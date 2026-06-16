Description

When Rover introduced the Range Rover in 1970, it combined the luxury of the company's saloons with the unparalleled off-road ability of the workhorse Land Rover — in so doing, essentially creating a new category of vehicle that we now know as the SUV. The 1995 County Classic represents the final expression of that original vision, closing out a 25-year production run as the last Range Rover Classic before the second-generation model arrived.

This SWB (Short Wheelbase) Range Rover Classic was reportedly acquired by the current owner in 1997 and is finished in Alpine White over Sorrel Tan leather. Fitted with a front brush and taillight guards, 16” TRW alloy wheels, a power sunroof, this Range Rover also features a head unit with corded connectivity.

The rear differential and ABS pump are said to have been replaced recently, and this British-built SUV sits on BFGoodrich tires.

This 1995 Range Rover County Classic is now offered with the manufacturer’s literature, multiple keys, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

In current ownership since 1997

SWB (Short Wheelbase) model

Finished in Alpine White over Sorrel Tan leather

Rear differential and ABS pump replaced

Front brush and rear light guards

Showing approximately 131,700 miles

Factory Equipment

3.9L V8 engine

4-speed automatic transmission

Full-time four-wheel drive, two-speed transfer case

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

16” TWR alloy wheels

Trailer hitch receiver

Fog lights

Power-adjustable front seats

Power windows and sunroof

Cassette radio

6-disc CD changer

Air conditioning

Modifications

Old Man Emu suspension

Second subwoofer installed

Head unit with corded connectivity

Servicing

The following items are said to have been recently replaced: Rear differential ABS pump Starter Battery Oil and filter



Known Imperfections

Cruise control inoperative

Seat heaters inoperative

Weeping engine seals reported by seller

Wear on leather seats

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): Manufacturer Buyback or Lemon reported



Ownership History

This 1995 Range Rover Country Classic was reported acquired by the seller in 1997 with approximately 12,000 miles. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration in California since new.

From the seller, " This truck is one of the cleanest Classic’s around. It has been consistently maintained and garaged, contributing to its overall preservation. It is not a fully restored or concours example, but a very solid and reliable vehicle. Although the vehicle carries a manufacturer buyback (lemon law) title from early in its life, the issue was resolved, and the truck has been driven and enjoyed reliably for 29 years."

Included Items

Manufacturer’s literature

Multiple keys

Rubber floor mats

Spare wheel (no tire)

Additional Information

The California title lists “Lemon Law Buyback” under the Vehicle History Section. A redacted copy can be viewed in the photo gallery.