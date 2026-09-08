1997 BMW M3 Sedan 5-Speed
Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:03 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The E36 M3 arrived in the United States for 1995 as a coupe, and 1997 marked the first year the sedan body style was offered in the American market — a meaningful distinction that gave the M3's S52 inline-six and sport-tuned chassis a more practical four-door format without compromising the driving character that had made the coupe a benchmark in its class. The U.S.-specification S52B32 3.2-liter inline-six produced 240 horsepower, and the combination of a five-speed manual, limited-slip differential, and M-tuned suspension gave the E36 M3 a handling balance that remains a reference point in the enthusiast community more than 25 years later.
This '97 M3 sedan is finished in Cosmosschwarz Metallic (paint code 303) over a black leather interior with M-stitched seatbacks. This M3/4/5 arrived in the U.S. in June 1997, making it among the last cars imported for the first model year, and was acquired by the current owner in 2025.
Equipment includes a power sunroof, 17-inch DS2 alloy wheels, and a stock cassette stereo with 10-speaker sound system. Service in 2025 and 2026 included replacement of the clutch, flywheel, driveshaft, control arms and bushings, rear crankshaft seal, engine mounts, shocks, struts, sway bar links, serpentine belt, brakes, and various fluids.
This 1997 BMW M3 Sedan is offered at no reserve on dealer consignment with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Georgia title.
Highlights
First model-year U.S.-spec E36 M3 sedan
Cosmosschwarz Metallic over black leather with M-stitched seatbacks
S52B32 3.2L DOHC 24-valve inline-six
ZF 5-speed manual transmission
Recent servicing
Factory Equipment
Limited-slip differential
ASC+T traction control systems
M-specific front and rear bumpers with M side skirts
M-specific suspension
17-inch DS2 alloy wheels, staggered fitment
Four-wheel disc brakes with single-piece rotors
M leather-wrapped steering wheel
Power sunroof
On-board computer
Cassette stereo with 10-speaker sound system
Fog lights
Modifications
Aftermarket shift knob
Window tint
Servicing & Documentation
The following servicing has been performed (see Additional Documents below for more details):
May 2026: Clutch kit replaced; flywheel replaced; driveshaft replaced; front and rear lower control arms and bushings replaced; rear crankshaft oil seal replaced; serpentine belt and tensioner replaced; front brake pads and rear brake rotors replaced; steering column coupling replaced; differential fluid flushed
September 2025: Engine mounts replaced; front and rear shock absorbers replaced; rear strut cartridges replaced; sway bar links replaced; coolant flushed; brake fluid flushed; transmission fluid changed; fuel injection service
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips, swirls, and touch-ups
Various dry-rotted weather seals
Wear on interior upholstery
Mismatched tires
Michelin front tires with 2026 date codes, Zeetex rear tires with 2024 date codes
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
April 2012: Moderate damage to front reported
Ownership History
This 1997 BMW M3 was acquired by the current owner in September 2025. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Colorado and Georgia.
Included Items
Multiple keys
Partial service records
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.