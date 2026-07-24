Auction ended.

1996 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer

Sold for on 07/24/26
Result
1996 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (173)

Ended Jul 24, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FMEU15H3TLB85593
Mileage indicated71,000 Miles
LocationCottonwood, Arizona
Engine5.8L V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorPacific Green & Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
Interior colorMedium Mocha
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1996 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer Engine Bay
Play
1996 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer Driving POV
Play
1996 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer Drive By 1
Play
1996 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer Drive By 2
Play

Description

Born out of a unique partnership between an iconic outdoor and adventure-wear brand and Ford in the 1980s, the Bronco Eddie Bauer edition changed how people saw sport utility vehicles. Instead of just work trucks, SUVs became stylish family vehicles that combined the toughness of a truck with an outdoor-adventure image loaded with luxury and style.

Equipped with proven V8 power, body-on-frame construction, and a dual-range four-wheel-drive system, fifth-generation Broncos remain among the most sought-after examples of the nameplate, particularly Eddie Bauer editions, which represented the top-tier trim level.

This final-year production example is finished in Pacific Green and Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic over Medium Mocha cloth upholstery, and it is powered by a 5.8-liter V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. Equipment includes air conditioning, cruise control, and a power-operated tailgate window in addition to side-steps, 15-inch forged aluminum wheels, and an 8.8” rear axle with a limited-slip differential and 3.55:1 gearing.

This 1996 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer shows just under 71,000 miles and is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Final model year Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer with approximately 71,000 miles

  • Powered by a 5.8L V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Four-wheel-drive system

  • Finished in two-tone Pacific Green and Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic

  • Medium Mocha cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain & Mechanical:

    • 5.8L V8 engine

    • 4-speed automatic transmission

    • Dual-range transfer case

  • Suspension & Brakes:

    • Front independent suspension

    • Rear leaf-spring suspension

    • Power-assisted brakes

  • Exterior:

    • Pacific Green & Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic paint

    • Eddie Bauer exterior trim package

    • Power-operated tailgate window

    • Full-size rear-mounted spare tire carrier

    • 15" forged aluminum wheels

  • Interior:

    • Eddie Bauer interior trim package

    • Medium Mocha cloth upholstery

    • Power windows, mirrors, doors, and locks

    • Overhead console

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the alternator and battery were replaced during their ownership

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • February 1997: Accident reported involving another motor vehicle

    • February 1998: Accident reported involving another motor vehicle

  • 3 notable carpet wear/stains in front of the driver's seat near door jamb

  • Scratch in waving pattern across the Ash Motors decal on tailgate

  • Eddie Bauer script on the passenger-side Bronco emblem half missing

  • Driver's sun visor vanity mirror does not fully close

  • Worn warning label on driver's sun visor

  • Passenger-side step rubber molding scuffed

  • Stains and burns on carpeting

  • Wear present on steering wheel

Ownership History

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Bronco was first registered in Arizona and remained registered there through the seller's 2026 acquisition.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

Additional Details

From the seller: "This Bronco was leased by its first owner, a corporate executive in Chandler, Arizona. I purchased it from an estate sale; the previous owner reportedly bought from Ash Motors locally in 2001 with 51,390 miles. The second owner kept it stored in a garage, driving it approximately 1,000 miles a year. Being registered and driven in Arizona, this Bronco has no rust or damage to the undercarriage or body. The truck is mechanically solid; everything works, the AC blows cold, and the glass is free of chips or damage."

