1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4.0
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Edition combined straightforward, dependable engineering, classic off-road capability, and uplevel luxury into one impressive package.
Wrangler was built on the rugged YJ chassis, with leaf-spring suspension at both ends delivering durability and load-carrying strength, and solid front and rear axles providing the articulation and toughness expected from a true trail vehicle.
Uplevel Wranglers were powered by Jeep’s durable 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine, producing 180 horsepower. That mill was backed by a five-speed manual or three-speed automatic transmission, with Jeep’s Command-Trac part-time four-wheel-drive system giving drivers traction on any challenging road or terrain.
Removable doors, a folding windshield, and available soft or hard tops reinforced the Wrangler’s open-air personality. And the premium Sahara Edition trim included body color fender flares and alloy wheels with Sahara logos, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and unique seats and door panels with storage pockets.
This example started life in New Jersey, and spent 30 years with its first owner. It is finished in Hunter Green with tan upholstery, rides on 15” wheels, and is powered by the 4.0-liter six cylinder backed by an automatic transmission. It currently shows approximately 65,200 miles.
This 1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Edition is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection
Rugged Wrangler Sahara Edition
Finished in Hunter Green with tan upholstery
Tan hard top
15” wheels
4.0L six cylinder factory rated when new at 180 hp
3-speed automatic transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Body on frame construction
Leaf spring suspension
Live front and rear axles
Dual range transfer case
Modifications
Custom front bumper
Later "Canyon" Wrangler wheels
Pioneer head unit
Servicing & Documentation
According to the included clean CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed:
April 2026:
A/C compressor and cycling/pressure switch replaced
Cooling fan clutch replaced
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Edition are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Edition shows registration history in New Jersey, Montana, and Florida.
This 1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Edition is offered from the Burnyzz Collection
Additional Information
Title in transit.
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
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