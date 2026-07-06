31k-Mile Supercharged 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Mystic Coupe
Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 7:08 PM UTC
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Description
One of the most iconic limited-production Mustangs of the ‘90s, the SN95-generation Cobra helped cement Ford’s Special Vehicle Team (SVT) as a serious performance force. In 1996, the Mustang Cobra received Ford’s all-new 4.6‑liter DOHC 32‑valve V8, bringing high-revving, dual-overhead-cam performance to the Mustang. Ford also introduced the dramatic Mystic Clearcoat Metallic paint option, a color-shifting finish that would become one of the most collectible finishes ever to grace America’s favorite pony car.
Finished in factory Mystic Clearcoat Metallic over Black leather interior, this '96 Mustang SVT Cobra shows under 31,000 miles. Power is delivered through a five-speed manual transmission, and this example sports a Vortech supercharger along with supporting modifications. Accompanying the sale is an SVT certificate of authenticity and an SVT letter listing this example as number 290 of 2,000 vehicles painted in Mystic Clearcoat Metallic.
This tastefully modified 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is now offered with SVT documentation, its original window sticker, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Showing approximately 30,950 miles
Powered by a Vortech supercharged 4.6L DOHC 32-valve V8
5-speed manual transmission
Limited-slip rear axle and a 3.27:1 gear ratio
Finished in Mystic Clearcoat Metallic over Black leather interior
Service records and SVT documentation
Factory Equipment
Mechanical:
4.6L DOHC 32-valve V8 engine
5-speed manual transmission
Traction-Lok limited-slip rear axle
Power rack-and-pinion steering
Power 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Performance-tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shocks and struts
Exterior:
Mystic Clearcoat Metallic paint
Rear decklid spoiler
17" cast aluminum wheels
Stainless steel exhaust system
Interval windshield wipers
Interior:
Black leather sport bucket seats
Power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Power windows and door locks
Air conditioning and rear defrost
Premium audio system with cassette and CD player
Center console with armrest
Cruise control
Passive anti-theft system
Remote keyless entry
Modifications
18" aluminum wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires:
255/40/18 front
285/35/18 rear
Vortech supercharger
In-tank Walbro fuel pump
Ford Motorsport driveshaft
Bassani Equalizer X-pipe with catalytic converters
MSD digital ignition box and MSD plug wires
Moser 31-spline axle upgrade
AutoMeter auxiliary gauges
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
September 2013:
Damage reported: minor damage
Damage to left side
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Ownership History
According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this SVT Cobra has been registered in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. It has been with its current owner since 2022.
Included Items
SVT certificate of authenticity
Window sticker
Additional Information
This 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in June 2026. You can view the previous listing here.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.