Auction ended.

1997 BMW M3 Sedan 5-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 09/08/26
Result
1997 BMW M3 Sedan 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (68)

Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:03 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBSCD9328VEE06519
Mileage indicated150,700 Miles
LocationCumming, GA
Engine3.2L S52 Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorCosmosschwarz Metallic
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The E36 M3 arrived in the United States for 1995 as a coupe, and 1997 marked the first year the sedan body style was offered in the American market — a meaningful distinction that gave the M3's S52 inline-six and sport-tuned chassis a more practical four-door format without compromising the driving character that had made the coupe a benchmark in its class. The U.S.-specification S52B32 3.2-liter inline-six produced 240 horsepower, and the combination of a five-speed manual, limited-slip differential, and M-tuned suspension gave the E36 M3 a handling balance that remains a reference point in the enthusiast community more than 25 years later.

This '97 M3 sedan is finished in Cosmosschwarz Metallic (paint code 303) over a black leather interior with M-stitched seatbacks. This M3/4/5 arrived in the U.S. in June 1997, making it among the last cars imported for the first model year, and was acquired by the current owner in 2025.

Equipment includes a power sunroof, 17-inch DS2 alloy wheels, and a stock cassette stereo with 10-speaker sound system. Service in 2025 and 2026 included replacement of the clutch, flywheel, driveshaft, control arms and bushings, rear crankshaft seal, engine mounts, shocks, struts, sway bar links, serpentine belt, brakes, and various fluids.

This 1997 BMW M3 Sedan is offered at no reserve on dealer consignment with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Georgia title.

Highlights

  • First model-year U.S.-spec E36 M3 sedan

  • Cosmosschwarz Metallic over black leather with M-stitched seatbacks

  • S52B32 3.2L DOHC 24-valve inline-six

  • ZF 5-speed manual transmission

  • Recent servicing

Factory Equipment

  • Limited-slip differential

  • ASC+T traction control systems

  • M-specific front and rear bumpers with M side skirts

  • M-specific suspension

  • 17-inch DS2 alloy wheels, staggered fitment

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with single-piece rotors

  • M leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Power sunroof

  • On-board computer

  • Cassette stereo with 10-speaker sound system

  • Fog lights

Modifications

  • Aftermarket shift knob

  • Window tint

Servicing & Documentation

The following servicing has been performed (see Additional Documents below for more details):

  • May 2026: Clutch kit replaced; flywheel replaced; driveshaft replaced; front and rear lower control arms and bushings replaced; rear crankshaft oil seal replaced; serpentine belt and tensioner replaced; front brake pads and rear brake rotors replaced; steering column coupling replaced; differential fluid flushed

  • September 2025: Engine mounts replaced; front and rear shock absorbers replaced; rear strut cartridges replaced; sway bar links replaced; coolant flushed; brake fluid flushed; transmission fluid changed; fuel injection service

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips, swirls, and touch-ups

  • Various dry-rotted weather seals

  • Wear on interior upholstery

  • Mismatched tires

    • Michelin front tires with 2026 date codes, Zeetex rear tires with 2024 date codes

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • April 2012: Moderate damage to front reported

Ownership History

This 1997 BMW M3 was acquired by the current owner in September 2025. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Colorado and Georgia.

Included Items

  • Multiple keys

  • Partial service records

Additional documents

1997 BMW M3 Sedan 5-Speed Service Records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1997 BMW M3 Sedan 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
JohnnyS15
JohnnyS15
$13,910
Seller
JI_1wsu9k
JI_1wsu9k
EndedSep 08, 2026 at 6:03 PM UTC
Bids39
Views17,106

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