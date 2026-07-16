Description

The fourth generation was truly a clean-sheet redesign for the Corvette when it debuted for 1984, bringing an aerodynamic body, uniframe chassis, and digital instrumentation to Chevrolet's flagship sports car. By 1994, the C4 Corvette had matured into a refined performer, with sequential fuel injection improving the LT1 V8's drivability and a 4-speed automatic gaining electronic shift control.

This 1994 Corvette C4 coupe is finished in Polo Green Metallic over a Light Beige leather interior and is powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 V8, rated at 300 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. Key C4 features include a color-matched removable targa top, pop-up headlights, and 17” Sawblade alloy wheels.

Under current ownership, the driver's side window track and climate control blend door motor were said to have been replaced, and the air-conditioning system was recharged. Servicing history documented in the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report can be viewed below.

This 1994 Chevrolet Corvette is offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

5.7L LT1 V8 producing 300 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque

Finished in Polo Green Metallic over Light Beige leather

Removable targa roof

Showing 67,700 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

5.7L LT1 V8 engine with sequential fuel injection

4-speed automatic transmission with electronic shift control

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

Power-assisted steering

17” Sawblade alloy wheels

Removable targa roof panel

Pop-up headlights

Power windows

Highlights from the options code sticker include the following: AC1 – Power passenger sport seat AC3 – Power driver sport seat C68 – Automatic electronic air conditioning DL8 – Twin remote heated outside mirrors FE1 – Base suspension G92 – Rear axle, performance ratio JL9 – Anti-lock front and rear disc brakes LT1 – Generation II 5.7L V8 engine M30 – Automatic 4-speed electronic transmission QB6 – Styled aluminum wheels, 17x8.5" front / 17x9.5" rear UX0 – Delco Bose six-speaker system U1F – Delco Bose stereo system with CD and cassette 45U – Polo Green Metallic exterior 643 – Light Beige leather interior



Servicing & Documentation

The following service is said to have been performed under current ownership:

Driver's side window track replaced

Climate control blend door motor replaced

Air-conditioning system recharged

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following servicing (see report for full details):

September 2024: Airbag and clock spring replaced Horn replaced



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Continental tires with 2015 date codes

Wear on various interior surfaces

Ownership History

This 1994 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 2019. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps with registration history in Indiana, Maryland, and Pennsylvania since 2002.