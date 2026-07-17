1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon
Ended Jul 17, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced as the flagship of Buick’s full-size lineup, the Roadmaster Estate Wagon blended traditional American luxury with robust V8 performance and exceptional practicality. Built on GM’s B-body platform and sharing engineering with the Chevrolet Caprice and Impala SS, the Roadmaster Estate featured body-on-frame construction, rear-wheel drive, and a Corvette-derived LT1 V8. It was one of America's last great station wagons, and one that offered a charming nod to the past thanks to its standard woodgrain-style exterior trim.
This 1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon is finished in Black and it features faux-woodgrain paneling and chrome side moldings. Exterior equipment includes a glass sunroof, roof rails, hood ornament, power-adjustable mirrors, pop-out rear quarter windows, a receiver hitch, and a rear wiper. Power comes from a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 paired with a four-speed 4L60-E automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels through a factory-optioned limited-slip differential.
The cabin is trimmed in beige leather and vinyl upholstery and features power-adjustable and heated front seats, automatic climate control, a rear-facing third-row bench seat, and a two-way tailgate. Additional features include a factory towing package and 15-inch wheels with hubcaps.
Acquired by the seller in 2011, this Roadmaster Estate Wagon remains largely unmodified. The seller reports that the fuel injectors, pressure regulator, air conditioning compressor, and various cooling components have been replaced or serviced.
This 1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon is now offered at no reserve with its original window sticker, original lease agreement, factory literature, various spare parts, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Under current ownership since 2011
Powered by a 5.7L SFI V8 paired with a 4-speed 4L60-E automatic transmission
Finished in Black with faux-woodgrain paneling
Beige leather and vinyl interior with third-row seating
Original window sticker and historical documentation included
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
A window sticker is provided in the photo gallery. Some feature highlights include:
Powertrain & Mechanical:
5.7-liter SFI V8 engine
4-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission
Limited-slip differential
Dual stainless-steel exhaust
Drivetrain & Suspension:
Rear-wheel drive
Heavy-duty suspension
4-wheel anti-lock brakes
15" wheels with hubcaps
Exterior:
Woodgrain vinyl applique
Roof rails
Power-adjustable heated exterior mirrors
Rear window wiper with washer
Solar-control glass
Interior:
Beige leather and vinyl upholstery
Power-adjustable front seats
Automatic climate control
Cruise control
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Analog instrumentation
Packages & Options:
Prestige Package (SE) including keyless entry, Twilight Sentinel, and enhanced interior features
Trailer towing package
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Fuel injectors and pressure regulator replaced
Air conditioning compressor and related components (condenser and dryer) replaced
Cooling system flushed and cooling hoses replaced
Water pump, radiator, and all belts replaced
OptiSpark ignition system and spark plugs replaced
Front shocks and rear air shocks replaced
All brake components replaced (front and rear)
Transmission serviced, including fluid drain, filter replacement, and refilled
From the seller: “I purchased this Roadmaster with approximately 63,000 miles, and it remains a solid, rust-free example today. The car has always been very well maintained under my ownership.
The front tires are brand new, while the rear tires were replaced approximately two years ago. From day one, I’ve consistently used synthetic 5W-30 oil, and the engine does not consume oil between changes.
Overall, it’s a very solid, well-cared-for car that’s been properly maintained throughout my ownership.”
Modifications
Garmin GPS unit
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
March 2011: Accident reported
Damage to rear
May 2010:
EXCEEDS MECHANICAL LIMITS TITLE ISSUED
September 2000: Accident reported
Damage to front
Airbag deployed
Various dents and paint blemishes have been pointed out in photos provided by the seller
Wear on carpeting, upholstery, and steering wheel
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New Jersey and Minnesota. The seller has had the car since 2011, and it is now offered with a clean Minnesota title.
Included Items
Original lease agreement
Original window sticker
Factory literature
Various spare parts
Spare tire
Jack
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.