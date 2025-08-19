Description

Bringing the rugged Defender lineup to the U.S. market was no easy task for Land Rover. In order to comply with federal regulations — and to satisfy the demands of Americans who expected to drive at 65 mph for extended distances — the automaker made a host of major changes to its long-running icon. Building on the updated-for-1990 Defender range, Land Rover added an external roll cage, unique lighting, and perhaps most critically, a version of the 3.9L V8 that had powered the Range Rover for years.

The North American Specification, or NAS, Defender arrived here first in long-wheelbase 110 configuration for 1993 before the shorter, open-top Defender 90 NAS took its place in 1994. A mere 1,468 were built, each individually numbered.

This AA Yellow Defender 90 is number 640 and it, like its brethren, paired the V8 with a five-speed manual gearbox and a two-speed transfer case. This D90 NAS has been registered in the Southeastern U.S. since new, and it was acquired by the seller in late 2025. Service at that time included installation of Terrafirma suspension components, wheel refinishing, and replacement of various fluids, filters, and other items as described below.

The truck now shows just over 51,000 miles.

This 1994 Land Rover Defender 90 NAS is now offered with a recent service record, a British Motor Industry Heritage Trust Certificate, a clean CAFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Just over 51,000 miles shown

#640 of 1,468 first-year D90 NAS models

3.9L V8 and five-speed manual transmission

Terrafirma suspension components

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

16" alloy wheels

Rear receiver hitch

Soft top with plastic windows

Vinyl upholstery

Modifications

Terrafirma suspension kit

Aluminum shifter and transfer case knobs

Bestop rear folding seat

Rear differential guard

Servicing & Documentation

British Motor Industry Heritage Certificate

Service in October 2025 included: Installation of a Terrafirma suspension kit and Old Man Emu steering damper Sway bar bushing and end link replacement Brake pad and fluid replacement Clutch slave cylinder replacement Water pump and radiator replaced V-belt replaced Fuel and air filters replaced Spark plugs replaced Differential and transfer case fluids replaced Milestar tires installed Wheels refinished Stainless steel exterior hardware replaced



Known Imperfections

Dent behind right tail light

Wear on tailgate paint

Photos showing the condition of this Land Rover Defender 90 NAS can be seen in the gallery.

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Land Rover Defender 90 NAS in October 2025. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Maryland and Georgia registration history, as well as a gap from 1994 to 2001.

Included Items