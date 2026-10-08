Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Before World War II, the Bentley Mark V was called the “Silent Sports Car,” refined and loved by owners, among them land speed record holder Sir Malcolm Campbell. The Bentley Azure, the direct successor to the long-running, handcrafted Rolls-Royce Corniche, carried on that tradition. The first-generation Azure was introduced in 1995 and produced through 2003, with the luxurious, handcrafted appointments that set it apart from its six-figure competitors.

Famed coachbuilder Pininfarina worked with Bentley to create a graceful convertible with uncluttered styling and elegant proportions. Bentley was still a part of Rolls-Royce in 1997, and its famous 6.75-liter V8 engine was aided by a Garrett intercooled turbocharger and could propel the 5,500-pound convertible to 60 mph in around six seconds, with a graceful maximum speed of 155 mph.

This 1997 Bentley Azure is finished in Black over a Soft Tan Connolly Leather interior and matching soft top, and it shows just shy of 59,000 miles.

This 1997 Bentley Azure is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title.

Highlights

Finished in classic Black (9531101) over a Soft Tan Connolly Leather interior (A4311)

Powered by the Rolls Royce 6.75-liter turbocharged and intercooled V8 engine

Four-speed 4L80-E automatic transmission

Burr walnut interior trim, Wilton wool carpeting and lambswool rugs

Factory Equipment

Accommodation for four adults

Four-position front seat memory, lumbar adjustments, and two-stage heating

Tilt-adjustable steering column

Dual-level air conditioning

Automatic Ride Control

Adaptive Shift Control

Electronic traction assistance system (ETAS)

17-inch aluminum alloy wheels

Modifications

Aftermarket Alpine AM/FM/CD/MP3 head unit

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1997 Bentley Azure are presented in the gallery

Vehicle shows numerous cosmetic flaws and imperfections

Power top is inoperable

Currently displaying multiple warning lights

Will not pass California smog and must sold to a dealer or out of state buyer

Tires are older than 10 years

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California, Florida, and New York registration history.

Included Items

OEM radio and speaker

Factory floor mats

Additional Information

Hagerty has an ownership interest in this Lot in whole or in part.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: David Swig Phone: 415.302.2247 Email: dswig@hagerty.com