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1996 Ford Bronco XLT

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1996 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer

Sold to
AP2154
AP2154
$41,730
Seller
Cottontail
Cottontail
EndedJul 24, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC
Bids72
Views12,357

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

AP2154's avatar
AP2154
Jul 24 at 6:16 PM
$39,000bid placed 
KP_cdhulu's avatar
KP_cdhulu
Jul 24 at 6:15 PM
$38,250bid placed 
AP2154's avatar
AP2154
Jul 24 at 6:15 PM
$38,000bid placed 
SDWoodworker's avatar
SDWoodworker
Jul 24 at 6:15 PM
$37,500bid placed 
AP2154's avatar
AP2154
Jul 24 at 6:13 PM
$37,000bid placed 
SDWoodworker's avatar
SDWoodworker
Jul 24 at 6:13 PM
$36,500bid placed 
AP2154's avatar
AP2154
Jul 24 at 6:12 PM
$36,000bid placed 
SDWoodworker's avatar
SDWoodworker
Jul 24 at 6:11 PM
$35,500bid placed 
AP2154's avatar
AP2154
Jul 24 at 6:11 PM
$35,000bid placed 
SDWoodworker's avatar
SDWoodworker
Jul 24 at 6:10 PM
$33,000bid placed 
AP2154's avatar
AP2154
Jul 24 at 6:10 PM
$32,750bid placed 
SDWoodworker's avatar
SDWoodworker
Jul 24 at 6:09 PM
$32,500bid placed 
AP2154's avatar
AP2154
Jul 24 at 6:09 PM
$32,000bid placed 
SDWoodworker's avatar
SDWoodworker
Jul 24 at 6:09 PM
$31,500bid placed 
AP2154's avatar
AP2154
Jul 24 at 6:08 PM
$31,000bid placed 
SDWoodworker's avatar
SDWoodworker
Jul 24 at 6:08 PM
$30,500bid placed 
AP2154's avatar
AP2154
Jul 24 at 6:08 PM
$30,000bid placed 
SDWoodworker's avatar
SDWoodworker
Jul 24 at 6:07 PM
$29,500bid placed 
AP2154's avatar
AP2154
Jul 24 at 6:07 PM
$29,250bid placed 
SDWoodworker's avatar
SDWoodworker
Jul 24 at 6:07 PM
$29,000bid placed 
AP2154's avatar
AP2154
Jul 24 at 6:07 PM
$28,750bid placed 
SDWoodworker's avatar
SDWoodworker
Jul 24 at 6:06 PM
$28,500bid placed 
AP2154's avatar
AP2154
Jul 24 at 6:06 PM
$28,250bid placed 
SDWoodworker's avatar
SDWoodworker
Jul 24 at 6:06 PM
$28,000bid placed 
AP2154's avatar
AP2154
Jul 24 at 6:05 PM
$27,750bid placed 
SDWoodworker's avatar
SDWoodworker
Jul 24 at 6:05 PM
$27,500bid placed 
AP2154's avatar
AP2154
Jul 24 at 6:05 PM
$27,250bid placed 
SDWoodworker's avatar
SDWoodworker
Jul 24 at 6:04 PM
$27,000bid placed 
AP2154's avatar
AP2154
Jul 24 at 6:04 PM
$26,500bid placed 
SDWoodworker's avatar
SDWoodworker
Jul 24 at 6:03 PM
$26,000bid placed 
KP_cdhulu's avatar
KP_cdhulu
Jul 24 at 6:03 PM
$25,250bid placed 
SDWoodworker's avatar
SDWoodworker
Jul 24 at 6:03 PM
$25,000bid placed 
HAROLD77's avatar
HAROLD77
Jul 24 at 6:03 PM
$22,500bid placed 
KP_cdhulu's avatar
KP_cdhulu
Jul 24 at 6:02 PM
$22,000bid placed 
westy-hg1rhkuo's avatar
westy-hg1rhkuo
