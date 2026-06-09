Description

One of the most iconic limited-production Mustangs of the ‘90s, the SN95-generation Cobra helped cement Ford’s Special Vehicle Team (SVT) as a serious performance force. In 1996, the Mustang Cobra received Ford’s all-new 4.6‑liter DOHC 32‑valve V8, bringing high-revving, dual-overhead-cam performance to the Mustang. Ford also introduced the dramatic Mystic Clearcoat Metallic paint option, a color-shifting finish that would become one of the most collectible finishes ever to grace America’s favorite pony car.

Finished in factory Mystic Clearcoat Metallic over Black leather interior, this '96 Mustang SVT Cobra shows under 31,000 miles. Power is delivered through a five-speed manual transmission, and this example sports a Vortech supercharger along with supporting modifications. Accompanying the sale is an SVT certificate of authenticity and an SVT letter listing this example as number 290 of 2,000 vehicles painted in Mystic Clearcoat Metallic.

This tastefully modified 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is now offered with SVT documentation, its original window sticker, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Showing approximately 30,950 miles

Powered by a Vortech supercharged 4.6L DOHC 32-valve V8

5-speed manual transmission

Limited-slip rear axle and a 3.27:1 gear ratio

Finished in Mystic Clearcoat Metallic over Black leather interior

Service records and SVT documentation

Factory Equipment

Mechanical: 4.6L DOHC 32-valve V8 engine 5-speed manual transmission Traction-Lok limited-slip rear axle Power rack-and-pinion steering Power 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS Performance-tuned suspension Gas-pressurized shocks and struts

Exterior: Mystic Clearcoat Metallic paint Rear decklid spoiler 17" cast aluminum wheels Stainless steel exhaust system Interval windshield wipers

Interior: Black leather sport bucket seats Power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support Leather-wrapped steering wheel Power windows and door locks Air conditioning and rear defrost Premium audio system with cassette and CD player Center console with armrest Cruise control Passive anti-theft system Remote keyless entry



Modifications

18" aluminum wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires: 255/40/18 front 285/35/18 rear

Vortech supercharger

In-tank Walbro fuel pump

Ford Motorsport driveshaft

Bassani Equalizer X-pipe with catalytic converters

MSD digital ignition box and MSD plug wires

Moser 31-spline axle upgrade

AutoMeter auxiliary gauges

Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

September 2013: Damage reported: minor damage Damage to left side

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this SVT Cobra has been registered in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. It has been with its current owner since 2022.

Included Items