1995 Pontiac Firebird Coupe

No reserve
1 day
$2,300
1995 Pontiac Firebird Coupe
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Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G2FS22S6S2247656
Mileage indicated113,200 Miles
LocationEast Northport, New York
Engine3.4L V6
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
CARFAX
View CARFAX report
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Celebrating Pontiac’s enduring pony‑car legacy, the fourth‑generation Firebird blended sleek aerodynamic styling with everyday usability. For 1995, the Firebird benefitted from refinements to the updated F‑body platform introduced in 1993, offering a well‑rounded balance of comfort, performance, and reliability. This example was ordered in a clean, timeless specification and has clearly benefited from long‑term, careful ownership.

This '95 Firebird shows just over 113,000 miles. The car was first delivered to Nardy Pontiac of Saint James, New York, and is said to have been purchased its original owner, who reportedly traded in a 1976 Firebird. The car stayed with its original owner in New York and Connecticut before being acquired by the seller, a longtime friend, in 2025.

This Firebird coupe was factory equipped with power windows and locks, a cassette stereo, anti-lock brakes, and cruise control. Power is provided by a fuel-injected 3.4‑liter V6 paired with a 4‑speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. Since acquiring it in 2025, the seller has installed Goodyear tires, replaced the battery, and performed an oil change.

This 1995 Pontiac Firebird is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, two sets of keys, a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Two-owner Firebird showing approximately 113,000 miles

  • Powered by a 3.4‑liter SFI V6 paired with a 4‑speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Bright White over Graphite cloth interior

  • Goodyear tires

Factory Equipment

  • Anti-lock brakes

  • 16" aluminum wheels

  • Integral rear deck spoiler

  • Rear window defogger

  • Cassette stereo

  • Leather‑wrapped steering wheel, shift knob, and parking brake handle

  • Power windows and locks

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work was performed within the last year:

  • Interstate battery installed

  • Four Goodyear tires installed

  • Oil change performed

Known Imperfections

  • Paint flaking in a few areas on the rear bumper cover

  • Scratches and pitting visible on exterior glass

  • Headliner sagging in the center

  • The air conditioning does not blow cold

Ownership History

The car was originally purchased in 1995 in New York and is said to have been retained by the original owner for approximately 30 years. The seller acquired the vehicle in 2025.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual and factory literature

  • Window sticker

  • Two sets of keys

Additional Information

This 1995 Pontiac Firebird Coupe was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1995 Pontiac Firebird

Window Sticker: 1995 Pontiac Firebird

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1995 Pontiac Firebird Coupe · No reserve

Current bid
mw_u5fwtn
mw_u5fwtn
$2,300
Seller
BenjaminFritts_gnq0
BenjaminFritts_gnq0
EndingThu, Jun 25 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids8
Views2,736
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mw_u5fwtn's avatar
mw_u5fwtn
Jun 21 at 9:36 PM
$2,300bid placed 
RoderickLoss_nrmc's avatar
RoderickLoss_nrmc
Jun 20 at 6:43 PM
$2,200bid placed 
deancamp's avatar
deancamp
Jun 20 at 12:51 AM
$1,995bid placed 
Gateway_Classic_Cars' avatar
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Jun 17 at 5:38 PM
$1,350bid placed 
CarCrazy2025's avatar
CarCrazy2025
Jun 17 at 1:43 PM
$1,200bid placed 

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