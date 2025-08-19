Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The C4 Corvette debuted in 1984 as a bold departure from its predecessor, featuring an entirely new chassis and sharper, more contemporary styling that still honored the Corvette's visual heritage. It introduced a suite of cutting-edge technology, including Bosch anti-lock braking, traction control, climate control, and a hybrid analog/digital instrument cluster.

A significant milestone came in 1992, when the TPI engine gave way to the high-compression LT1 V8. By 1994, that engine was producing 300 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque when new.

This C4 Coupe is finished in new-for-’94 Admiral Blue with a beautifully contrasting Light Beige leather interior with a removable roof panel. Car received a full repaint in 2019 with doors, hood, bumpers removed and glass out. A new windshield was installed along with all rubber weatherstripping (window sweeps, B-pillar, targa top, and hatch). NOS GM 1995–96 style fender “gills” were added. All lamps were removed, polished, and reinstalled, and an LED third brake light was installed. Interior updates include reupholstered seats, new sun visors, replacement mirror glass, refinished door panels, and new dash radio/console panels. The gauge cluster LCD was rebuilt, and the car has both OE and embroidered floor mats. The Bose radio and speakers were professionally rebuilt.

This 1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from The Burnyzz Collection

5.7-liter LT1 V8 rated at 300 hp and 340 lb-ft of torque

4-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Admiral Blue (28) with a Light Beige (143) leather interior

Factory Equipment

Color-matched removable roof panel

Pop-up headlights

Staggered 17-inch aluminum wheels

Fog lights

Climate control

Delco AM/FM/CD/Cassette stereo

Bosch ABS and traction control

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Power door locks with remote, keyless entry

Dual electric remote-controlled heated sports mirrors

Tilting steering column

Modifications

Five-spoke ZR1-style alloy wheels

NOS GM 1995–96 style fender “gills”

LED third brake light

Servicing & Documentation

Nitto NT555 G2 tires; 255/45ZR17 front (date code: 2818), 285/40ZR17 rear (date code: 2718)

Recent maintenance includes: New spark plugs, wires, PCV valve, fuel and air filter New Optispark New water pump New Harmonic balancer New valve cover gaskets New alternator New AC compressor, drier, and orifice tube, new o-rings entire system Brakes are PowerStop slotted and drilled rotors with ceramic brake pads Moog replacement front lower ball joints and tie rod ends New Bilstein shock absorbers New stabilizer links



Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): February 2004: Damage to front, damage reported due to vehicle rollover

Images detailing the condition of the 1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe are presented in the gallery Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Maryland, New Jersey, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Florida registration history. This 1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles.

The seller is the manager of Burnyzz, and states, “It’s very reliable and runs and drives great. I was going to keep it forever, but a Grand Sport came along and I couldn’t pass that up.”

Included Items

Top removal tool

Owner’s manuals

1 set of keys

PKE remote (key ring snapped off but otherwise functional)

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.