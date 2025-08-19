1995 Chevrolet C1500 Cheyenne 5-Speed
Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for the 1988 model year, the GMT400-generation C/K pickup marked a significant evolution of Chevrolet’s full-size truck lineup. Featuring sleeker, more aerodynamic styling, an updated cab design, improved ride quality, and enhanced refinement, the GMT400 platform became one of Chevy's most successful pickup generations and remained in production through the 1998 model year.
This short-bed '95 Chevy C1500 is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 paired with a five-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. Following the seller's acquisition in 2023, the truck was refinished in factory Autumnwood Metallic. Additionally, various suspension parts, spark plugs, and part of the beige bench seat as well as the headliner have been replaced. The truck rides on aftermarket 15-inch wheels and is equipped with color-matched window vent visors, chrome tubular bed rails, and aftermarket audio components.
This 1995 Chevrolet C1500 Cheyenne is now offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual, some service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Rear-wheel drive GMT400 short bed
4.3L V6 paired with a 5-speed manual transmission
Refinished in Autumnwood Metallic
Aftermarket audio components
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Independent front suspension
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Silverado trim package
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Bench seating
Power steering
Modifications
15” aftermarket wheels
Color-matched window vent visors
Chrome tubular bed rails
Rubber bed protector mat
SSL touchscreen stereo
Mexican-market Chevrolet grille
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Suspension components replaced
Headliner replaced
Bench seat replaced
Engine oil and filter changed
Spark plugs replaced
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Texas and Illinois.
From the seller: “I purchased this five-speed truck in 2023. It has since received fresh paint, a replacement seat, new headliner, a complete suspension refresh, spark plugs, and a recent oil change. It presents well and is ready for its next owner.”
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
2020 date-stamped tires should be evaluated due to age and tread wear
Rear bumper is bent and is missing right rear trim piece
Air conditioning and instrument cluster are inoperable
Cracked dashboard trim
Carpet is stained
Windshield is cracked
Included Items
Some service records
Owner’s manual
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.