Auction ended.

29-Years-Owned 1995 Land Rover Range Rover County Classic SWB

Bid to $18,000 on 06/16/26
Result
29-Years-Owned 1995 Land Rover Range Rover County Classic SWB
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All photos (103)

Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSALHE1249SA661963
Mileage indicated131,700 Miles
LocationWestlake Village, California
Engine3.9L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
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Video gallery

1995 Land Rover Range Rover County Classic Interior Walk Around
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1995 Land Rover Range Rover County Classic Exterior Walk Around
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Description

When Rover introduced the Range Rover in 1970, it combined the luxury of the company's saloons with the unparalleled off-road ability of the workhorse Land Rover — in so doing, essentially creating a new category of vehicle that we now know as the SUV. The 1995 County Classic represents the final expression of that original vision, closing out a 25-year production run as the last Range Rover Classic before the second-generation model arrived.

This SWB (Short Wheelbase) Range Rover Classic was reportedly acquired by the current owner in 1997 and is finished in Alpine White over Sorrel Tan leather. Fitted with a front brush and taillight guards, 16” TRW alloy wheels, a power sunroof, this Range Rover also features a head unit with corded connectivity.

The rear differential and ABS pump are said to have been replaced recently, and this British-built SUV sits on BFGoodrich tires.

This 1995 Range Rover County Classic is now offered with the manufacturer’s literature, multiple keys, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • In current ownership since 1997

  • SWB (Short Wheelbase) model

  • Finished in Alpine White over Sorrel Tan leather

  • Rear differential and ABS pump replaced

  • Front brush and rear light guards

  • Showing approximately 131,700 miles

Factory Equipment

  • 3.9L V8 engine

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Full-time four-wheel drive, two-speed transfer case

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • 16” TWR alloy wheels

  • Trailer hitch receiver

  • Fog lights

  • Power-adjustable front seats

  • Power windows and sunroof

  • Cassette radio

  • 6-disc CD changer

  • Air conditioning

Modifications

  • Old Man Emu suspension

  • Second subwoofer installed

  • Head unit with corded connectivity

Servicing

  • The following items are said to have been recently replaced:

    • Rear differential

    • ABS pump

    • Starter

    • Battery

    • Oil and filter

Known Imperfections

  • Cruise control inoperative

  • Seat heaters inoperative

  • Weeping engine seals reported by seller

  • Wear on leather seats

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • Manufacturer Buyback or Lemon reported

Ownership History

This 1995 Range Rover Country Classic was reported acquired by the seller in 1997 with approximately 12,000 miles. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration in California since new.

From the seller, "This truck is one of the cleanest Classic’s around. It has been consistently maintained and garaged, contributing to its overall preservation. It is not a fully restored or concours example, but a very solid and reliable vehicle. Although the vehicle carries a manufacturer buyback (lemon law) title from early in its life, the issue was resolved, and the truck has been driven and enjoyed reliably for 29 years."

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Multiple keys

  • Rubber floor mats

  • Spare wheel (no tire)

Additional Information

The California title lists “Lemon Law Buyback” under the Vehicle History Section. A redacted copy can be viewed in the photo gallery.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

29-Years-Owned 1995 Land Rover Range Rover County Classic SWB

Last bid
Matthewcb
Matthewcb
$18,000
Seller
SZ_8mhq68
SZ_8mhq68
EndedJun 16, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids8
Views4,485
Bids
Matthewcb's avatar
Matthewcb
Jun 16 at 6:08 PM
$18,000bid placed 
Nomomo's avatar
Nomomo
Jun 16 at 6:07 PM
$17,250bid placed 
DHC123's avatar
DHC123
Jun 16 at 4:41 PM
$16,000bid placed 
Matthewcb's avatar
Matthewcb
Jun 16 at 4:13 PM
$15,000bid placed 
DHC123's avatar
DHC123
Jun 16 at 3:18 PM
$13,000bid placed 

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