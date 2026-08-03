Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Developed with direct input from Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna, the Acura NSX combined exotic-car performance with Honda reliability and everyday usability, forever changing expectations for the supercar segment. In 1995, the introduction of the removable-roof NSX-T added open-air motoring while retaining the model's hallmark mid-engine balance and driver-focused dynamics.

Finished in Berlina Black over black and tan leather upholstery, this 1996 NSX-T is powered by a Comptech supercharged 3.0-liter DOHC VTEC V6 paired with a five-speed manual transaxle and a limited-slip differential. In addition to the supercharger, alterations from stock include a modified transaxle with lower gearing, a quad-exit stainless steel exhaust system, ScienceofSpeed 17/18" forged aluminum wheels, a ScienceofSpeed Targa Brace, and an AutoMeter boost gauge. Standard appointments include a removable body-color roof panel, power-adjustable seats, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a multi-CD Bose stereo.

Owned by the seller since 2000, this NSX-T has reportedly received routine maintenance through NSX-specialists ScienceofSpeed, including replacing the window motors, power antenna, and most recently all six ignition coils with OEM Acura components.

This supercharged 1996 Acura NSX-T is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, service records, factory literature, two keys, and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Offered by current owner of ~26 years

Supercharged 3.0L DOHC VTEC V6

Modified 5-speed manual transaxle with lower gearing

Limited-slip differential

ScienceofSpeed 17/18" forged aluminum wheels

Service records and factory literature included

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

3.0L DOHC 24-valve VTEC V6 engine

5-speed manual transaxle

Limited-slip differential

Removable targa roof panel

Pop-up headlights

Power-adjustable seats

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Bose premium audio system with CD changer

Modifications

Modified 5-speed manual transaxle with lower gearing

Comptech Supercharger

Larger injectors

ScienceofSpeed Targa Brace

Quad-exit stainless-steel exhaust system

ScienceofSpeed 17/18" forged aluminum wheels

AutoMeter boost gauge installed in lower center console

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller and documented service records, the following service work has been performed (see Service Records attached for additional details):

2025: Replacement of all six ignition coils with OEM Acura components

2024: A/C system serviced and refrigerant recharged

Known Imperfections

Seller reports air conditioning functional but described as “weak”

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Creases and wear marks in driver seat cover

Some carpet and floor mat stains

Ownership History

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this NSX was first registered in Pennsylvania and was subsequently registered in California, Arizona, and Montana.

From the seller: “I purchased this NSX around 2000 and have enjoyed it ever since. One of the best upgrades was installing a rebuilt NSX-R specification transmission utilizing factory racing transmission components sourced directly from Honda and installed by AutoWave Inc. on July 11, 2005. The close-ratio gearset features a shorter first gear along with revised second-, third-, and fourth-gear ratios, while retaining the factory fifth gear. The result is dramatically improved acceleration and much stronger performance through the lower gears, making a tremendous difference in getting the car off the line and enhancing overall responsiveness.

I also fitted a Comptech supercharger (later known as CT Engineering), a legendary Honda and Acura tuner whose bolt-on forced-induction systems were among the most respected upgrades available for the NSX. The system moves a greater volume of air and provides a noticeable increase in horsepower, with these kits generally adding a reliable 60–70 horsepower at the wheels while maintaining excellent drivability. Utilizing an efficient Eaton-style design, the supercharger delivers instant boost without excessive intake heat and was originally engineered as a CARB-certified, 50-state emissions-legal package.

Another advantage of the Comptech system is its reliability, as it was designed as a true bolt-on upgrade that did not require extensive internal engine modifications. Since Comptech/CT Engineering is no longer in business, these supercharger kits are no longer produced and have become highly sought after on the secondary market. I also installed a stainless-steel exhaust system that has performed flawlessly throughout my ownership.

The car has always been maintained as needed, with ScienceofSpeed handling maintenance and service work over the years. The car presents beautifully, runs exceptionally well, and remains incredibly fast while maintaining excellent braking performance. It is also equipped with newer ScienceofSpeed aluminum wheels wrapped in Dunlop tires. The air conditioning is a little weaker than when new, but it still operates as intended. This has been a wonderful NSX to own, and it is ready for its next caretaker.”

Included Items