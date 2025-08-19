1995 Chevrolet C1500 Cheyenne 5-Speed

No reserve
8 days
$4,500
1995 Chevrolet C1500 Cheyenne 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (82)

Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GCEC14Z8SZ254713
Mileage indicated174,400 Miles TMU
LocationWaukegan, Illinois
Engine4.3L V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorAutumnwood Metallic
Interior colorBeige
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1988 model year, the GMT400-generation C/K pickup marked a significant evolution of Chevrolet’s full-size truck lineup. Featuring sleeker, more aerodynamic styling, an updated cab design, improved ride quality, and enhanced refinement, the GMT400 platform became one of Chevy's most successful pickup generations and remained in production through the 1998 model year.

This short-bed '95 Chevy C1500 is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 paired with a five-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. Following the seller's acquisition in 2023, the truck was refinished in factory Autumnwood Metallic. Additionally, various suspension parts, spark plugs, and part of the beige bench seat as well as the headliner have been replaced. The truck rides on aftermarket 15-inch wheels and is equipped with color-matched window vent visors, chrome tubular bed rails, and aftermarket audio components.

This 1995 Chevrolet C1500 Cheyenne is now offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual, some service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Rear-wheel drive GMT400 short bed

  • 4.3L V6 paired with a 5-speed manual transmission

  • Refinished in Autumnwood Metallic

  • Aftermarket audio components

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Independent front suspension

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Silverado trim package

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Bench seating

  • Power steering

Modifications

  • 15” aftermarket wheels

  • Color-matched window vent visors

  • Chrome tubular bed rails

  • Rubber bed protector mat

  • SSL touchscreen stereo

  • Mexican-market Chevrolet grille

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Suspension components replaced

  • Headliner replaced

  • Bench seat replaced

  • Engine oil and filter changed

  • Spark plugs replaced

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Texas and Illinois.

From the seller: “I purchased this five-speed truck in 2023. It has since received fresh paint, a replacement seat, new headliner, a complete suspension refresh, spark plugs, and a recent oil change. It presents well and is ready for its next owner.”

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • 2020 date-stamped tires should be evaluated due to age and tread wear

  • Rear bumper is bent and is missing right rear trim piece

  • Air conditioning and instrument cluster are inoperable

  • Cracked dashboard trim

  • Carpet is stained

  • Windshield is cracked

Included Items

  • Some service records

  • Owner’s manual

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1995 Chevrolet C1500 1/2 Ton

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1995 Chevrolet C1500 Cheyenne 5-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
dl_5d9x5t
dl_5d9x5t
$4,500
Seller
EL_016kyp
EL_016kyp
EndingFri, Oct 02 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids7
Views1,623

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

dl_5d9x5t's avatar
dl_5d9x5t
Sep 23 at 2:48 AM
$4,500bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Sep 22 at 10:00 PM
$800bid placed 
KCShayne's avatar
KCShayne
Sep 21 at 10:08 PM
$700bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Sep 21 at 9:46 PM
$600bid placed 
KCShayne's avatar
KCShayne
Sep 21 at 9:41 PM
$500bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Sep 18 at 10:38 PM
$300bid placed 
DexDiamonds' avatar
DexDiamonds
Sep 18 at 5:27 PM
$200bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026