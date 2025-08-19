1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$8,500
1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (85)

Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY22P3R5101222
Mileage indicated150,000 Miles
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleHatchback, Coupe
Exterior colorAdmiral Blue
Interior colorLight Beige
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Addenda and errata

  • Please note a YouTube video has been added.

Video gallery

1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Test Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The C4 Corvette debuted in 1984 as a bold departure from its predecessor, featuring an entirely new chassis and sharper, more contemporary styling that still honored the Corvette's visual heritage. It introduced a suite of cutting-edge technology, including Bosch anti-lock braking, traction control, climate control, and a hybrid analog/digital instrument cluster.

A significant milestone came in 1992, when the TPI engine gave way to the high-compression LT1 V8. By 1994, that engine was producing 300 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque when new.

This C4 Coupe is finished in new-for-’94 Admiral Blue with a beautifully contrasting Light Beige leather interior with a removable roof panel. Car received a full repaint in 2019 with doors, hood, bumpers removed and glass out. A new windshield was installed along with all rubber weatherstripping (window sweeps, B-pillar, targa top, and hatch). NOS GM 1995–96 style fender “gills” were added. All lamps were removed, polished, and reinstalled, and an LED third brake light was installed. Interior updates include reupholstered seats, new sun visors, replacement mirror glass, refinished door panels, and new dash radio/console panels. The gauge cluster LCD was rebuilt, and the car has both OE and embroidered floor mats. The Bose radio and speakers were professionally rebuilt.

This 1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from The Burnyzz Collection

  • 5.7-liter LT1 V8 rated at 300 hp and 340 lb-ft of torque

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Admiral Blue (28) with a Light Beige (143) leather interior

Factory Equipment

  • Color-matched removable roof panel

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Staggered 17-inch aluminum wheels

  • Fog lights

  • Climate control

  • Delco AM/FM/CD/Cassette stereo

  • Bosch ABS and traction control

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Power door locks with remote, keyless entry

  • Dual electric remote-controlled heated sports mirrors

  • Tilting steering column

Modifications

  • Five-spoke ZR1-style alloy wheels

  • NOS GM 1995–96 style fender “gills”

  • LED third brake light

Servicing & Documentation

  • Nitto NT555 G2 tires; 255/45ZR17 front (date code: 2818), 285/40ZR17 rear (date code: 2718)

  • Recent maintenance includes:

    • New spark plugs, wires, PCV valve, fuel and air filter

    • New Optispark

    • New water pump

    • New Harmonic balancer

    • New valve cover gaskets

    • New alternator

    • New AC compressor, drier, and orifice tube, new o-rings entire system

    • Brakes are PowerStop slotted and drilled rotors with ceramic brake pads

    • Moog replacement front lower ball joints and tie rod ends

    • New Bilstein shock absorbers

    • New stabilizer links

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • February 2004: Damage to front, damage reported due to vehicle rollover

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe are presented in the gallery Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Maryland, New Jersey, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Florida registration history. This 1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles.

The seller is the manager of Burnyzz, and states, “It’s very reliable and runs and drives great. I was going to keep it forever, but a Grand Sport came along and I couldn’t pass that up.”

Included Items

  • Top removal tool

  • Owner’s manuals

  • 1 set of keys

  • PKE remote (key ring snapped off but otherwise functional)

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe · No reserve

Current bid
BruceKinnie_gk8n
BruceKinnie_gk8n
$8,500
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingMon, Jun 29 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids10
Views3,464
How it works
Bids
BruceKinnie_gk8n's avatar
BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jun 21 at 4:10 AM
$8,500bid placed 
DJ_s4jev6's avatar
DJ_s4jev6
Jun 21 at 2:32 AM
$8,250bid placed 
Jaw1968's avatar
Jaw1968
Jun 17 at 12:30 AM
$8,000bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jun 17 at 12:29 AM
$5,250bid placed 
Jaw1968's avatar
Jaw1968
Jun 17 at 12:28 AM
$5,000bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026