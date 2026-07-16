1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Ended Jul 16, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
The fourth generation was truly a clean-sheet redesign for the Corvette when it debuted for 1984, bringing an aerodynamic body, uniframe chassis, and digital instrumentation to Chevrolet's flagship sports car. By 1994, the C4 Corvette had matured into a refined performer, with sequential fuel injection improving the LT1 V8's drivability and a 4-speed automatic gaining electronic shift control.
This 1994 Corvette C4 coupe is finished in Polo Green Metallic over a Light Beige leather interior and is powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 V8, rated at 300 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. Key C4 features include a color-matched removable targa top, pop-up headlights, and 17” Sawblade alloy wheels.
Under current ownership, the driver's side window track and climate control blend door motor were said to have been replaced, and the air-conditioning system was recharged. Servicing history documented in the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report can be viewed below.
This 1994 Chevrolet Corvette is offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
5.7L LT1 V8 producing 300 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque
Finished in Polo Green Metallic over Light Beige leather
Removable targa roof
Showing 67,700 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
5.7L LT1 V8 engine with sequential fuel injection
4-speed automatic transmission with electronic shift control
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
Power-assisted steering
17” Sawblade alloy wheels
Removable targa roof panel
Pop-up headlights
Power windows
Highlights from the options code sticker include the following:
AC1 – Power passenger sport seat
AC3 – Power driver sport seat
C68 – Automatic electronic air conditioning
DL8 – Twin remote heated outside mirrors
FE1 – Base suspension
G92 – Rear axle, performance ratio
JL9 – Anti-lock front and rear disc brakes
LT1 – Generation II 5.7L V8 engine
M30 – Automatic 4-speed electronic transmission
QB6 – Styled aluminum wheels, 17x8.5" front / 17x9.5" rear
UX0 – Delco Bose six-speaker system
U1F – Delco Bose stereo system with CD and cassette
45U – Polo Green Metallic exterior
643 – Light Beige leather interior
Servicing & Documentation
The following service is said to have been performed under current ownership:
Driver's side window track replaced
Climate control blend door motor replaced
Air-conditioning system recharged
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following servicing (see report for full details):
September 2024:
Airbag and clock spring replaced
Horn replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Continental tires with 2015 date codes
Wear on various interior surfaces
Ownership History
This 1994 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 2019. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps with registration history in Indiana, Maryland, and Pennsylvania since 2002.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.