Auction ended.

1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon

No reserve
Sold for on 07/17/26
Result
1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (69)

Ended Jul 17, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G4BR82P1TR417758
Mileage indicated139,800 Miles TMU
LocationWayzata, Minnesota
Engine5.7L LT1 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleFull size, Wagon
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBeige
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon - Cold Start
Play
1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon - Walk Around
Play
1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon - Driving
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as the flagship of Buick’s full-size lineup, the Roadmaster Estate Wagon blended traditional American luxury with robust V8 performance and exceptional practicality. Built on GM’s B-body platform and sharing engineering with the Chevrolet Caprice and Impala SS, the Roadmaster Estate featured body-on-frame construction, rear-wheel drive, and a Corvette-derived LT1 V8. It was one of America's last great station wagons, and one that offered a charming nod to the past thanks to its standard woodgrain-style exterior trim.

This 1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon is finished in Black and it features faux-woodgrain paneling and chrome side moldings. Exterior equipment includes a glass sunroof, roof rails, hood ornament, power-adjustable mirrors, pop-out rear quarter windows, a receiver hitch, and a rear wiper. Power comes from a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 paired with a four-speed 4L60-E automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels through a factory-optioned limited-slip differential.

The cabin is trimmed in beige leather and vinyl upholstery and features power-adjustable and heated front seats, automatic climate control, a rear-facing third-row bench seat, and a two-way tailgate. Additional features include a factory towing package and 15-inch wheels with hubcaps.

Acquired by the seller in 2011, this Roadmaster Estate Wagon remains largely unmodified. The seller reports that the fuel injectors, pressure regulator, air conditioning compressor, and various cooling components have been replaced or serviced.

This 1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon is now offered at no reserve with its original window sticker, original lease agreement, factory literature, various spare parts, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Under current ownership since 2011

  • Powered by a 5.7L SFI V8 paired with a 4-speed 4L60-E automatic transmission

  • Finished in Black with faux-woodgrain paneling

  • Beige leather and vinyl interior with third-row seating

  • Original window sticker and historical documentation included

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

A window sticker is provided in the photo gallery. Some feature highlights include:

  • Powertrain & Mechanical:

    • 5.7-liter SFI V8 engine

    • 4-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission

    • Limited-slip differential

    • Dual stainless-steel exhaust

  • Drivetrain & Suspension:

    • Rear-wheel drive

    • Heavy-duty suspension

    • 4-wheel anti-lock brakes

    • 15" wheels with hubcaps

  • Exterior:

    • Woodgrain vinyl applique

    • Roof rails

    • Power-adjustable heated exterior mirrors

    • Rear window wiper with washer

    • Solar-control glass

  • Interior:

    • Beige leather and vinyl upholstery

    • Power-adjustable front seats

    • Automatic climate control

    • Cruise control

    • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

    • Analog instrumentation

  • Packages & Options:

    • Prestige Package (SE) including keyless entry, Twilight Sentinel, and enhanced interior features

    • Trailer towing package

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Fuel injectors and pressure regulator replaced

  • Air conditioning compressor and related components (condenser and dryer) replaced

  • Cooling system flushed and cooling hoses replaced

  • Water pump, radiator, and all belts replaced

  • OptiSpark ignition system and spark plugs replaced

  • Front shocks and rear air shocks replaced

  • All brake components replaced (front and rear)

  • Transmission serviced, including fluid drain, filter replacement, and refilled

From the seller: “I purchased this Roadmaster with approximately 63,000 miles, and it remains a solid, rust-free example today. The car has always been very well maintained under my ownership.

The front tires are brand new, while the rear tires were replaced approximately two years ago. From day one, I’ve consistently used synthetic 5W-30 oil, and the engine does not consume oil between changes.

Overall, it’s a very solid, well-cared-for car that’s been properly maintained throughout my ownership.”

Modifications

  • Garmin GPS unit

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • March 2011: Accident reported

      • Damage to rear

    • May 2010:

      • EXCEEDS MECHANICAL LIMITS TITLE ISSUED

    • September 2000: Accident reported

      • Damage to front

      • Airbag deployed

  • Various dents and paint blemishes have been pointed out in photos provided by the seller

  • Wear on carpeting, upholstery, and steering wheel

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New Jersey and Minnesota. The seller has had the car since 2011, and it is now offered with a clean Minnesota title.

Included Items

  • Original lease agreement

  • Original window sticker

  • Factory literature

  • Various spare parts

  • Spare tire

  • Jack

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon

Window Sticker: 1996 Buick Roadmater Estate Wagon

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon · No reserve

Sold to
TVC
TVC
$7,758
Seller
DN_6dnacz
DN_6dnacz
EndedJul 17, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC
Bids21
Views36,862

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