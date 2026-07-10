Description

The fourth-generation Toyota Supra arrived for 1993 as the culmination of everything Toyota had learned in two decades of building performance cars — centered around the legendary 2JZ-GTE twin-turbocharged inline-six and wrapped in aerodynamic bodywork that remains one of the most recognizable silhouettes in Japanese automotive history. Unmodified, low-mileage Turbo examples with documented ownership have become among the most aggressively collected Japanese performance cars of the modern era, with values reflecting their status as a genuine landmark of 1990s engineering.

This one-owner 1994 example is finished in Black over an Ivory leather interior, showing just under 27,000 miles since new. The car presents in largely original condition throughout, retaining its factory wheels, trim, interior, and accessories. This A80 is optioned with a removable Sport Roof panel.

Power is delivered by the factory 2JZ-GTE twin-turbocharged 3.0L inline-six paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. Service history on file includes oil changes, brake service, and an older timing belt replacement performed at Millennium Toyota in Hempstead, New York.

This 1994 Toyota Supra Turbo is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York title in the seller's name.

Highlights

One-owner example showing approximately 26,800 miles from new

Factory Turbo model with 2JZ-GTE twin-turbocharged inline-six

Finished in Black (202) over Ivory leather interior

Removable Sport Roof panel

Largely unmodified

Factory Equipment

3.0L twin-turbocharged 2JZ-GTE inline-six engine

4-speed automatic transmission

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

17” 5-spoke alloy wheels

Rear spoiler

Removable Sport Roof panel

Power-adjustable leather seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Power windows, locks, and mirrors

CD/cassette audio system

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Paint chips, swirls, and imperfections consistent with age

Wear on driver's seat upholstery

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): November 2011: Accident reported, vehicle hit while parked From the seller: “The rear bumper cover was replaced because someone backed into the car in a parking lot."



Ownership History

This 1994 Toyota Supra was purchased new by the seller and has remained registered in New York.

Included Items