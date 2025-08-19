1995 Chevrolet Impala SS
Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:25 PM UTC
Description
Introduced for the 1994 model year, the Chevrolet Impala SS marked the return of the revered Super Sport badge, reimagined as a full-size performance sedan built on GM’s B-body platform. Conceived as a high-performance evolution of the Caprice, the Impala SS drew heavily from the 9C1 police package, combining rugged durability with upgraded performance hardware. At its core was a Corvette-derived LT1 V8, while a lowered sport-tuned suspension, and four-wheel disc brakes transformed the traditionally soft Caprice into a more assertive driver’s machine.
In addition to its mechanical upgrades, the Impala SS stood apart visually through a monochromatic design theme that included a body-color grille, subtle rear spoiler, and unique 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. Wider tires, a quicker steering ratio, and a standard limited-slip rear axle further enhanced performance, while the de-badged look gave the car its signature understated presence. These attributes helped cement the ‘94–‘96 Impala SS as an icon of ‘90s American performance.
Finished in Dark Cherry Metallic over Medium Gray leather upholstery, this 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS is powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 paired with a 4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip rear differential. Showing approximately 85,900 miles, it has reportedly undergone fluid services, cooling system updates, and some interior refurbishment.
This 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS is now offered with an owner’s manual, two sets of keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Hampshire title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Approximately 85,900 miles shown
Powered by a 5.7L LT1 V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Dark Cherry Metallic over Medium Gray leather interior
Recent servicing including fluid changes and cooling system updates
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Powertrain & Mechanical:
5.7L (350ci) LT1 V8
4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission
Limited-slip rear differential
Rear-wheel drive
Dual exhaust system
Drivetrain & Steering:
Heavy-duty suspension
Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
17” five-spoke aluminum alloy wheels
Quicker-ratio power steering
Exterior:
Monochromatic exterior treatment with body-color grille, trim, mirrors, and door handles
Subtle rear decklid spoiler
Impala SS badging on rear quarters and trunk
Body-color rocker panels and wheel arch moldings
Interior:
Full instrumentation including tachometer, oil pressure, and voltage gauges
Leather upholstery with front sport bucket seats
Column-mounted shifter
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Power-adjustable front seats
Tilt steering column
Cruise control
Remote keyless entry
Servicing
According to the seller, the following work has been performed:
Interior carpeting replaced, including trunk and rear sections
Headliner replaced
Transmission fluid and filter changed
Rear differential fluid serviced
Engine oil and fuel filters replaced
Replacement radiator installed
Replacement oil cooling lines installed
Timing belt replaced
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report also notes a recent oil and filter change in October 2025
Known Imperfections
Some corrosion on undercarriage and engine compartment components
Some touch-up paint, notably on trunk lip and rear spoiler
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Some paint chips on front fascia from road use
Wear on leather seats
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report reports registration history in Ohio, Florida, and most recently New Hampshire. The seller’s Marine father previously owned this SS and it is now offered with a clean New Hampshire title.
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Two sets of keys
Sun shade
Additional Information
The New Hampshire title lists the following "soft" brand: "[NH]Antique - veh is over 20yo"
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.