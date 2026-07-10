One-Owner 27k-Mile 1994 Toyota Supra Turbo
Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
The fourth-generation Toyota Supra arrived for 1993 as the culmination of everything Toyota had learned in two decades of building performance cars — centered around the legendary 2JZ-GTE twin-turbocharged inline-six and wrapped in aerodynamic bodywork that remains one of the most recognizable silhouettes in Japanese automotive history. Unmodified, low-mileage Turbo examples with documented ownership have become among the most aggressively collected Japanese performance cars of the modern era, with values reflecting their status as a genuine landmark of 1990s engineering.
This one-owner 1994 example is finished in Black over an Ivory leather interior, showing just under 27,000 miles since new. The car presents in largely original condition throughout, retaining its factory wheels, trim, interior, and accessories. This A80 is optioned with a removable Sport Roof panel.
Power is delivered by the factory 2JZ-GTE twin-turbocharged 3.0L inline-six paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. Service history on file includes oil changes, brake service, and an older timing belt replacement performed at Millennium Toyota in Hempstead, New York.
This 1994 Toyota Supra Turbo is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York title in the seller's name.
Highlights
One-owner example showing approximately 26,800 miles from new
Factory Turbo model with 2JZ-GTE twin-turbocharged inline-six
Finished in Black (202) over Ivory leather interior
Removable Sport Roof panel
Largely unmodified
Factory Equipment
3.0L twin-turbocharged 2JZ-GTE inline-six engine
4-speed automatic transmission
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
17” 5-spoke alloy wheels
Rear spoiler
Removable Sport Roof panel
Power-adjustable leather seats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
CD/cassette audio system
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Paint chips, swirls, and imperfections consistent with age
Wear on driver's seat upholstery
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
November 2011: Accident reported, vehicle hit while parked
From the seller: “The rear bumper cover was replaced because someone backed into the car in a parking lot."
Ownership History
This 1994 Toyota Supra was purchased new by the seller and has remained registered in New York.
Included Items
Replacement Toyota wiper blades
One key
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.