Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The BMW Z3 debuted in 1995 for the 1996 model year, and it was designed to compete with the Mazda MX-5 Miata, capture the booming American roadster market, and offer an accessible entry point to the BMW brand.

The Z3 was the very first BMW model to be manufactured entirely outside of Germany, and it gained pop culture notoriety when it hit the silver screen, (briefly) driven by James Bond in the 1995 film, "GoldenEye."

This ‘97 Z3 is finished in Boston Green with a tan soft top over tan leather upholstery, and it is powered by a 1.9-liter M44B19 inline-four paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

The car was acquired in 2022 by the seller, who notes the clutch was replaced in December 2025. Service in January 2024 included an oil change and replacement of the radiator.

This 1997 BMW Z3 1.9 is now offered at no reserve with a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

1.9-liter M44B19 inline-four

Five-speed manual transmission

Boston Green with a tan soft top

Tan leather upholstery

Clutch reportedly replaced in 2025

Factory Equipment

1.9-liter M44B19 inline-four

Five-speed manual transmission

Cassette stereo and trunk-mounted CD changer

Heated seats

Fog lights

Modifications

Aftermarket wheels with “tuner” lugs

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, and the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following services have been performed:

December 2025 – Clutch replacement

December 2024 – Oil seals and radiator replaced

October 2022 – top replaced

June 2022 – rear shocks and bushings replaced

May 2022 – front struts replaced

March 2022 – valve cover gasket and belts replaced

January 2022 – thermostat replaced

Known Imperfections

Cloudy headlights

Discolored BMW Roundel on hood

Stone chips on front end

Cracked leather upholstery

Stained floor mats

Corrosion on underbody components

Key fob inoperative

Rear storage compartment cover is broken and taped in place

Driver’s seat has play and moves a little upon startup and shutdown

Audio system intermittently does not work.

Ownership History

The car was first registered in South Carolina and spent time registered in North Carolina before being relocated to Florida, where it was acquired by the seller approximately four years ago.

Included Items

New c ar cover

Additional Information

From the seller: “All oil changes & minor repairs performed on time with receipts in file upon request. Does not blow smoke or burn oil. Garage kept 95% of the time w/other times under a car cover. Extra unused car cover included in the sale.”