Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Celebrating Pontiac’s enduring pony‑car legacy, the fourth‑generation Firebird blended sleek aerodynamic styling with everyday usability. For 1995, the Firebird benefitted from refinements to the updated F‑body platform introduced in 1993, offering a well‑rounded balance of comfort, performance, and reliability. This example was ordered in a clean, timeless specification and has clearly benefited from long‑term, careful ownership.

This '95 Firebird shows just over 113,000 miles. The car was first delivered to Nardy Pontiac of Saint James, New York, and is said to have been purchased its original owner, who reportedly traded in a 1976 Firebird. The car stayed with its original owner in New York and Connecticut before being acquired by the seller, a longtime friend, in 2025.

This Firebird coupe was factory equipped with power windows and locks, a cassette stereo, anti-lock brakes, and cruise control. Power is provided by a fuel-injected 3.4‑liter V6 paired with a 4‑speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. Since acquiring it in 2025, the seller has installed Goodyear tires, replaced the battery, and performed an oil change.

This 1995 Pontiac Firebird is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, two sets of keys, a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Two-owner Firebird showing approximately 113,000 miles

Powered by a 3.4‑liter SFI V6 paired with a 4‑speed automatic transmission

Finished in Bright White over Graphite cloth interior

Goodyear tires

Factory Equipment

Anti-lock brakes

16" aluminum wheels

Integral rear deck spoiler

Rear window defogger

Cassette stereo

Leather‑wrapped steering wheel, shift knob, and parking brake handle

Power windows and locks

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work was performed within the last year:

Interstate battery installed

Four Goodyear tires installed

Oil change performed

Known Imperfections

Paint flaking in a few areas on the rear bumper cover

Scratches and pitting visible on exterior glass

Headliner sagging in the center

The air conditioning does not blow cold

Ownership History

The car was originally purchased in 1995 in New York and is said to have been retained by the original owner for approximately 30 years. The seller acquired the vehicle in 2025.

Included Items

Owner’s manual and factory literature

Window sticker

Two sets of keys

Additional Information

This 1995 Pontiac Firebird Coupe was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.