1997 BMW Z3 1.9 5-Speed
Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The BMW Z3 debuted in 1995 for the 1996 model year, and it was designed to compete with the Mazda MX-5 Miata, capture the booming American roadster market, and offer an accessible entry point to the BMW brand.
The Z3 was the very first BMW model to be manufactured entirely outside of Germany, and it gained pop culture notoriety when it hit the silver screen, (briefly) driven by James Bond in the 1995 film, "GoldenEye."
This ‘97 Z3 is finished in Boston Green with a tan soft top over tan leather upholstery, and it is powered by a 1.9-liter M44B19 inline-four paired with a five-speed manual transmission.
The car was acquired in 2022 by the seller, who notes the clutch was replaced in December 2025. Service in January 2024 included an oil change and replacement of the radiator.
This 1997 BMW Z3 1.9 is now offered at no reserve with a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
1.9-liter M44B19 inline-four
Five-speed manual transmission
Boston Green with a tan soft top
Tan leather upholstery
Clutch reportedly replaced in 2025
Factory Equipment
1.9-liter M44B19 inline-four
Five-speed manual transmission
Cassette stereo and trunk-mounted CD changer
Heated seats
Fog lights
Modifications
Aftermarket wheels with “tuner” lugs
Servicing & Documentation
Per the seller, and the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following services have been performed:
December 2025 – Clutch replacement
December 2024 – Oil seals and radiator replaced
October 2022 – top replaced
June 2022 – rear shocks and bushings replaced
May 2022 – front struts replaced
March 2022 – valve cover gasket and belts replaced
January 2022 – thermostat replaced
Known Imperfections
Cloudy headlights
Discolored BMW Roundel on hood
Stone chips on front end
Cracked leather upholstery
Stained floor mats
Corrosion on underbody components
Key fob inoperative
Rear storage compartment cover is broken and taped in place
Driver’s seat has play and moves a little upon startup and shutdown
Audio system intermittently does not work.
Ownership History
The car was first registered in South Carolina and spent time registered in North Carolina before being relocated to Florida, where it was acquired by the seller approximately four years ago.
Included Items
New car cover
Additional Information
From the seller: “All oil changes & minor repairs performed on time with receipts in file upon request. Does not blow smoke or burn oil. Garage kept 95% of the time w/other times under a car cover. Extra unused car cover included in the sale.”
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.