Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Fiberfab Gazelle was a fiberglass kit car produced by Fiberfab International, one of the pioneering American kit car manufacturers active from the 1960s through the 1980s. Styled to evoke the pre-war Mercedes-Benz SSK roadster, the Gazelle kit was designed to be built over a donor Ford Pinto chassis, resulting in a car that combined early 1930s European grand touring aesthetics with a mechanically straightforward and readily serviceable platform. Fiberfab produced several kit designs over its run, and the Gazelle remains among the more recognized, owing to its long louvered hood, flowing front fenders, chrome headlights, and roadster design.

This example is said to have been placed in long-term storage under previous ownership and was acquired by the seller in 2023. Subsequent recommissioning work included electrical and mechanical refurbishments as well as a repaint in red.

Under the hood, a 2.6L Ford V6 has been installed, which is fed by a two-barrel carburetor topped with an open-element air cleaner. Power is routed to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission.

This Fiberfab Gazelle replica is offered at no reserve with a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name describing it as a 1996 Custom Special.

Highlights

Fiberglass body styled after pre-war Mercedes-Benz SSK roadster

Ford Pinto donor chassis

Carbureted 2.6L Ford V6 engine

Three-speed automatic transmission

Repainted in red

White convertible soft top and black upholstery

Chassis & Exterior

Carbureted Ford V6 engine

Three-speed automatic transmission

Rack-and-pinion steering

Front independent A-arm suspension

Rear leaf spring suspension

Front disc and rear drum brakes

12-volt electrical system

Fiberglass bodywork

Chrome mesh grille shell

Auxiliary lights

Running boards with step plates

Fold-flat windshield frame

Rear-mounted spare tire

Tubular bumpers

Interior

Two-seat open roadster configuration

Bucket seating

Convertible soft top

Wood-trimmed dashboard

Analog instrumentation

Servicing

Per the seller, the vehicle was rewired, and a GM-sourced tilt column was installed in addition to replacement of the following:

Carburetor

Tires

Various brake components

Dashboard and gauges

Three-row radiator with electric fan

Door handles

Radio

Fuel tank

Headlights and taillights

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

The heater and doors have been removed

Ownership History

This Fiberfab Gazelle was acquired by the seller in 2023 and was subsequently refurbished over the following three years.