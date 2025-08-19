Description

Introduced for the 1994 model year, the Chevrolet Impala SS marked the return of the revered Super Sport badge, reimagined as a full-size performance sedan built on GM’s B-body platform. Conceived as a high-performance evolution of the Caprice, the Impala SS drew heavily from the 9C1 police package, combining rugged durability with upgraded performance hardware. At its core was a Corvette-derived LT1 V8, while a lowered sport-tuned suspension, and four-wheel disc brakes transformed the traditionally soft Caprice into a more assertive driver’s machine.

In addition to its mechanical upgrades, the Impala SS stood apart visually through a monochromatic design theme that included a body-color grille, subtle rear spoiler, and unique 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. Wider tires, a quicker steering ratio, and a standard limited-slip rear axle further enhanced performance, while the de-badged look gave the car its signature understated presence. These attributes helped cement the ‘94–‘96 Impala SS as an icon of ‘90s American performance.

Finished in Dark Cherry Metallic over Medium Gray leather upholstery, this 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS is powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 paired with a 4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip rear differential. Showing approximately 85,900 miles, it has reportedly undergone fluid services, cooling system updates, and some interior refurbishment.

This 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS is now offered with an owner’s manual, two sets of keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Hampshire title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Approximately 85,900 miles shown

Powered by a 5.7L LT1 V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Dark Cherry Metallic over Medium Gray leather interior

Recent servicing including fluid changes and cooling system updates

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Powertrain & Mechanical: 5.7L (350ci) LT1 V8 4L60-E four-speed automatic transmission Limited-slip rear differential Rear-wheel drive Dual exhaust system

Drivetrain & Steering: Heavy-duty suspension Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes 17” five-spoke aluminum alloy wheels Quicker-ratio power steering

Exterior: Monochromatic exterior treatment with body-color grille, trim, mirrors, and door handles Subtle rear decklid spoiler Impala SS badging on rear quarters and trunk Body-color rocker panels and wheel arch moldings

Interior: Full instrumentation including tachometer, oil pressure, and voltage gauges Leather upholstery with front sport bucket seats Column-mounted shifter Power windows, locks, and mirrors Power-adjustable front seats Tilt steering column Cruise control Remote keyless entry



Servicing

According to the seller, the following work has been performed:

Interior carpeting replaced, including trunk and rear sections

Headliner replaced

Transmission fluid and filter changed

Rear differential fluid serviced

Engine oil and fuel filters replaced

Replacement radiator installed

Replacement oil cooling lines installed

Timing belt replaced

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report also notes a recent oil and filter change in October 2025

Known Imperfections

Some corrosion on undercarriage and engine compartment components

Some touch-up paint, notably on trunk lip and rear spoiler

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Some paint chips on front fascia from road use

Wear on leather seats

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report reports registration history in Ohio, Florida, and most recently New Hampshire. The seller’s Marine father previously owned this SS and it is now offered with a clean New Hampshire title.

Included Items

Owner’s manual

Two sets of keys

Sun shade

Additional Information

The New Hampshire title lists the following "soft" brand: "[NH]Antique - veh is over 20yo"