1995 Chevrolet Impala SS

1 day
$9,250
1995 Chevrolet Impala SS
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Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1BL52PXSR139888
Mileage indicated85,900 Miles
LocationEpping, New Hampshire
Engine5.7L LT1 V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
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Description

Introduced for the 1994 model year, the Chevrolet Impala SS marked the return of the revered Super Sport badge, reimagined as a full-size performance sedan built on GM’s B-body platform. Conceived as a high-performance evolution of the Caprice, the Impala SS drew heavily from the 9C1 police package, combining rugged durability with upgraded performance hardware. At its core was a Corvette-derived LT1 V8, while a lowered sport-tuned suspension, and four-wheel disc brakes transformed the traditionally soft Caprice into a more assertive driver’s machine.

In addition to its mechanical upgrades, the Impala SS stood apart visually through a monochromatic design theme that included a body-color grille, subtle rear spoiler, and unique 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. Wider tires, a quicker steering ratio, and a standard limited-slip rear axle further enhanced performance, while the de-badged look gave the car its signature understated presence. These attributes helped cement the ‘94–‘96 Impala SS as an icon of ‘90s American performance.

Finished in Dark Cherry Metallic over Medium Gray leather upholstery, this 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS is powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 paired with a 4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip rear differential. Showing approximately 85,900 miles, it has reportedly undergone fluid services, cooling system updates, and some interior refurbishment.

This 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS is now offered with an owner’s manual, two sets of keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Hampshire title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Approximately 85,900 miles shown

  • Powered by a 5.7L LT1 V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Dark Cherry Metallic over Medium Gray leather interior

  • Recent servicing including fluid changes and cooling system updates

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain & Mechanical:

    • 5.7L (350ci) LT1 V8

    • 4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission

    • Limited-slip rear differential

    • Rear-wheel drive

    • Dual exhaust system

  • Drivetrain & Steering:

    • Heavy-duty suspension

    • Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

    • 17” five-spoke aluminum alloy wheels

    • Quicker-ratio power steering

  • Exterior:

    • Monochromatic exterior treatment with body-color grille, trim, mirrors, and door handles

    • Subtle rear decklid spoiler

    • Impala SS badging on rear quarters and trunk

    • Body-color rocker panels and wheel arch moldings

  • Interior:

    • Full instrumentation including tachometer, oil pressure, and voltage gauges

    • Leather upholstery with front sport bucket seats

    • Column-mounted shifter

    • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

    • Power-adjustable front seats

    • Tilt steering column

    • Cruise control

    • Remote keyless entry

Servicing

According to the seller, the following work has been performed:

  • Interior carpeting replaced, including trunk and rear sections

  • Headliner replaced

  • Transmission fluid and filter changed

  • Rear differential fluid serviced

  • Engine oil and fuel filters replaced

  • Replacement radiator installed

  • Replacement oil cooling lines installed

  • Timing belt replaced

  • The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report also notes a recent oil and filter change in October 2025

Known Imperfections

  • Some corrosion on undercarriage and engine compartment components

  • Some touch-up paint, notably on trunk lip and rear spoiler

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Some paint chips on front fascia from road use

  • Wear on leather seats

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report reports registration history in Ohio, Florida, and most recently New Hampshire. The seller’s Marine father previously owned this SS and it is now offered with a clean New Hampshire title.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

  • Two sets of keys

  • Sun shade

Additional Information

The New Hampshire title lists the following "soft" brand: "[NH]Antique - veh is over 20yo"

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1995 Chevrolet Impala SS

Current bid
JSB_82
JSB_82
$9,250
Seller
MB_5iln8i
MB_5iln8i
EndingThu, Jun 25 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids2
Views2,574
How it works
Bids
JSB_82's avatar
JSB_82
Jun 14 at 6:22 PM
$9,250bid placed 
gkinard864's avatar
gkinard864
Jun 11 at 2:54 PM
$9,000bid placed 

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