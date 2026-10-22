Description

The Pontiac Firebird Firehawk, developed by Street Legal Performance (SLP) in partnership with Pontiac, was a high-performance variant of the Firebird Formula. Introduced in 1992, the Firehawk aimed to revive the muscle car spirit with modern engineering. Approximately 504 SLP Firehawks were built in 1994, all of which featured a functional cold air induction composite hood, 17-inch alloy wheels, performance tires, unique badges and graphics, and a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 engine producing up to 315 horsepower, enabling 0–60 mph in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph.

This ‘94 Firehawk is #009 of approximately 504 Firehawks modified by SLP Engineering for the model year and is one of approximately 164 finished in Bright Red for the model year. Now showing under 23,000 miles, the car features Graphite leather upholstery, front Sport seats, an AM/FM/cassette stereo, 17″ five-spoke ROH aluminum wheels, sport suspension, cruise control, air conditioning, and pop-up headlights.

This 1994 Pontiac Firebird SLP Firehawk Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

#009 of approximately 504 built for 1994

One of approximately 164 finished in Bright Red

Showing less than 23,000 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Bright Red over Graphite Leather

5.7-liter LT1 V8 engine

Four-speed automatic transmission

Optioned with the R6V “Firehawk Alteration Package” from SLP Engineering, Inc., including: Composite hood with functional cold air induction scoops Unique air filter assembly 17-inch five-spoke aluminum wheels Upgraded suspension components Firehawk plaque and key fobs Firehawk badges and graphics



Modifications

MSD ignition components

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

Some wear on interior surfaces

Scratches on left-rear fender

Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the selling dealer in July 2026. Per the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the car has registration history in multiple states, including Illinois, Iowa, and Massachusetts.