tire date codes are older

Power door locks inoperable

Images detailing the condition of the 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra lists registration history in Minnesota from new.