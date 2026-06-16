29-Years-Owned 1995 Land Rover Range Rover County Classic SWB
Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
When Rover introduced the Range Rover in 1970, it combined the luxury of the company's saloons with the unparalleled off-road ability of the workhorse Land Rover — in so doing, essentially creating a new category of vehicle that we now know as the SUV. The 1995 County Classic represents the final expression of that original vision, closing out a 25-year production run as the last Range Rover Classic before the second-generation model arrived.
This SWB (Short Wheelbase) Range Rover Classic was reportedly acquired by the current owner in 1997 and is finished in Alpine White over Sorrel Tan leather. Fitted with a front brush and taillight guards, 16” TRW alloy wheels, a power sunroof, this Range Rover also features a head unit with corded connectivity.
The rear differential and ABS pump are said to have been replaced recently, and this British-built SUV sits on BFGoodrich tires.
This 1995 Range Rover County Classic is now offered with the manufacturer’s literature, multiple keys, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a California title in the seller's name.
Highlights
In current ownership since 1997
SWB (Short Wheelbase) model
Finished in Alpine White over Sorrel Tan leather
Rear differential and ABS pump replaced
Front brush and rear light guards
Showing approximately 131,700 miles
Factory Equipment
3.9L V8 engine
4-speed automatic transmission
Full-time four-wheel drive, two-speed transfer case
Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
16” TWR alloy wheels
Trailer hitch receiver
Fog lights
Power-adjustable front seats
Power windows and sunroof
Cassette radio
6-disc CD changer
Air conditioning
Modifications
Old Man Emu suspension
Second subwoofer installed
Head unit with corded connectivity
Servicing
The following items are said to have been recently replaced:
Rear differential
ABS pump
Starter
Battery
Oil and filter
Known Imperfections
Cruise control inoperative
Seat heaters inoperative
Weeping engine seals reported by seller
Wear on leather seats
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
Manufacturer Buyback or Lemon reported
Ownership History
This 1995 Range Rover Country Classic was reported acquired by the seller in 1997 with approximately 12,000 miles. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration in California since new.
From the seller, "This truck is one of the cleanest Classic’s around. It has been consistently maintained and garaged, contributing to its overall preservation. It is not a fully restored or concours example, but a very solid and reliable vehicle. Although the vehicle carries a manufacturer buyback (lemon law) title from early in its life, the issue was resolved, and the truck has been driven and enjoyed reliably for 29 years."
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Multiple keys
Rubber floor mats
Spare wheel (no tire)
Additional Information
The California title lists “Lemon Law Buyback” under the Vehicle History Section. A redacted copy can be viewed in the photo gallery.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.