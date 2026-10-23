Auction ended.

1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4.0

No reserve
Sold for on 10/23/26
Result
1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4.0
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (79)

Ending Fri, Oct 23 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN1J4FY29S5RP436828
Mileage indicated65,200 Miles
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine4.0L Inline Six
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorHunter Green
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4.0 Walk Around
Play
1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4.0 Test Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Edition combined straightforward, dependable engineering, classic off-road capability, and uplevel luxury into one impressive package.

Wrangler was built on the rugged YJ chassis, with leaf-spring suspension at both ends delivering durability and load-carrying strength, and solid front and rear axles providing the articulation and toughness expected from a true trail vehicle.

Uplevel Wranglers were powered by Jeep’s durable 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine, producing 180 horsepower. That mill was backed by a five-speed manual or three-speed automatic transmission, with Jeep’s Command-Trac part-time four-wheel-drive system giving drivers traction on any challenging road or terrain.

Removable doors, a folding windshield, and available soft or hard tops reinforced the Wrangler’s open-air personality. And the premium Sahara Edition trim included body color fender flares and alloy wheels with Sahara logos, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and unique seats and door panels with storage pockets.

This example started life in New Jersey, and spent 30 years with its first owner. It is finished in Hunter Green with tan upholstery, rides on 15” wheels, and is powered by the 4.0-liter six cylinder backed by an automatic transmission. It currently shows approximately 65,200 miles.

This 1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Edition is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection

  • Rugged Wrangler Sahara Edition

  • Finished in Hunter Green with tan upholstery

  • Tan hard top

  • 15” wheels

  • 4.0L six cylinder factory rated when new at 180 hp

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Body on frame construction

  • Leaf spring suspension

  • Live front and rear axles

  • Dual range transfer case

Modifications

  • Custom front bumper

  • Later "Canyon" Wrangler wheels

  • Pioneer head unit

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed:

  • April 2026:

    • A/C compressor and cycling/pressure switch replaced

    • Cooling fan clutch replaced

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Edition are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Edition shows registration history in New Jersey, Montana, and Florida.

This 1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Edition is offered from the Burnyzz Collection

Additional Information

Title in transit.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4.0 · No reserve

Sold to
RL_rdwzri
RL_rdwzri
$8,079
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 23, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids27
Views6,309

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