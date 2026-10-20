Auction ended.

1995 Mercedes-Benz E36 AMG Touring

Bid to $30,036 on 10/20/26
Result
1995 Mercedes-Benz E36 AMG Touring
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Ending Tue, Oct 20 at 6:06 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINWDB1240921F312194
Mileage indicated12,700 Kilometers TMU
LocationTamarac, Florida
Engine3.6L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleWagon
Exterior colorBrilliant Silver Metallic
Interior colorAnthracite
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Delivered new to Japan in 1995, this Mercedes-Benz E36 AMG Touring is a sporty take on the practical S124 wagon. Finished in Brilliant Silver Metallic over Black leather, it was well equipped from new with heated power Sportline seats, a Sportline steering wheel, cruise control, air conditioning, a power sunroof, rear-facing third-row seat, burl walnut trim, and Automatic Slip Differential.

Following delivery, the Touring was upgraded by AMG with its aerodynamic body kit, 17-inch multi-piece Aero I Sport wheels, and a 280-km/h speedometer. The real highlight is under the hood, where AMG’s enlarged 3.6-liter M104 inline-six features the distinctive “3.6” intake plenum and an AMG-stamped engine block. Supporting documentation also identifies the car as an E36 AMG with a 3,600 cc engine.

The car was later exported from Japan to Germany before coming to the U.S. in 2020. Records document mechanical work during 2020 and 2021, and this uncommon AMG Touring ultimately joined The Patina Collective in 2023.

This 1995 Mercedes-Benz E 36 AMG Touring is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from The Patina Collective

  • One of a reported 30 '95 E36 AMG Touring's

  • AMG-stamped 3.6L Inline-Six

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Brilliant Silver Metallic over Anthracite

  • Heated Sportline front seats

Factory Equipment

  • Factory options include:

    • Electrically adjustable, heated Sportline seats

    • Leather-trimmed Sportline steering wheel

    • Cruise control

    • Air conditioning

    • Power sliding sunroof

    • Rear-facing third-row jump seat

    • Burl walnut wood trim

    • Active Bass speaker system

    • Automatic Slip Differential (ASD)

    • Headlamp washers

    • Outside temperature display

    • Illuminated vanity mirrors

    • Heat-insulating glass

Modifications

  • AMG features include:

    • AMG 3.6-liter M104 inline-six engine

    • Enlarged “3.6” intake plenum

    • AMG-stamped engine block, “AMG 36 2106”

    • AMG aerodynamic body kit

    • 17-inch AMG Aero I Sport multi-piece wheels

    • 280-km/h AMG speedometer

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history. It joined The Patina Collective in 2023.

Additional Information

This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com

Additional documents

CarVX Vehicle History Report:1995 Mercedes-Benz E 36 AMG Touring

Receipts and Documents: 1995 Mercedes-Benz E 36 AMG Touring

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1995 Mercedes-Benz E36 AMG Touring

Last bid
Bussunda
Bussunda
$30,036
Seller
AlexanderKeck
AlexanderKeck
EndedOct 20, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC
Bids17
Views16,074

Comments & bids

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Bussunda's avatar
Bussunda
Oct 20 at 6:04 PM
$30,036bid placed 
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ON_p0r50u
Oct 20 at 6:03 PM
$29,036bid placed 
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captainhindsight
Oct 20 at 6:03 PM
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Bussunda's avatar
Bussunda
Oct 20 at 6:03 PM
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ON_p0r50u
Oct 20 at 6:02 PM
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Bussunda's avatar
Bussunda
Oct 20 at 6:02 PM
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ON_p0r50u
Oct 20 at 6:02 PM
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Bussunda
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jhilton
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Bussunda
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