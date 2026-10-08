1997 Bentley Azure
Ending Thu, Oct 08 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note YouTube videos and undercarriage photos have been added.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Before World War II, the Bentley Mark V was called the “Silent Sports Car,” refined and loved by owners, among them land speed record holder Sir Malcolm Campbell. The Bentley Azure, the direct successor to the long-running, handcrafted Rolls-Royce Corniche, carried on that tradition. The first-generation Azure was introduced in 1995 and produced through 2003, with the luxurious, handcrafted appointments that set it apart from its six-figure competitors.
Famed coachbuilder Pininfarina worked with Bentley to create a graceful convertible with uncluttered styling and elegant proportions. Bentley was still a part of Rolls-Royce in 1997, and its famous 6.75-liter V8 engine was aided by a Garrett intercooled turbocharger and could propel the 5,500-pound convertible to 60 mph in around six seconds, with a graceful maximum speed of 155 mph.
This 1997 Bentley Azure is finished in Black over a Soft Tan Connolly Leather interior and matching soft top, and it shows just shy of 59,000 miles.
This 1997 Bentley Azure is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title.
Highlights
Finished in classic Black (9531101) over a Soft Tan Connolly Leather interior (A4311)
Powered by the Rolls Royce 6.75-liter turbocharged and intercooled V8 engine
Four-speed 4L80-E automatic transmission
Burr walnut interior trim, Wilton wool carpeting and lambswool rugs
Factory Equipment
Accommodation for four adults
Four-position front seat memory, lumbar adjustments, and two-stage heating
Tilt-adjustable steering column
Dual-level air conditioning
Automatic Ride Control
Adaptive Shift Control
Electronic traction assistance system (ETAS)
17-inch aluminum alloy wheels
Modifications
Aftermarket Alpine AM/FM/CD/MP3 head unit
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1997 Bentley Azure are presented in the gallery
Vehicle shows numerous cosmetic flaws and imperfections
Power top is inoperable
Currently displaying multiple warning lights
Will not pass California smog and must sold to a dealer or out of state buyer
Tires are older than 10 years
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California, Florida, and New York registration history.
Included Items
OEM radio and speaker
Factory floor mats
Additional Information
Hagerty has an ownership interest in this Lot in whole or in part.
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: David Swig Phone: 415.302.2247 Email: dswig@hagerty.com
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.