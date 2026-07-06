Auction ended.

1997 BMW Z3 1.9 5-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 07/06/26
Result
1997 BMW Z3 1.9 5-Speed
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Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN4USCH7329VLB84126
Mileage indicated117,150 Miles
LocationWilton Manors, Florida
Engine1.9-Liter Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBoston Green
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The BMW Z3 debuted in 1995 for the 1996 model year, and it was designed to compete with the Mazda MX-5 Miata, capture the booming American roadster market, and offer an accessible entry point to the BMW brand.

The Z3 was the very first BMW model to be manufactured entirely outside of Germany, and it gained pop culture notoriety when it hit the silver screen, (briefly) driven by James Bond in the 1995 film, "GoldenEye."

This ‘97 Z3 is finished in Boston Green with a tan soft top over tan leather upholstery, and it is powered by a 1.9-liter M44B19 inline-four paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

The car was acquired in 2022 by the seller, who notes the clutch was replaced in December 2025. Service in January 2024 included an oil change and replacement of the radiator.

This 1997 BMW Z3 1.9 is now offered at no reserve with a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 1.9-liter M44B19 inline-four

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Boston Green with a tan soft top

  • Tan leather upholstery

  • Clutch reportedly replaced in 2025

Factory Equipment

  • 1.9-liter M44B19 inline-four

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Cassette stereo and trunk-mounted CD changer

  • Heated seats

  • Fog lights

Modifications

  • Aftermarket wheels with “tuner” lugs

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, and the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following services have been performed:

  • December 2025 – Clutch replacement

  • December 2024 – Oil seals and radiator replaced

  • October 2022 – top replaced

  • June 2022 – rear shocks and bushings replaced

  • May 2022 – front struts replaced

  • March 2022 – valve cover gasket and belts replaced

  • January 2022 – thermostat replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Cloudy headlights

  • Discolored BMW Roundel on hood

  • Stone chips on front end

  • Cracked leather upholstery

  • Stained floor mats

  • Corrosion on underbody components

  • Key fob inoperative

  • Rear storage compartment cover is broken and taped in place

  • Driver’s seat has play and moves a little upon startup and shutdown

  • Audio system intermittently does not work.

Ownership History

The car was first registered in South Carolina and spent time registered in North Carolina before being relocated to Florida, where it was acquired by the seller approximately four years ago.

Included Items

  • New car cover

Additional Information

From the seller: “All oil changes & minor repairs performed on time with receipts in file upon request. Does not blow smoke or burn oil. Garage kept 95% of the time w/other times under a car cover. Extra unused car cover included in the sale.”

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1997 BMW Z3 1.9 4USCH7329VLB84126

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1997 BMW Z3 1.9 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
Jegerstrom7777
Jegerstrom7777
$4,475
Seller
CW_1997
CW_1997
EndedJul 06, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids12
Views6,309

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Jegerstrom7777
Jul 6 at 6:50 PM
$3,975bid placed 
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Doughunter1
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Jun 23 at 12:16 PM
$1,997bid placed 

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