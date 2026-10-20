Description

Delivered new to Japan in 1995, this Mercedes-Benz E36 AMG Touring is a sporty take on the practical S124 wagon. Finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic over Black leather, it was well equipped from new with heated power Sportline seats, a Sportline steering wheel, cruise control, air conditioning, a power sunroof, rear-facing third-row seat, burl walnut trim, and Automatic Slip Differential.

Following delivery, the Touring was upgraded by AMG with its aerodynamic body kit, 17-inch multi-piece Aero I Sport wheels, and a 280-km/h speedometer. The real highlight is under the hood, where AMG’s enlarged 3.6-liter M104 inline-six features the distinctive “3.6” intake plenum and an AMG-stamped engine block. Supporting documentation also identifies the car as an E36 AMG with a 3,600 cc engine.

The car was later exported from Japan to Germany before coming to the U.S. in 2020. Records document mechanical work during 2020 and 2021, and this uncommon AMG Touring ultimately joined The Patina Collective in 2023.

This 1995 Mercedes-Benz E 36 AMG Touring is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from The Patina Collective

One of a reported 30 '95 E36 AMG Touring's

AMG-stamped 3.6L Inline-Six

Four-speed automatic transmission

Brilliant Silver Metallic over Anthracite

Heated Sportline front seats

Factory Equipment

Factory options include: Electrically adjustable, heated Sportline seats Leather-trimmed Sportline steering wheel Cruise control Air conditioning Power sliding sunroof Rear-facing third-row jump seat Burl walnut wood trim Active Bass speaker system Automatic Slip Differential (ASD) Headlamp washers Outside temperature display Illuminated vanity mirrors Heat-insulating glass



Modifications

AMG features include: AMG 3.6-liter M104 inline-six engine Enlarged “3.6” intake plenum AMG-stamped engine block, “AMG 36 2106” AMG aerodynamic body kit 17-inch AMG Aero I Sport multi-piece wheels 280-km/h AMG speedometer



Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history. It joined The Patina Collective in 2023.

Additional Information

This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com