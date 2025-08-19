1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:05 PM UTC
Addenda and errata
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The C4 Corvette debuted in 1984 as a bold departure from its predecessor, featuring an entirely new chassis and sharper, more contemporary styling that still honored the Corvette's visual heritage. It introduced a suite of cutting-edge technology, including Bosch anti-lock braking, traction control, climate control, and a hybrid analog/digital instrument cluster.
A significant milestone came in 1992, when the TPI engine gave way to the high-compression LT1 V8. By 1994, that engine was producing 300 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque when new.
This C4 Coupe is finished in new-for-’94 Admiral Blue with a beautifully contrasting Light Beige leather interior with a removable roof panel. Car received a full repaint in 2019 with doors, hood, bumpers removed and glass out. A new windshield was installed along with all rubber weatherstripping (window sweeps, B-pillar, targa top, and hatch). NOS GM 1995–96 style fender “gills” were added. All lamps were removed, polished, and reinstalled, and an LED third brake light was installed. Interior updates include reupholstered seats, new sun visors, replacement mirror glass, refinished door panels, and new dash radio/console panels. The gauge cluster LCD was rebuilt, and the car has both OE and embroidered floor mats. The Bose radio and speakers were professionally rebuilt.
This 1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from The Burnyzz Collection
5.7-liter LT1 V8 rated at 300 hp and 340 lb-ft of torque
4-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Admiral Blue (28) with a Light Beige (143) leather interior
Factory Equipment
Color-matched removable roof panel
Pop-up headlights
Staggered 17-inch aluminum wheels
Fog lights
Climate control
Delco AM/FM/CD/Cassette stereo
Bosch ABS and traction control
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Power door locks with remote, keyless entry
Dual electric remote-controlled heated sports mirrors
Tilting steering column
Modifications
Five-spoke ZR1-style alloy wheels
NOS GM 1995–96 style fender “gills”
LED third brake light
Servicing & Documentation
Nitto NT555 G2 tires; 255/45ZR17 front (date code: 2818), 285/40ZR17 rear (date code: 2718)
Recent maintenance includes:
New spark plugs, wires, PCV valve, fuel and air filter
New Optispark
New water pump
New Harmonic balancer
New valve cover gaskets
New alternator
New AC compressor, drier, and orifice tube, new o-rings entire system
Brakes are PowerStop slotted and drilled rotors with ceramic brake pads
Moog replacement front lower ball joints and tie rod ends
New Bilstein shock absorbers
New stabilizer links
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
February 2004: Damage to front, damage reported due to vehicle rollover
Images detailing the condition of the 1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe are presented in the gallery Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Maryland, New Jersey, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Florida registration history. This 1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles.
The seller is the manager of Burnyzz, and states, “It’s very reliable and runs and drives great. I was going to keep it forever, but a Grand Sport came along and I couldn’t pass that up.”
Included Items
Top removal tool
Owner’s manuals
1 set of keys
PKE remote (key ring snapped off but otherwise functional)
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.