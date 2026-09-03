Auction ended.

1996 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series

No reserve
Sold for on 09/03/26
Result
1996 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series
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Ended Sep 03, 2026 at 6:29 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1LNLM82W0TY702371
Mileage indicated128,300 Miles
LocationJasper, Alabama
Engine4.6 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan, Full size
Exterior colorMedium Willow
Interior color- Light Graphite
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Out of a combination of a lifelong automotive passion and an unyielding desire to support the people of his Alabama community, the Generous Collection was born. Mr. Greg Rusk, a successful business leader in the cardboard industry, with a big heart for helping families and friends in times of need, would regularly pay overly generous fees to acquire an interesting vehicle. After decades of collecting and supporting local automotive enthusiasts, the Rusk family is ready for these vehicles, each with their own story, to write their next chapter back on the road, where they belong.

The Generous Collection returns with Part 2 offering over 250 cars in August all offered without reserve, emerging from years of long-term silent storage. From the quiet shadows of the Generous Collection to the sunshine of backroads and highways, enthusiasts now have the opportunity to own a piece of a generous car-collecting legacy.

* * *

The 1996 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series represents a high point of traditional American luxury engineering, built on Ford's rugged body-on-frame Panther platform shared with the Crown Victoria and Mercury Grand Marquis. Under the hood sits Ford's modular 4.6-liter SOHC V8, producing 210 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque—smooth, durable, and a meaningful upgrade in refinement over the earlier pushrod engines. Power routes through a 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels, delivering the effortless, unhurried acceleration buyers expected from a full-size luxury sedan.

The Signature trim's standout technical feature is its electronically controlled air suspension, which self-levels regardless of load and delivers a genuinely cushioned ride while maintaining surprising composure through corners for a car of its size. Four-wheel disc brakes with anti-lock control add confident stopping power, while rack-and-pinion steering improves precision over prior Town Car generations.

Inside, the Signature package added leather seating, memory settings, and a dashboard with clear digital gauges—practical ergonomics wrapped in genuine comfort. With its generous 118-inch wheelbase and low-stressed V8, the car excelled at quiet cruising.

This Medium Willow 1996 Signature Series has been registered in Alabama, and it is equipped with automatic climate control, digital instrumentation, and leather upholstery.

This 1996 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a bonded Alabama title in the current owner's name. Please note that the title is in transit.

Highlights

  • Offered from The Generous Collection

  • Finished in Medium Willow (SH)

  • Light Graphite (D2) leather interior

  • 4.6L SOHC modular V8 engine

  • 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission

  • Automatic ride-leveling air suspension

Factory Equipment

  • Traction control

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Aluminum alloy wheels

  • Leather-trimmed 6-way power front seats (driver and passenger)

  • Power lumbar support

  • Memory settings for seat, mirrors, and pedals

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Overhead console with trip computer, compass, and outside temperature display

  • AM/FM stereo with cassette player

  • Premium sound system

Known Imperfections

  • While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

  • Paint blemishes on rear bumper

  • Scratches and scuffs throughout

  • Wear on leather seats

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • December 1998: Damage Report, damage to rear

    • March 2012: Damage Report, damage to front

Ownership History

This 1996 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series is offered from The Generous Collection of no-reserve automobiles. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Alabama registration history as well as several gaps.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney   Phone: 623.308.2640   Email: mlowney@hagerty.com

Please note that all lots in The Generous Collection are offered after many years of storage, without operation or service, in warehouse facilities. The seller endeavored to provide very limited mechanical servicing to bring some cars back to running potential; however, not all cars will be running at time of sale. Because of the extended static display, it must be assumed that all cars will require extensive additional mechanical attention before being driven safely and, in most cases, cleaning both the interiors and exteriors. All the cars will have imperfections associated with long-term static storage and require extensive sorting to perform best and safely. The burden of determining a car’s status, both mechanical and cosmetic, rests fully on the bidder, prior to bidding and the close of the auction. All lots are sold as is, where is.  

Additionally, due to the location of the collection and limited access to the facility following the close of the auction, all lots must be retrieved while a Broad Arrow representative is onsite, between the hours of 9AM to 6PM local time beginning Monday, September 14 through Wednesday, September 30. No cars can be retrieved prior to September 14, and any lots remaining after September 30 will be re-located outside in the parking lot for retrieval by their buyers.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1996 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series · No reserve

Sold to
MH-k6zp
MH-k6zp
$4,152
Seller
Matt_Lowney
Matt_Lowney
EndedSep 03, 2026 at 6:29 PM UTC
Bids22
Views3,314

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