Jul 24 at 6:02 PM
$21,750bid placed 
HAROLD77's avatar
HAROLD77
Jul 24 at 5:57 PM
$21,250bid placed 
westy-hg1rhkuo's avatar
westy-hg1rhkuo
Jul 24 at 5:52 PM
$21,000bid placed 
HAROLD77's avatar
HAROLD77
Jul 24 at 5:44 PM
$20,500bid placed 
KP_cdhulu's avatar
KP_cdhulu
Jul 24 at 4:20 PM
$20,250bid placed 
khgrap's avatar
khgrap
Jul 24 at 4:05 PM
$20,000bid placed 
westy-hg1rhkuo's avatar
westy-hg1rhkuo
Jul 24 at 3:54 PM
$19,500bid placed 
AP2154's avatar
AP2154
Jul 24 at 3:22 PM
$19,250bid placed 
westy-hg1rhkuo's avatar
westy-hg1rhkuo
Jul 24 at 3:20 PM
$19,000bid placed 
AP2154's avatar
AP2154
Jul 24 at 2:46 PM
$18,250bid placed 
HAROLD77's avatar
HAROLD77
Jul 24 at 2:25 PM
$18,000bid placed 
westy-hg1rhkuo's avatar
westy-hg1rhkuo
Jul 24 at 2:07 PM
$17,750bid placed 
JWELLS's avatar
JWELLS
Jul 24 at 1:31 PM
$17,500bid placed 
westy-hg1rhkuo's avatar
westy-hg1rhkuo
Jul 24 at 1:05 PM
$16,000bid placed 
HAROLD77's avatar
HAROLD77
Jul 24 at 12:52 PM
$15,750bid placed 
westy-hg1rhkuo's avatar
westy-hg1rhkuo
Jul 24 at 12:34 PM
$15,500bid placed 
BradLentz_0elt's avatar
BradLentz_0elt
Jul 24 at 2:21 AM
$15,000bid placed 
HAROLD77's avatar
HAROLD77
Jul 22 at 2:39 PM
$14,000bid placed 
westy-hg1rhkuo's avatar
westy-hg1rhkuo
Jul 22 at 2:35 PM
$13,000bid placed 
LorneNorwood_30yt's avatar
LorneNorwood_30yt
Jul 22 at 1:48 PM
$12,500bid placed 
westy-hg1rhkuo's avatar
westy-hg1rhkuo
Jul 21 at 10:24 PM
$12,000bid placed 
KP_cdhulu's avatar
KP_cdhulu
Jul 21 at 3:48 PM
$11,250bid placed 
Hjwallace's avatar
Hjwallace
Jul 20 at 11:39 PM
$11,000bid placed 
KP_cdhulu's avatar
KP_cdhulu
Jul 20 at 4:22 PM
$10,500bid placed 
DaleSisco_a19o's avatar
DaleSisco_a19o
Jul 18 at 2:23 PM
$10,250bid placed 
KP_cdhulu's avatar
KP_cdhulu
Jul 15 at 3:30 PM
$10,000bid placed 
JIMMIEHERNANDEZ_hdxd's avatar
JIMMIEHERNANDEZ_hdxd
Jul 15 at 1:42 PM
$8,250bid placed 
JS_zs0ltb's avatar
JS_zs0ltb
Jul 15 at 4:05 AM
$8,000bid placed 
hectorRivera_nc9k's avatar
hectorRivera_nc9k
Jul 14 at 8:33 PM
$7,500bid placed 
RTradar's avatar
RTradar
Jul 14 at 3:49 PM
$6,000bid placed 
Tpmbuilder's avatar
Tpmbuilder
Jul 14 at 3:29 PM
$5,750bid placed 
Mike77's avatar
Mike77
Jul 13 at 11:36 PM
$5,500bid placed 
TB_txhou33's avatar
TB_txhou33
Jul 12 at 4:06 PM
$5,000bid placed 
WilfredoMunoz_qb5l's avatar
WilfredoMunoz_qb5l
Jul 12 at 3:11 PM
$1,900bid placed 
BIGb-1924's avatar
BIGb-1924
Jul 12 at 1:28 PM
$1,500bid placed 
WilfredoMunoz_qb5l's avatar
WilfredoMunoz_qb5l
Jul 12 at 5:29 AM
$1,000bid placed 
Boggey_73om's avatar
Boggey_73om
Jul 12 at 2:56 AM
$500bid placed 
BIGb-1924's avatar
BIGb-1924
Jul 11 at 1:08 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026