Auction ended.

1997 Bentley Azure

No reserve
Sold for on 10/08/26
Result
1997 Bentley Azure
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (153)

Ending Thu, Oct 08 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINSCBZK14CXVCX61073
Mileage indicated55,800 Miles
LocationVan Nuys, California
EngineTurbocharged 6.75L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleFull size, Convertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorSoft Tan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos and undercarriage photos have been added.

Video gallery

1997 Bentley Azure Start Up
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997 Bentley Azure Test Drive
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Before World War II, the Bentley Mark V was called the “Silent Sports Car,” refined and loved by owners, among them land speed record holder Sir Malcolm Campbell. The Bentley Azure, the direct successor to the long-running, handcrafted Rolls-Royce Corniche, carried on that tradition. The first-generation Azure was introduced in 1995 and produced through 2003, with the luxurious, handcrafted appointments that set it apart from its six-figure competitors.

Famed coachbuilder Pininfarina worked with Bentley to create a graceful convertible with uncluttered styling and elegant proportions. Bentley was still a part of Rolls-Royce in 1997, and its famous 6.75-liter V8 engine was aided by a Garrett intercooled turbocharger and could propel the 5,500-pound convertible to 60 mph in around six seconds, with a graceful maximum speed of 155 mph.

This 1997 Bentley Azure is finished in Black over a Soft Tan Connolly Leather interior and matching soft top, and it shows just shy of 59,000 miles.

This 1997 Bentley Azure is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title.

Highlights

  • Finished in classic Black (9531101) over a Soft Tan Connolly Leather interior (A4311)

  • Powered by the Rolls Royce 6.75-liter turbocharged and intercooled V8 engine

  • Four-speed 4L80-E automatic transmission

  • Burr walnut interior trim, Wilton wool carpeting and lambswool rugs

Factory Equipment

  • Accommodation for four adults

  • Four-position front seat memory, lumbar adjustments, and two-stage heating

  • Tilt-adjustable steering column

  • Dual-level air conditioning

  • Automatic Ride Control

  • Adaptive Shift Control

  • Electronic traction assistance system (ETAS)

  • 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels

Modifications

  • Aftermarket Alpine AM/FM/CD/MP3 head unit

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1997 Bentley Azure are presented in the gallery

  • Vehicle shows numerous cosmetic flaws and imperfections

  • Power top is inoperable

  • Currently displaying multiple warning lights

  • Will not pass California smog and must sold to a dealer or out of state buyer

  • Tires are older than 10 years

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California, Florida, and New York registration history.

Included Items

  • OEM radio and speaker

  • Factory floor mats

Additional Information

Hagerty has an ownership interest in this Lot in whole or in part.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: David Swig Phone: 415.302.2247 Email: dswig@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1997 Bentley Azure · No reserve

Sold to
MR_rekzgf
MR_rekzgf
$25,413
Seller
David_Swig
David_Swig
EndedOct 08, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids29
Views22,743

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MR_rekzgf
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