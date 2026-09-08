Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The E36 M3 arrived in the United States for 1995 as a coupe, and 1997 marked the first year the sedan body style was offered in the American market — a meaningful distinction that gave the M3's S52 inline-six and sport-tuned chassis a more practical four-door format without compromising the driving character that had made the coupe a benchmark in its class. The U.S.-specification S52B32 3.2-liter inline-six produced 240 horsepower, and the combination of a five-speed manual, limited-slip differential, and M-tuned suspension gave the E36 M3 a handling balance that remains a reference point in the enthusiast community more than 25 years later.

This '97 M3 sedan is finished in Cosmosschwarz Metallic (paint code 303) over a black leather interior with M-stitched seatbacks. This M3/4/5 arrived in the U.S. in June 1997, making it among the last cars imported for the first model year, and was acquired by the current owner in 2025.

Equipment includes a power sunroof, 17-inch DS2 alloy wheels, and a stock cassette stereo with 10-speaker sound system. Service in 2025 and 2026 included replacement of the clutch, flywheel, driveshaft, control arms and bushings, rear crankshaft seal, engine mounts, shocks, struts, sway bar links, serpentine belt, brakes, and various fluids.

This 1997 BMW M3 Sedan is offered at no reserve on dealer consignment with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Georgia title.

Highlights

First model-year U.S.-spec E36 M3 sedan

Cosmosschwarz Metallic over black leather with M-stitched seatbacks

S52B32 3.2L DOHC 24-valve inline-six

ZF 5-speed manual transmission

Recent servicing

Factory Equipment

Limited-slip differential

ASC+T traction control systems

M-specific front and rear bumpers with M side skirts

M-specific suspension

17-inch DS2 alloy wheels, staggered fitment

Four-wheel disc brakes with single-piece rotors

M leather-wrapped steering wheel

Power sunroof

On-board computer

Cassette stereo with 10-speaker sound system

Fog lights

Modifications

Aftermarket shift knob

Window tint

Servicing & Documentation

The following servicing has been performed (see Additional Documents below for more details):

May 2026: Clutch kit replaced; flywheel replaced; driveshaft replaced; front and rear lower control arms and bushings replaced; rear crankshaft oil seal replaced; serpentine belt and tensioner replaced; front brake pads and rear brake rotors replaced; steering column coupling replaced; differential fluid flushed

September 2025: Engine mounts replaced; front and rear shock absorbers replaced; rear strut cartridges replaced; sway bar links replaced; coolant flushed; brake fluid flushed; transmission fluid changed; fuel injection service

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips, swirls, and touch-ups

Various dry-rotted weather seals

Wear on interior upholstery

Mismatched tires Michelin front tires with 2026 date codes, Zeetex rear tires with 2024 date codes

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): April 2012: Moderate damage to front reported



Ownership History

This 1997 BMW M3 was acquired by the current owner in September 2025. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Colorado and Georgia.

Included Items