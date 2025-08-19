5k-Mile 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe
Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
First in 1993 Fox-body form and then as the redesigned fourth-generation Mustang introduced for 1994, the SVT Cobra emerged as Ford's formidable answer to GM's Camaro and Firebird. And a major breakthrough arrived for 1996 when Ford's Special Vehicle Team introduced an all-new, technologically advanced 4.6L modular V8.
Hand-assembled by two technicians at Ford's Romeo, Michigan, assembly plant, the new engine featured an aluminum block with six-bolt main caps, forged internal components, dual overhead camshafts, and four valves per cylinder. The result was an impressive 305 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque, delivered with a thrilling 6,800-rpm redline that kept the Cobra within striking distance of its General Motors competitors. Hydraulically assisted rack-and-pinion steering, a reengineered suspension, and powerful disc brakes complemented that raw power.
This example is one of only 6,961 coupes built in 1997, and it has been registered in Minnesota its entire life. It is finished in Crystal White, has Saddle leather upholstery, rolls on 17" wheels, and only shows approximately 5,400 miles since new.
This 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Minnesota title in the seller's name.
Highlights
1-of-6,961 '97 Cobra coupe with under 5,400 miles
Finished in (ZR) Crystal White with Saddle leather upholstery
17" Cobra-specific wheels wearing original BFGoodrich tires
4.6L DOHC 4-valve Ford V8 factory rated when new at 305 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque
5-speed manual transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Dual exhaust system
Dual power mirrors
Cobra-specific aluminum wheels
Performance suspension
Traction-Lok differential
Power rack and pinion steering
4-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Tilt leather wrapped steering wheel
Sport bucket seats
Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Tire date codes are older
Power door locks inoperable
Images detailing the condition of the 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1997 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra lists registration history in Minnesota from new.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.