Description

Introduced for the 1994 model year, the Chevrolet Impala SS marked the return of the revered Super Sport badge, reimagined as a full-size performance sedan built on GM’s B-body platform. Conceived as a high-performance evolution of the Caprice, the Impala SS drew heavily from the 9C1 police package, combining rugged durability with upgraded performance hardware. At its core was a Corvette-derived LT1 V8, while a lowered sport-tuned suspension, and four-wheel disc brakes transformed the traditionally soft Caprice into a more assertive driver’s machine.

In addition to its mechanical upgrades, the Impala SS stood apart visually through a monochromatic design theme that included a body-color grille, subtle rear spoiler, and unique 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. Wider tires, a quicker steering ratio, and a standard limited-slip rear axle further enhanced performance, while the de-badged look gave the car its signature understated presence. These attributes helped cement the ‘94–‘96 Impala SS as an icon of ‘90s American performance.

Purchased new by the seller's father, this 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS shows approximately 52,150 miles and is finished in Onyx Black over Medium Gray leather upholstery. Powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 paired with a 4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip rear differential, this example remains unmodified from stock.

This 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner owner with original purchase documentation, window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the current owner's.

Highlights

Single-family-owned final year B-body Impala SS production with approximately 52,150 miles

Powered by a 5.7L LT1 V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Onyx Black over Medium Gray leather interior

Original purchase documentation and window sticker

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Powertrain & Mechanical: 5.7L (350ci) LT1 V8 4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission Limited-slip rear differential Rear-wheel drive Dual exhaust system

Drivetrain & Steering: Heavy-duty suspension Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes 17” five-spoke aluminum alloy wheels Quicker-ratio power steering

Exterior: Monochromatic exterior treatment with body-color grille, trim, mirrors, and door handles Subtle rear decklid spoiler Impala SS badging on rear quarters and trunk Body-color rocker panels and wheel arch moldings

Interior: Full instrumentation including tachometer, oil pressure, and voltage gauges Leather upholstery with front sport bucket seats Center console with floor-mounted shifter Power windows, locks, and mirrors Power-adjustable front seats Tilt steering column Cruise control Remote keyless entry

Preferred Equipment Group: 6-way power passenger seat Auto-dimming day/night rearview mirror Illuminated passenger-side visor mirror Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp system AM/FM stereo with seek/scan, CD player, digital clock, and theft-deterrent system

Additional Options: Heat-reflective windshield



Servicing

According to the seller, this SS has been driven sparingly since new and maintained accordingly.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows California registration history.

Included Items