Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as the flagship of Buick’s full-size lineup, the Roadmaster Estate Wagon blended traditional American luxury with robust V8 performance and exceptional practicality. Built on GM’s B-body platform and sharing engineering with the Chevrolet Caprice and Impala SS, the Roadmaster Estate featured body-on-frame construction, rear-wheel drive, and a Corvette-derived LT1 V8. It was one of America's last great station wagons, and one that offered a charming nod to the past thanks to its standard woodgrain-style exterior trim.

This 1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon is finished in Black and it features faux-woodgrain paneling and chrome side moldings. Exterior equipment includes a glass sunroof, roof rails, hood ornament, power-adjustable mirrors, pop-out rear quarter windows, a receiver hitch, and a rear wiper. Power comes from a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 paired with a four-speed 4L60-E automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels through a factory-optioned limited-slip differential.

The cabin is trimmed in beige leather and vinyl upholstery and features power-adjustable and heated front seats, automatic climate control, a rear-facing third-row bench seat, and a two-way tailgate. Additional features include a factory towing package and 15-inch wheels with hubcaps.

Acquired by the seller in 2011, this Roadmaster Estate Wagon remains largely unmodified. The seller reports that the fuel injectors, pressure regulator, air conditioning compressor, and various cooling components have been replaced or serviced.

This 1996 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon is now offered at no reserve with its original window sticker, original lease agreement, factory literature, various spare parts, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Under current ownership since 2011

Powered by a 5.7L SFI V8 paired with a 4-speed 4L60-E automatic transmission

Finished in Black with faux-woodgrain paneling

Beige leather and vinyl interior with third-row seating

Original window sticker and historical documentation included

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

A window sticker is provided in the photo gallery. Some feature highlights include:

Powertrain & Mechanical: 5.7-liter SFI V8 engine 4-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission Limited-slip differential Dual stainless-steel exhaust

Drivetrain & Suspension: Rear-wheel drive Heavy-duty suspension 4-wheel anti-lock brakes 15" wheels with hubcaps

Exterior: Woodgrain vinyl applique Roof rails Power-adjustable heated exterior mirrors Rear window wiper with washer Solar-control glass

Interior: Beige leather and vinyl upholstery Power-adjustable front seats Automatic climate control Cruise control Power windows, locks, and mirrors Analog instrumentation

Packages & Options: Prestige Package (SE) including keyless entry, Twilight Sentinel, and enhanced interior features Trailer towing package



Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Fuel injectors and pressure regulator replaced

Air conditioning compressor and related components (condenser and dryer) replaced

Cooling system flushed and cooling hoses replaced

Water pump, radiator, and all belts replaced

OptiSpark ignition system and spark plugs replaced

Front shocks and rear air shocks replaced

All brake components replaced (front and rear)

Transmission serviced, including fluid drain, filter replacement, and refilled

From the seller: “I purchased this Roadmaster with approximately 63,000 miles, and it remains a solid, rust-free example today. The car has always been very well maintained under my ownership.

The front tires are brand new, while the rear tires were replaced approximately two years ago. From day one, I’ve consistently used synthetic 5W-30 oil, and the engine does not consume oil between changes.

Overall, it’s a very solid, well-cared-for car that’s been properly maintained throughout my ownership.”

Modifications

Garmin GPS unit

Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): March 2011: Accident reported Damage to rear May 2010: EXCEEDS MECHANICAL LIMITS TITLE ISSUED September 2000: Accident reported Damage to front Airbag deployed

Various dents and paint blemishes have been pointed out in photos provided by the seller

Wear on carpeting, upholstery, and steering wheel

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New Jersey and Minnesota. The seller has had the car since 2011, and it is now offered with a clean Minnesota title.

Included Items