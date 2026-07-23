Description

The GMT400-generation Chevrolet C/K pickup combines rugged body-on-frame construction, dependable V8 power, and everyday usability. By 1997, the K1500 Silverado Z71 represented one of the more desirable configurations available, pairing Chevrolet's proven Vortec 5700 V8 with four-wheel-drive capability and the off-road-focused Z71 package. These trucks have developed a loyal following thanks to their durability, straightforward mechanicals, and genuine utility.

This 1997 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado Z71 4x4 is finished in red over gray cloth upholstery and is powered by a 5.7-liter Vortec V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.

Over the past year, the seller reportedly undertook an extensive mechanical refurbishment, addressing the drivetrain, suspension, steering, fuel, electrical, and air-conditioning systems, as highlighted below. The truck features a mild suspension lift, leveling kit, and 16" American Racing wheels with Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires.

This K1500 Silverado Z71 4x4 is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 5.7L Vortec 5700 V8

4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission

Dual-range four-wheel-drive system

Recent servicing completed

Mild suspension lift with leveling kit

16" American Racing wheels with Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Electronic shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system

Z71 Off-Road Package

Independent front suspension

Rear leaf-spring suspension

Power steering

Split front bench seat

Air conditioning

Power windows and locks

Cruise control

Tilt steering column

Modifications

Replacement drivetrain and engine-management components

Suspension leveling kit and mild lift

16" American Racing wheels with Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires

Servicing

According to the seller, this Silverado received significant servicing over the past year, including the following (see in-process photos at the bottom of the photo gallery):

Cylinder heads replaced

Fuel injection system serviced

ECU replaced

Power steering system serviced

4-wheel-drive system serviced

Air-conditioning system serviced

Sensors replaced

Transmission rebuilt

Timing chain replaced

Oil pump replaced

Oil pan replaced

Suspension components replaced

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this truck passed a California emissions inspection in July 2025.

Known Imperfections

Clearcoat peeling and paint fading throughout

Dings and scratches in bodywork

Paint chips on the front fascia

Faded black exterior trim

Headlights yellowing and lighting equipment hazy

Headliner loose and damaged

Carpets discolored

Ownership History

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Chevrolet was purchased new in California and remained registered there until being relocated to South Carolina in 2020. The seller acquired the truck in early 2025, and it has since resided back in California.