One-Family-Owned 52k-Mile 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS
Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Description
Introduced for the 1994 model year, the Chevrolet Impala SS marked the return of the revered Super Sport badge, reimagined as a full-size performance sedan built on GM’s B-body platform. Conceived as a high-performance evolution of the Caprice, the Impala SS drew heavily from the 9C1 police package, combining rugged durability with upgraded performance hardware. At its core was a Corvette-derived LT1 V8, while a lowered sport-tuned suspension, and four-wheel disc brakes transformed the traditionally soft Caprice into a more assertive driver’s machine.
In addition to its mechanical upgrades, the Impala SS stood apart visually through a monochromatic design theme that included a body-color grille, subtle rear spoiler, and unique 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. Wider tires, a quicker steering ratio, and a standard limited-slip rear axle further enhanced performance, while the de-badged look gave the car its signature understated presence. These attributes helped cement the ‘94–‘96 Impala SS as an icon of ‘90s American performance.
Purchased new by the seller's father, this 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS shows approximately 52,150 miles and is finished in Onyx Black over Medium Gray leather upholstery. Powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 paired with a 4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip rear differential, this example remains unmodified from stock.
This 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner owner with original purchase documentation, window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the current owner's.
Highlights
Single-family-owned final year B-body Impala SS production with approximately 52,150 miles
Powered by a 5.7L LT1 V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Onyx Black over Medium Gray leather interior
Original purchase documentation and window sticker
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Powertrain & Mechanical:
5.7L (350ci) LT1 V8
4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission
Limited-slip rear differential
Rear-wheel drive
Dual exhaust system
Drivetrain & Steering:
Heavy-duty suspension
Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
17” five-spoke aluminum alloy wheels
Quicker-ratio power steering
Exterior:
Monochromatic exterior treatment with body-color grille, trim, mirrors, and door handles
Subtle rear decklid spoiler
Impala SS badging on rear quarters and trunk
Body-color rocker panels and wheel arch moldings
Interior:
Full instrumentation including tachometer, oil pressure, and voltage gauges
Leather upholstery with front sport bucket seats
Center console with floor-mounted shifter
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Power-adjustable front seats
Tilt steering column
Cruise control
Remote keyless entry
Preferred Equipment Group:
6-way power passenger seat
Auto-dimming day/night rearview mirror
Illuminated passenger-side visor mirror
Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp system
AM/FM stereo with seek/scan, CD player, digital clock, and theft-deterrent system
Additional Options:
Heat-reflective windshield
Servicing
According to the seller, this SS has been driven sparingly since new and maintained accordingly.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows California registration history.
Included Items
Original purchase documentation and window sticker
All-weather rubber floor mats
Spare tire with carpet cover
Two sets of keys
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.