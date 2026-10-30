Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

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The 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera Cup 3.8 was purpose-built for the Porsche Supercup, a series that had become a support category for Formula One's European race weekends. Developed within Porsche’s competition department, the 993-based Cup 3.8 replaced the outgoing 964-generation Carrera Cup 3.6 and was created specifically to contest the Supercup series with a newly designed racing engine.

The air-cooled flat-six produced roughly 315 horsepower when new, sending power through a close-ratio six-speed manual gearbox to the rear wheels alone. A stripped interior, full roll cage, and coil-over suspension was specified. Only 57 examples were finished to this exact 1996 specification, each built at Porsche's competition shop before being delivered directly to Supercup entrants.

This 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera Cup 3.8 represents the culmination of the ultimate race car Karl Hens had envisioned since first catching the racing bug. He acquired the #5 Zepter-sponsored car campaigned by Horst Farnbacher during the 1996–1997 Porsche Supercup/Carrera Cup seasons. A previous owner had imported the car from Germany and repainted it in a new livery. Karl, however, drove it only once on the track, determined instead to preserve this piece of racing history.

Details about the car's early on-track history can be viewed under Additional Information below.

This 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera Cup 3.8 is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia on Bill of Sale only.

Highlights

Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

Just 57 factory Carrera Cup 3.8 cars built in 1996

Raced by Horst Farnbacher during the 1996–1997 seasons

3,746cc air-cooled flat-six (Type M64/70) engine

6-speed manual transaxle

Full welded competition roll cage

Adjustable coil-over racing suspension

HANS Recaro driver’s seat

Factory Equipment

Factory options include: 001 – Carrera Cup 220 – Differential Lock 338 – Rear Wheel Drive 388 – Left Race Tray 401 – 18" Magnesium Cup Wheel (Central Lock) 426 – Without Rear Wiper 459 – Dome Strut 471 – Fixed Spoiler with Additional Wing 480 – 6-Speed Manual Transmission 544 – 75L. Tank 564 – Without Airbag 656 – Manual Steering



Modifications

HANS Recaro driver's seat (stock Recaro race driver's seat on passenger side)

TraqMate data acquisition system

RaceCam high resolution camera with ChaseCam DVR

Known Imperfections

While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Various paint blemishes consistent with track use

Ownership History

This 1996 Porsche Carrera Cup 3.8 is offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Additional Information

1996–97 Carrera Cup history:

The car was primarily driven by Horst Farnbacher and campaigned by Farnbacher Racing.

Farnbacher had already established himself as a successful driver, winning the 1994 Peugeot 306 Cup European Championship before moving into Porsche competition.

In 1995, Farnbacher finished third overall in the Porsche Pirelli Supercup.

1996:

Won the Carrera Cup race in Helsinki in this 993 Cup car.

Finished second at the Norisring.

Finished third at Hockenheimring.

Finished third overall in the 1996 Porsche Supercup Championship.

1997:

Finished second at Monaco in the Porsche Supercup.

Won at Hockenheimring.

Finished second at Spa-Francorchamps.

Won at the Nürburgring.

Finished second overall in the 1997 Carrera Cup, including victories at Zweibrücken and the Nürburgring in this car.

The car's racing history is supported by Porsche Supercup race reports, scoring records, and overall time sheets from the 1996 and 1997 seasons.

Following the 1997 season, Farnbacher retired from driving and became a team manager. Farnbacher Racing subsequently employed drivers including Jörg Bergmeister, Tim Bergmeister, Marco Werner, Philipp Peter, and Frank Stippler. Please note that this car is sold on Bill of Sale only. A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.