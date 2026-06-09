Auction ended.

31k-Mile Supercharged 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Mystic Coupe

Bid to $14,750 on 06/09/26
Result
31k-Mile Supercharged 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Mystic Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (53)

Ended Jun 09, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FALP47V9TF157664
Mileage indicated31,000 Miles
LocationSarasota, Florida
EngineSupercharged 4.6L DOHC 32-Valve V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Description

One of the most iconic limited-production Mustangs of the ‘90s, the SN95-generation Cobra helped cement Ford’s Special Vehicle Team (SVT) as a serious performance force. In 1996, the Mustang Cobra received Ford’s all-new 4.6‑liter DOHC 32‑valve V8, bringing high-revving, dual-overhead-cam performance to the Mustang. Ford also introduced the dramatic Mystic Clearcoat Metallic paint option, a color-shifting finish that would become one of the most collectible finishes ever to grace America’s favorite pony car.

Finished in factory Mystic Clearcoat Metallic over Black leather interior, this '96 Mustang SVT Cobra shows under 31,000 miles. Power is delivered through a five-speed manual transmission, and this example sports a Vortech supercharger along with supporting modifications. Accompanying the sale is an SVT certificate of authenticity and an SVT letter listing this example as number 290 of 2,000 vehicles painted in Mystic Clearcoat Metallic.

This tastefully modified 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is now offered with SVT documentation, its original window sticker, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Showing approximately 30,950 miles

  • Powered by a Vortech supercharged 4.6L DOHC 32-valve V8

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Limited-slip rear axle and a 3.27:1 gear ratio

  • Finished in Mystic Clearcoat Metallic over Black leather interior

  • Service records and SVT documentation

Factory Equipment

  • Mechanical:

    • 4.6L DOHC 32-valve V8 engine

    • 5-speed manual transmission

    • Traction-Lok limited-slip rear axle

    • Power rack-and-pinion steering

    • Power 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

    • Performance-tuned suspension

    • Gas-pressurized shocks and struts

  • Exterior:

    • Mystic Clearcoat Metallic paint

    • Rear decklid spoiler

    • 17" cast aluminum wheels

    • Stainless steel exhaust system

    • Interval windshield wipers

  • Interior:

    • Black leather sport bucket seats

    • Power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support

    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    • Power windows and door locks

    • Air conditioning and rear defrost

    • Premium audio system with cassette and CD player

    • Center console with armrest

    • Cruise control

    • Passive anti-theft system

    • Remote keyless entry

Modifications

  • 18" aluminum wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires:

    • 255/40/18 front

    • 285/35/18 rear

  • Vortech supercharger

  • In-tank Walbro fuel pump

  • Ford Motorsport driveshaft

  • Bassani Equalizer X-pipe with catalytic converters

  • MSD digital ignition box and MSD plug wires

  • Moser 31-spline axle upgrade

  • AutoMeter auxiliary gauges

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

  • September 2013:

    • Damage reported: minor damage

    • Damage to left side

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this SVT Cobra has been registered in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. It has been with its current owner since 2022.

Included Items

  • SVT certificate of authenticity

  • Window sticker

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra

Window Sticker: 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

31k-Mile Supercharged 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Mystic Coupe

Last bid
krobsklassics
krobsklassics
$14,750
Seller
WA_mgHB81
WA_mgHB81
EndedJun 09, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC
Bids37
Views8,213
Bids
krobsklassics' avatar
krobsklassics
Jun 9 at 6:17 PM
$14,750bid placed 
FLBeachBum's avatar
FLBeachBum
Jun 9 at 6:17 PM
$14,500bid placed 
krobsklassics' avatar
krobsklassics
Jun 9 at 6:15 PM
$13,750bid placed 
FLBeachBum's avatar
FLBeachBum
Jun 9 at 6:15 PM
$13,500bid placed 
krobsklassics' avatar
krobsklassics
Jun 9 at 6:13 PM
$13,000bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026