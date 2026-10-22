23k-Mile 1994 Pontiac Firebird SLP Firehawk Coupe
Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC
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Description
The Pontiac Firebird Firehawk, developed by Street Legal Performance (SLP) in partnership with Pontiac, was a high-performance variant of the Firebird Formula. Introduced in 1992, the Firehawk aimed to revive the muscle car spirit with modern engineering. Approximately 504 SLP Firehawks were built in 1994, all of which featured a functional cold air induction composite hood, 17-inch alloy wheels, performance tires, unique badges and graphics, and a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 engine producing up to 315 horsepower, enabling 0–60 mph in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph.
This ‘94 Firehawk is #009 of approximately 504 Firehawks modified by SLP Engineering for the model year and is one of approximately 164 finished in Bright Red for the model year. Now showing under 23,000 miles, the car features Graphite leather upholstery, front Sport seats, an AM/FM/cassette stereo, 17″ five-spoke ROH aluminum wheels, sport suspension, cruise control, air conditioning, and pop-up headlights.
This 1994 Pontiac Firebird SLP Firehawk Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Ohio title.
Highlights
#009 of approximately 504 built for 1994
One of approximately 164 finished in Bright Red
Showing less than 23,000 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Bright Red over Graphite Leather
5.7-liter LT1 V8 engine
Four-speed automatic transmission
Optioned with the R6V “Firehawk Alteration Package” from SLP Engineering, Inc., including:
Composite hood with functional cold air induction scoops
Unique air filter assembly
17-inch five-spoke aluminum wheels
Upgraded suspension components
Firehawk plaque and key fobs
Firehawk badges and graphics
Modifications
MSD ignition components
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery
Some wear on interior surfaces
Scratches on left-rear fender
Corrosion on underbody components
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the selling dealer in July 2026. Per the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the car has registration history in multiple states, including Illinois, Iowa, and Massachusetts.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.