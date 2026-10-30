Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

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Porsche's final air-cooled 911 masterfully blended classic style and build quality with a new multi-link rear suspension setup that dramatically improved the sports car's handling. The 993-generation 911 debuted in late 1993 and arrived in the U.S. about a year later for the 1995 model year. Power came from a 3.6L flat-six, which came standard with a new 6-speed manual transaxle.

This first-year U.S.-specification 993 is finished in Aventurine Green over black leather. The car is equipped with 17-inch Cup 2 alloy wheels, a sunroof, and front seats with partial power adjustment. A Porsche cassette head unit is retained, and the car was factory optioned with code 419, also known as a rear-seat delete that provides storage bins beneath a flat shelf. This 993 is a rear-wheel-drive model with a manual transaxle, the purest 993 configuration available from Zuffenhausen.

The car, a late-production '95, was delivered to its first owner in Florida, with whom it remained until it was acquired by Karl Hens in 2021. The car later spent time in California and Quebec before arriving in Pennsylvania. The odometer now shows just over 67,000 miles.

This 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Coupe is now offered at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with some service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

First-year, rear-wheel-drive 993 Carrera 2

3.6L flat-six and manual gearbox

Aventurine Green over Black leather

Rear storage compartment

Clean CARFAX vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

CO2 - Version for United States

233 - Internal code related to tires

331 - Porsche CR-1 cassette player

398 - 17" Cup 2 wheels

419 - Rear storage bins/rear-seat delete

454 - Cruise control

650 - Sunroof

Known Imperfections

While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Various paint imperfections

Rock chips

Missing towing eye cover

Some wear on leather upholstery

Glass shows delamination

Tires show 2008 date codes

Fluid leaks are present

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida and California registration history. The car was acquired by its current owner in 2021.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.