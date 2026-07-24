1996 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer
Ended Jul 24, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC
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Description
Born out of a unique partnership between an iconic outdoor and adventure-wear brand and Ford in the 1980s, the Bronco Eddie Bauer edition changed how people saw sport utility vehicles. Instead of just work trucks, SUVs became stylish family vehicles that combined the toughness of a truck with an outdoor-adventure image loaded with luxury and style.
Equipped with proven V8 power, body-on-frame construction, and a dual-range four-wheel-drive system, fifth-generation Broncos remain among the most sought-after examples of the nameplate, particularly Eddie Bauer editions, which represented the top-tier trim level.
This final-year production example is finished in Pacific Green and Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic over Medium Mocha cloth upholstery, and it is powered by a 5.8-liter V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. Equipment includes air conditioning, cruise control, and a power-operated tailgate window in addition to side-steps, 15-inch forged aluminum wheels, and an 8.8” rear axle with a limited-slip differential and 3.55:1 gearing.
This 1996 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer shows just under 71,000 miles and is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Final model year Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer with approximately 71,000 miles
Powered by a 5.8L V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission
Four-wheel-drive system
Finished in two-tone Pacific Green and Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
Medium Mocha cloth upholstery
Factory Equipment
Powertrain & Mechanical:
5.8L V8 engine
4-speed automatic transmission
Dual-range transfer case
Suspension & Brakes:
Front independent suspension
Rear leaf-spring suspension
Power-assisted brakes
Exterior:
Pacific Green & Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic paint
Eddie Bauer exterior trim package
Power-operated tailgate window
Full-size rear-mounted spare tire carrier
15" forged aluminum wheels
Interior:
Eddie Bauer interior trim package
Medium Mocha cloth upholstery
Power windows, mirrors, doors, and locks
Overhead console
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the alternator and battery were replaced during their ownership
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
February 1997: Accident reported involving another motor vehicle
February 1998: Accident reported involving another motor vehicle
3 notable carpet wear/stains in front of the driver's seat near door jamb
Scratch in waving pattern across the Ash Motors decal on tailgate
Eddie Bauer script on the passenger-side Bronco emblem half missing
Driver's sun visor vanity mirror does not fully close
Worn warning label on driver's sun visor
Passenger-side step rubber molding scuffed
Stains and burns on carpeting
Wear present on steering wheel
Ownership History
According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Bronco was first registered in Arizona and remained registered there through the seller's 2026 acquisition.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
Additional Details
From the seller: "This Bronco was leased by its first owner, a corporate executive in Chandler, Arizona. I purchased it from an estate sale; the previous owner reportedly bought from Ash Motors locally in 2001 with 51,390 miles. The second owner kept it stored in a garage, driving it approximately 1,000 miles a year. Being registered and driven in Arizona, this Bronco has no rust or damage to the undercarriage or body. The truck is mechanically solid; everything works, the AC blows cold, and the glass is free of chips or damage."
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.