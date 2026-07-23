1997 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado Z71 4x4
Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
The GMT400-generation Chevrolet C/K pickup combines rugged body-on-frame construction, dependable V8 power, and everyday usability. By 1997, the K1500 Silverado Z71 represented one of the more desirable configurations available, pairing Chevrolet's proven Vortec 5700 V8 with four-wheel-drive capability and the off-road-focused Z71 package. These trucks have developed a loyal following thanks to their durability, straightforward mechanicals, and genuine utility.
This 1997 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado Z71 4x4 is finished in red over gray cloth upholstery and is powered by a 5.7-liter Vortec V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.
Over the past year, the seller reportedly undertook an extensive mechanical refurbishment, addressing the drivetrain, suspension, steering, fuel, electrical, and air-conditioning systems, as highlighted below. The truck features a mild suspension lift, leveling kit, and 16" American Racing wheels with Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires.
This K1500 Silverado Z71 4x4 is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 5.7L Vortec 5700 V8
4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission
Dual-range four-wheel-drive system
Recent servicing completed
Mild suspension lift with leveling kit
16" American Racing wheels with Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Electronic shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system
Z71 Off-Road Package
Independent front suspension
Rear leaf-spring suspension
Power steering
Split front bench seat
Air conditioning
Power windows and locks
Cruise control
Tilt steering column
Modifications
Replacement drivetrain and engine-management components
Suspension leveling kit and mild lift
16" American Racing wheels with Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires
Servicing
According to the seller, this Silverado received significant servicing over the past year, including the following (see in-process photos at the bottom of the photo gallery):
Cylinder heads replaced
Fuel injection system serviced
ECU replaced
Power steering system serviced
4-wheel-drive system serviced
Air-conditioning system serviced
Sensors replaced
Transmission rebuilt
Timing chain replaced
Oil pump replaced
Oil pan replaced
Suspension components replaced
According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this truck passed a California emissions inspection in July 2025.
Known Imperfections
Clearcoat peeling and paint fading throughout
Dings and scratches in bodywork
Paint chips on the front fascia
Faded black exterior trim
Headlights yellowing and lighting equipment hazy
Headliner loose and damaged
Carpets discolored
Ownership History
According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Chevrolet was purchased new in California and remained registered there until being relocated to South Carolina in 2020. The seller acquired the truck in early 2025, and it has since resided back in California.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.