Auction ended.

23k-Mile 1994 Pontiac Firebird SLP Firehawk Coupe

Bid to $11,300 on 10/22/26
Result
23k-Mile 1994 Pontiac Firebird SLP Firehawk Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (189)

Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G2FV22P2R2209080
Mileage indicated22,550 Miles
LocationCanton, Ohio
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBright Red
Interior colorGraphite
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The Pontiac Firebird Firehawk, developed by Street Legal Performance (SLP) in partnership with Pontiac, was a high-performance variant of the Firebird Formula. Introduced in 1992, the Firehawk aimed to revive the muscle car spirit with modern engineering. Approximately 504 SLP Firehawks were built in 1994, all of which featured a functional cold air induction composite hood, 17-inch alloy wheels, performance tires, unique badges and graphics, and a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 engine producing up to 315 horsepower, enabling 0–60 mph in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph.

This ‘94 Firehawk is #009 of approximately 504 Firehawks modified by SLP Engineering for the model year and is one of approximately 164 finished in Bright Red for the model year. Now showing under 23,000 miles, the car features Graphite leather upholstery, front Sport seats, an AM/FM/cassette stereo, 17″ five-spoke ROH aluminum wheels, sport suspension, cruise control, air conditioning, and pop-up headlights.

This 1994 Pontiac Firebird SLP Firehawk Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

  • #009 of approximately 504 built for 1994

  • One of approximately 164 finished in Bright Red

  • Showing less than 23,000 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Bright Red over Graphite Leather

  • 5.7-liter LT1 V8 engine

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Optioned with the R6V “Firehawk Alteration Package” from SLP Engineering, Inc., including:

    • Composite hood with functional cold air induction scoops

    • Unique air filter assembly

    • 17-inch five-spoke aluminum wheels

    • Upgraded suspension components

    • Firehawk plaque and key fobs

    • Firehawk badges and graphics

Modifications

  • MSD ignition components

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

  • Some wear on interior surfaces

  • Scratches on left-rear fender

  • Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the selling dealer in July 2026. Per the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the car has registration history in multiple states, including Illinois, Iowa, and Massachusetts.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

23k-Mile 1994 Pontiac Firebird SLP Firehawk Coupe

Last bid
BR216
BR216
$11,300
Seller
Ohio.Corvettes.and.Musclecars
Ohio.Corvettes.and.Musclecars
EndedOct 22, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC
Bids20
Views8,861

Comments & bids

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BR216's avatar
BR216
Oct 22 at 6:19 PM
$11,300bid placed 
applegrove's avatar
applegrove
Oct 22 at 6:03 PM
$11,050bid placed 
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JJO
Oct 22 at 6:00 PM
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Speed5Racer
Oct 22 at 5:59 PM
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Scastell
Oct 22 at 5:55 PM
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JJO
Oct 22 at 5:54 PM
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applegrove
Oct 22 at 5:44 PM
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Kidsixpack69
Oct 22 at 5:16 PM
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RW_u9wbge
Oct 22 at 5:15 PM
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Speed5Racer
Oct 22 at 2:37 PM
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RW_u9wbge
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KevinHunsicker_d2nh
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Oct 22 at 4:15 AM
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Longmilton65
Oct 21 at 6:39 AM
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Tom_Brown
Oct 15 at 7:59 PM
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Bootlip101
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CW3Retired
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Oct 8 at 3:21 AM
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