Auction ended.

Ford V6-Powered Fiberfab Gazelle

No reserve
Sold for on 07/24/26
Result
Ford V6-Powered Fiberfab Gazelle
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (44)

Ended Jul 24, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINFG2405
Mileage indicated150 Miles TMU
LocationLittle River, South Carolina
Engine2.6L Ford V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Fiberfab Gazelle was a fiberglass kit car produced by Fiberfab International, one of the pioneering American kit car manufacturers active from the 1960s through the 1980s. Styled to evoke the pre-war Mercedes-Benz SSK roadster, the Gazelle kit was designed to be built over a donor Ford Pinto chassis, resulting in a car that combined early 1930s European grand touring aesthetics with a mechanically straightforward and readily serviceable platform. Fiberfab produced several kit designs over its run, and the Gazelle remains among the more recognized, owing to its long louvered hood, flowing front fenders, chrome headlights, and roadster design.

This example is said to have been placed in long-term storage under previous ownership and was acquired by the seller in 2023. Subsequent recommissioning work included electrical and mechanical refurbishments as well as a repaint in red.

Under the hood, a 2.6L Ford V6 has been installed, which is fed by a two-barrel carburetor topped with an open-element air cleaner. Power is routed to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission.

This Fiberfab Gazelle replica is offered at no reserve with a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name describing it as a 1996 Custom Special.

Highlights

  • Fiberglass body styled after pre-war Mercedes-Benz SSK roadster

  • Ford Pinto donor chassis

  • Carbureted 2.6L Ford V6 engine

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Repainted in red

  • White convertible soft top and black upholstery

Chassis & Exterior

  • Carbureted Ford V6 engine

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

  • Front independent A-arm suspension

  • Rear leaf spring suspension

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • 12-volt electrical system

  • Fiberglass bodywork

  • Chrome mesh grille shell

  • Auxiliary lights

  • Running boards with step plates

  • Fold-flat windshield frame

  • Rear-mounted spare tire

  • Tubular bumpers

Interior

  • Two-seat open roadster configuration

  • Bucket seating

  • Convertible soft top

  • Wood-trimmed dashboard

  • Analog instrumentation

Servicing

Per the seller, the vehicle was rewired, and a GM-sourced tilt column was installed in addition to replacement of the following:

  • Carburetor

  • Tires

  • Various brake components

  • Dashboard and gauges

  • Three-row radiator with electric fan

  • Door handles

  • Radio

  • Fuel tank

  • Headlights and taillights

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • The heater and doors have been removed

Ownership History

This Fiberfab Gazelle was acquired by the seller in 2023 and was subsequently refurbished over the following three years.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Ford V6-Powered Fiberfab Gazelle · No reserve

Sold to
GH_vda0vo
GH_vda0vo
$8,132
Seller
JB_oehxw8
JB_oehxw8
EndedJul 24, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids22
Views11,483

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