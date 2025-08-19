51k-Mile 1994 Land Rover Defender 90 NAS 5-Speed
Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
Bringing the rugged Defender lineup to the U.S. market was no easy task for Land Rover. In order to comply with federal regulations — and to satisfy the demands of Americans who expected to drive at 65 mph for extended distances — the automaker made a host of major changes to its long-running icon. Building on the updated-for-1990 Defender range, Land Rover added an external roll cage, unique lighting, and perhaps most critically, a version of the 3.9L V8 that had powered the Range Rover for years.
The North American Specification, or NAS, Defender arrived here first in long-wheelbase 110 configuration for 1993 before the shorter, open-top Defender 90 NAS took its place in 1994. A mere 1,468 were built, each individually numbered.
This AA Yellow Defender 90 is number 640 and it, like its brethren, paired the V8 with a five-speed manual gearbox and a two-speed transfer case. This D90 NAS has been registered in the Southeastern U.S. since new, and it was acquired by the seller in late 2025. Service at that time included installation of Terrafirma suspension components, wheel refinishing, and replacement of various fluids, filters, and other items as described below.
The truck now shows just over 51,000 miles.
This 1994 Land Rover Defender 90 NAS is now offered with a recent service record, a British Motor Industry Heritage Trust Certificate, a clean CAFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Just over 51,000 miles shown
#640 of 1,468 first-year D90 NAS models
3.9L V8 and five-speed manual transmission
Terrafirma suspension components
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
16" alloy wheels
Rear receiver hitch
Soft top with plastic windows
Vinyl upholstery
Modifications
Terrafirma suspension kit
Aluminum shifter and transfer case knobs
Bestop rear folding seat
Rear differential guard
Servicing & Documentation
British Motor Industry Heritage Certificate
Service in October 2025 included:
Installation of a Terrafirma suspension kit and Old Man Emu steering damper
Sway bar bushing and end link replacement
Brake pad and fluid replacement
Clutch slave cylinder replacement
Water pump and radiator replaced
V-belt replaced
Fuel and air filters replaced
Spark plugs replaced
Differential and transfer case fluids replaced
Milestar tires installed
Wheels refinished
Stainless steel exterior hardware replaced
Known Imperfections
Dent behind right tail light
Wear on tailgate paint
Photos showing the condition of this Land Rover Defender 90 NAS can be seen in the gallery.
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Land Rover Defender 90 NAS in October 2025. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Maryland and Georgia registration history, as well as a gap from 1994 to 2001.
Included Items
BMIHT certificate
October 2025 service record
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.