Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1988 model year, the GMT400-generation C/K pickup marked a significant evolution of Chevrolet’s full-size truck lineup. Featuring sleeker, more aerodynamic styling, an updated cab design, improved ride quality, and enhanced refinement, the GMT400 platform became one of Chevy's most successful pickup generations and remained in production through the 1998 model year.

This short-bed '95 Chevy C1500 is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 paired with a five-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. Following the seller's acquisition in 2023, the truck was refinished in factory Autumnwood Metallic. Additionally, various suspension parts, spark plugs, and part of the beige bench seat as well as the headliner have been replaced. The truck rides on aftermarket 15-inch wheels and is equipped with color-matched window vent visors, chrome tubular bed rails, and aftermarket audio components.

This 1995 Chevrolet C1500 Cheyenne is now offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual, some service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Rear-wheel drive GMT400 short bed

4.3L V6 paired with a 5-speed manual transmission

Refinished in Autumnwood Metallic

Aftermarket audio components

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Independent front suspension

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Silverado trim package

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Bench seating

Power steering

Modifications

15” aftermarket wheels

Color-matched window vent visors

Chrome tubular bed rails

Rubber bed protector mat

SSL touchscreen stereo

Mexican-market Chevrolet grille

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Suspension components replaced

Headliner replaced

Bench seat replaced

Engine oil and filter changed

Spark plugs replaced

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Texas and Illinois.

From the seller: “I purchased this five-speed truck in 2023. It has since received fresh paint, a replacement seat, new headliner, a complete suspension refresh, spark plugs, and a recent oil change. It presents well and is ready for its next owner.”

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

2020 date-stamped tires should be evaluated due to age and tread wear

Rear bumper is bent and is missing right rear trim piece

Air conditioning and instrument cluster are inoperable

Cracked dashboard trim

Carpet is stained

Windshield is cracked

Included Items