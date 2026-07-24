Description

Born out of a unique partnership between an iconic outdoor and adventure-wear brand and Ford in the 1980s, the Bronco Eddie Bauer edition changed how people saw sport utility vehicles. Instead of just work trucks, SUVs became stylish family vehicles that combined the toughness of a truck with an outdoor-adventure image loaded with luxury and style.

Equipped with proven V8 power, body-on-frame construction, and a dual-range four-wheel-drive system, fifth-generation Broncos remain among the most sought-after examples of the nameplate, particularly Eddie Bauer editions, which represented the top-tier trim level.

This final-year production example is finished in Pacific Green and Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic over Medium Mocha cloth upholstery, and it is powered by a 5.8-liter V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. Equipment includes air conditioning, cruise control, and a power-operated tailgate window in addition to side-steps, 15-inch forged aluminum wheels, and an 8.8” rear axle with a limited-slip differential and 3.55:1 gearing.

This 1996 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer shows just under 71,000 miles and is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Final model year Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer with approximately 71,000 miles

Powered by a 5.8L V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

Four-wheel-drive system

Finished in two-tone Pacific Green and Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic

Medium Mocha cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

Powertrain & Mechanical: 5.8L V8 engine 4-speed automatic transmission Dual-range transfer case

Suspension & Brakes: Front independent suspension Rear leaf-spring suspension Power-assisted brakes

Exterior: Pacific Green & Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic paint Eddie Bauer exterior trim package Power-operated tailgate window Full-size rear-mounted spare tire carrier 15" forged aluminum wheels

Interior: Eddie Bauer interior trim package Medium Mocha cloth upholstery Power windows, mirrors, doors, and locks Overhead console



Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the alternator and battery were replaced during their ownership

Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): February 1997: Accident reported involving another motor vehicle February 1998: Accident reported involving another motor vehicle

3 notable carpet wear/stains in front of the driver's seat near door jamb

Scratch in waving pattern across the Ash Motors decal on tailgate

Eddie Bauer script on the passenger-side Bronco emblem half missing

Driver's sun visor vanity mirror does not fully close

Worn warning label on driver's sun visor

Passenger-side step rubber molding scuffed

Stains and burns on carpeting

Wear present on steering wheel

Ownership History

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Bronco was first registered in Arizona and remained registered there through the seller's 2026 acquisition.

Included Items

Manufacturer's literature

Additional Details

From the seller: "This Bronco was leased by its first owner, a corporate executive in Chandler, Arizona. I purchased it from an estate sale; the previous owner reportedly bought from Ash Motors locally in 2001 with 51,390 miles. The second owner kept it stored in a garage, driving it approximately 1,000 miles a year. Being registered and driven in Arizona, this Bronco has no rust or damage to the undercarriage or body. The truck is mechanically solid; everything works, the AC blows cold, and the glass is free of chips or damage."