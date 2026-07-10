Auction ended.

One-Owner 27k-Mile 1994 Toyota Supra Turbo

Bid to $60,500 on 07/10/26
Result
One-Owner 27k-Mile 1994 Toyota Supra Turbo
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All photos (230)

Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJT2JA82J9R0021960
Mileage indicated26,750 Miles
LocationMalverne, New York
Engine3.0L Twin-Turbocharged 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorIvory
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1994 Toyota Supra Turbo Targa Walkaround
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1994 Toyota Supra Turbo Targa Start Up
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Description

The fourth-generation Toyota Supra arrived for 1993 as the culmination of everything Toyota had learned in two decades of building performance cars — centered around the legendary 2JZ-GTE twin-turbocharged inline-six and wrapped in aerodynamic bodywork that remains one of the most recognizable silhouettes in Japanese automotive history. Unmodified, low-mileage Turbo examples with documented ownership have become among the most aggressively collected Japanese performance cars of the modern era, with values reflecting their status as a genuine landmark of 1990s engineering.

This one-owner 1994 example is finished in Black over an Ivory leather interior, showing just under 27,000 miles since new. The car presents in largely original condition throughout, retaining its factory wheels, trim, interior, and accessories. This A80 is optioned with a removable Sport Roof panel.

Power is delivered by the factory 2JZ-GTE twin-turbocharged 3.0L inline-six paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. Service history on file includes oil changes, brake service, and an older timing belt replacement performed at Millennium Toyota in Hempstead, New York.

This 1994 Toyota Supra Turbo is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One-owner example showing approximately 26,800 miles from new

  • Factory Turbo model with 2JZ-GTE twin-turbocharged inline-six

  • Finished in Black (202) over Ivory leather interior

  • Removable Sport Roof panel

  • Largely unmodified

Factory Equipment

  • 3.0L twin-turbocharged 2JZ-GTE inline-six engine

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • 17” 5-spoke alloy wheels

  • Rear spoiler

  • Removable Sport Roof panel

  • Power-adjustable leather seats

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

  • CD/cassette audio system

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips, swirls, and imperfections consistent with age

  • Wear on driver's seat upholstery

  • The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • November 2011: Accident reported, vehicle hit while parked

      • From the seller: “The rear bumper cover was replaced because someone backed into the car in a parking lot."

Ownership History

This 1994 Toyota Supra was purchased new by the seller and has remained registered in New York.

Included Items

  • Replacement Toyota wiper blades

  • One key

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 27k-Mile 1994 Toyota Supra Turbo

Last bid
Blacklist
Blacklist
$60,500
Seller
CAZarrello
CAZarrello
EndedJul 10, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids19
Views20,030

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