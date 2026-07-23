Auction ended.

1997 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado Z71 4x4

Bid to $5,500 on 07/23/26
Result
1997 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado Z71 4x4
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All photos (69)

Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2GCEK19RXV1170191
Mileage indicated258,100 Miles
LocationSan Clemente, California
Engine5.7L V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1997 Chevy Silverado K1500 Z71 - Cold Start
Play
1997 Chevy Silverado K1500 Z71 - Walk Around
Play

Description

The GMT400-generation Chevrolet C/K pickup combines rugged body-on-frame construction, dependable V8 power, and everyday usability. By 1997, the K1500 Silverado Z71 represented one of the more desirable configurations available, pairing Chevrolet's proven Vortec 5700 V8 with four-wheel-drive capability and the off-road-focused Z71 package. These trucks have developed a loyal following thanks to their durability, straightforward mechanicals, and genuine utility.

This 1997 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado Z71 4x4 is finished in red over gray cloth upholstery and is powered by a 5.7-liter Vortec V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.

Over the past year, the seller reportedly undertook an extensive mechanical refurbishment, addressing the drivetrain, suspension, steering, fuel, electrical, and air-conditioning systems, as highlighted below. The truck features a mild suspension lift, leveling kit, and 16" American Racing wheels with Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires.

This K1500 Silverado Z71 4x4 is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 5.7L Vortec 5700 V8

  • 4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission

  • Dual-range four-wheel-drive system

  • Recent servicing completed

  • Mild suspension lift with leveling kit

  • 16" American Racing wheels with Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Electronic shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system

  • Z71 Off-Road Package

  • Independent front suspension

  • Rear leaf-spring suspension

  • Power steering

  • Split front bench seat

  • Air conditioning

  • Power windows and locks

  • Cruise control

  • Tilt steering column

Modifications

  • Replacement drivetrain and engine-management components

  • Suspension leveling kit and mild lift

  • 16" American Racing wheels with Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires

Servicing

According to the seller, this Silverado received significant servicing over the past year, including the following (see in-process photos at the bottom of the photo gallery):

  • Cylinder heads replaced

  • Fuel injection system serviced

  • ECU replaced

  • Power steering system serviced

  • 4-wheel-drive system serviced

  • Air-conditioning system serviced

  • Sensors replaced

  • Transmission rebuilt

  • Timing chain replaced

  • Oil pump replaced

  • Oil pan replaced

  • Suspension components replaced

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this truck passed a California emissions inspection in July 2025.

Known Imperfections

  • Clearcoat peeling and paint fading throughout

  • Dings and scratches in bodywork

  • Paint chips on the front fascia

  • Faded black exterior trim

  • Headlights yellowing and lighting equipment hazy

  • Headliner loose and damaged

  • Carpets discolored

Ownership History

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Chevrolet was purchased new in California and remained registered there until being relocated to South Carolina in 2020. The seller acquired the truck in early 2025, and it has since resided back in California.

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1997 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado Z71 4x4

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1997 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado Z71 4x4

Last bid
Warner04
Warner04
$5,500
Seller
Rmf76
Rmf76
EndedJul 23, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids1
Views3,769

Comments & bids

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Warner04's avatar
Warner04
Jul 12 at 3:17 AM
$5,500bid placed 

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