Ford V6-Powered Fiberfab Gazelle
Ended Jul 24, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Fiberfab Gazelle was a fiberglass kit car produced by Fiberfab International, one of the pioneering American kit car manufacturers active from the 1960s through the 1980s. Styled to evoke the pre-war Mercedes-Benz SSK roadster, the Gazelle kit was designed to be built over a donor Ford Pinto chassis, resulting in a car that combined early 1930s European grand touring aesthetics with a mechanically straightforward and readily serviceable platform. Fiberfab produced several kit designs over its run, and the Gazelle remains among the more recognized, owing to its long louvered hood, flowing front fenders, chrome headlights, and roadster design.
This example is said to have been placed in long-term storage under previous ownership and was acquired by the seller in 2023. Subsequent recommissioning work included electrical and mechanical refurbishments as well as a repaint in red.
Under the hood, a 2.6L Ford V6 has been installed, which is fed by a two-barrel carburetor topped with an open-element air cleaner. Power is routed to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission.
This Fiberfab Gazelle replica is offered at no reserve with a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name describing it as a 1996 Custom Special.
Highlights
Fiberglass body styled after pre-war Mercedes-Benz SSK roadster
Ford Pinto donor chassis
Carbureted 2.6L Ford V6 engine
Three-speed automatic transmission
Repainted in red
White convertible soft top and black upholstery
Chassis & Exterior
Carbureted Ford V6 engine
Three-speed automatic transmission
Rack-and-pinion steering
Front independent A-arm suspension
Rear leaf spring suspension
Front disc and rear drum brakes
12-volt electrical system
Fiberglass bodywork
Chrome mesh grille shell
Auxiliary lights
Running boards with step plates
Fold-flat windshield frame
Rear-mounted spare tire
Tubular bumpers
Interior
Two-seat open roadster configuration
Bucket seating
Convertible soft top
Wood-trimmed dashboard
Analog instrumentation
Servicing
Per the seller, the vehicle was rewired, and a GM-sourced tilt column was installed in addition to replacement of the following:
Carburetor
Tires
Various brake components
Dashboard and gauges
Three-row radiator with electric fan
Door handles
Radio
Fuel tank
Headlights and taillights
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
The heater and doors have been removed
Ownership History
This Fiberfab Gazelle was acquired by the seller in 2023 and was subsequently refurbished over the following three years.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.