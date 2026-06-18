Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 52k-Mile 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS

Sold for on 06/18/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 52k-Mile 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS
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Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1BL52P8TR176536
Mileage indicated52,200 Miles
LocationLakewood, California
Engine5.7L LT1 V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
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Description

Introduced for the 1994 model year, the Chevrolet Impala SS marked the return of the revered Super Sport badge, reimagined as a full-size performance sedan built on GM’s B-body platform. Conceived as a high-performance evolution of the Caprice, the Impala SS drew heavily from the 9C1 police package, combining rugged durability with upgraded performance hardware. At its core was a Corvette-derived LT1 V8, while a lowered sport-tuned suspension, and four-wheel disc brakes transformed the traditionally soft Caprice into a more assertive driver’s machine.

In addition to its mechanical upgrades, the Impala SS stood apart visually through a monochromatic design theme that included a body-color grille, subtle rear spoiler, and unique 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. Wider tires, a quicker steering ratio, and a standard limited-slip rear axle further enhanced performance, while the de-badged look gave the car its signature understated presence. These attributes helped cement the ‘94–‘96 Impala SS as an icon of ‘90s American performance.

Purchased new by the seller's father, this 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS shows approximately 52,150 miles and is finished in Onyx Black over Medium Gray leather upholstery. Powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 paired with a 4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip rear differential, this example remains unmodified from stock.

This 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner owner with original purchase documentation, window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title in the current owner's.

Highlights

  • Single-family-owned final year B-body Impala SS production with approximately 52,150 miles

  • Powered by a 5.7L LT1 V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Onyx Black over Medium Gray leather interior

  • Original purchase documentation and window sticker

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain & Mechanical:

    • 5.7L (350ci) LT1 V8

    • 4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission

    • Limited-slip rear differential

    • Rear-wheel drive

    • Dual exhaust system

  • Drivetrain & Steering:

    • Heavy-duty suspension

    • Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

    • 17” five-spoke aluminum alloy wheels

    • Quicker-ratio power steering

  • Exterior:

    • Monochromatic exterior treatment with body-color grille, trim, mirrors, and door handles

    • Subtle rear decklid spoiler

    • Impala SS badging on rear quarters and trunk

    • Body-color rocker panels and wheel arch moldings

  • Interior:

    • Full instrumentation including tachometer, oil pressure, and voltage gauges

    • Leather upholstery with front sport bucket seats

    • Center console with floor-mounted shifter

    • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

    • Power-adjustable front seats

    • Tilt steering column

    • Cruise control

    • Remote keyless entry

  • Preferred Equipment Group:

    • 6-way power passenger seat

    • Auto-dimming day/night rearview mirror

    • Illuminated passenger-side visor mirror

    • Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp system

    • AM/FM stereo with seek/scan, CD player, digital clock, and theft-deterrent system

  • Additional Options:

    • Heat-reflective windshield

Servicing

According to the seller, this SS has been driven sparingly since new and maintained accordingly.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows California registration history.

Included Items

  • Original purchase documentation and window sticker

  • All-weather rubber floor mats

  • Spare tire with carpet cover

  • Two sets of keys

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS

Original Purchase Documentation: 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS

Window Sticker: 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 52k-Mile 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS

Sold to
RocketCityClassics
RocketCityClassics
$26,750
Seller
PM_5oqnc1
PM_5oqnc1
EndedJun 18, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids37
Views8,526
Bids
RocketCityClassics' avatar
RocketCityClassics
Jun 18 at 6:48 PM
$25,000bid placed 
CosmicJelly's avatar
CosmicJelly
Jun 18 at 6:46 PM
$24,250bid placed 
Blessingme_969's avatar
Blessingme_969
Jun 18 at 6:46 PM
$24,000bid placed 
CosmicJelly's avatar
CosmicJelly
Jun 18 at 6:45 PM
$23,750bid placed 
Blessingme_969's avatar
Blessingme_969
Jun 18 at 6:44 PM
$23,500bid placed 

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