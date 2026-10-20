1995 Mercedes-Benz E36 AMG Touring
Ending Tue, Oct 20 at 6:06 PM UTC
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Description
Delivered new to Japan in 1995, this Mercedes-Benz E36 AMG Touring is a sporty take on the practical S124 wagon. Finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic over Black leather, it was well equipped from new with heated power Sportline seats, a Sportline steering wheel, cruise control, air conditioning, a power sunroof, rear-facing third-row seat, burl walnut trim, and Automatic Slip Differential.
Following delivery, the Touring was upgraded by AMG with its aerodynamic body kit, 17-inch multi-piece Aero I Sport wheels, and a 280-km/h speedometer. The real highlight is under the hood, where AMG’s enlarged 3.6-liter M104 inline-six features the distinctive “3.6” intake plenum and an AMG-stamped engine block. Supporting documentation also identifies the car as an E36 AMG with a 3,600 cc engine.
The car was later exported from Japan to Germany before coming to the U.S. in 2020. Records document mechanical work during 2020 and 2021, and this uncommon AMG Touring ultimately joined The Patina Collective in 2023.
This 1995 Mercedes-Benz E 36 AMG Touring is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Offered from The Patina Collective
One of a reported 30 '95 E36 AMG Touring's
AMG-stamped 3.6L Inline-Six
Four-speed automatic transmission
Brilliant Silver Metallic over Anthracite
Heated Sportline front seats
Factory Equipment
Factory options include:
Electrically adjustable, heated Sportline seats
Leather-trimmed Sportline steering wheel
Cruise control
Air conditioning
Power sliding sunroof
Rear-facing third-row jump seat
Burl walnut wood trim
Active Bass speaker system
Automatic Slip Differential (ASD)
Headlamp washers
Outside temperature display
Illuminated vanity mirrors
Heat-insulating glass
Modifications
AMG features include:
AMG 3.6-liter M104 inline-six engine
Enlarged “3.6” intake plenum
AMG-stamped engine block, “AMG 36 2106”
AMG aerodynamic body kit
17-inch AMG Aero I Sport multi-piece wheels
280-km/h AMG speedometer
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history. It joined The Patina Collective in 2023.
Additional Information
This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.