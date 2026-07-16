Auction ended.

1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

Sold for on 07/16/26
Result
1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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Ended Jul 16, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY22P2R5113247
Mileage indicated67,700 Miles
LocationSellersville, Pennsylvania
Engine5.7L LT1 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorPolo Green Metallic
Interior colorLight Beige
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Open Walk Around & Engine Idle
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1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Functioning Antenna & Radio
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1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Functioning Windshield Wipers
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1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Ride Along
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1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Ride Along Part Two
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Description

The fourth generation was truly a clean-sheet redesign for the Corvette when it debuted for 1984, bringing an aerodynamic body, uniframe chassis, and digital instrumentation to Chevrolet's flagship sports car. By 1994, the C4 Corvette had matured into a refined performer, with sequential fuel injection improving the LT1 V8's drivability and a 4-speed automatic gaining electronic shift control.

This 1994 Corvette C4 coupe is finished in Polo Green Metallic over a Light Beige leather interior and is powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 V8, rated at 300 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. Key C4 features include a color-matched removable targa top, pop-up headlights, and 17” Sawblade alloy wheels.

Under current ownership, the driver's side window track and climate control blend door motor were said to have been replaced, and the air-conditioning system was recharged. Servicing history documented in the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report can be viewed below.

This 1994 Chevrolet Corvette is offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 5.7L LT1 V8 producing 300 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque

  • Finished in Polo Green Metallic over Light Beige leather

  • Removable targa roof

  • Showing 67,700 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 5.7L LT1 V8 engine with sequential fuel injection

  • 4-speed automatic transmission with electronic shift control

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • Power-assisted steering

  • 17” Sawblade alloy wheels

  • Removable targa roof panel

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Power windows

  • Highlights from the options code sticker include the following:

    • AC1 – Power passenger sport seat

    • AC3 – Power driver sport seat

    • C68 – Automatic electronic air conditioning

    • DL8 – Twin remote heated outside mirrors

    • FE1 – Base suspension

    • G92 – Rear axle, performance ratio

    • JL9 – Anti-lock front and rear disc brakes

    • LT1 – Generation II 5.7L V8 engine

    • M30 – Automatic 4-speed electronic transmission

    • QB6 – Styled aluminum wheels, 17x8.5" front / 17x9.5" rear

    • UX0 – Delco Bose six-speaker system

    • U1F – Delco Bose stereo system with CD and cassette

    • 45U – Polo Green Metallic exterior

    • 643 – Light Beige leather interior

Servicing & Documentation 

The following service is said to have been performed under current ownership:

  • Driver's side window track replaced

  • Climate control blend door motor replaced

  • Air-conditioning system recharged

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following servicing (see report for full details):

  • September 2024:

    • Airbag and clock spring replaced

    • Horn replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Continental tires with 2015 date codes

  • Wear on various interior surfaces

Ownership History 

This 1994 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 2019. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps with registration history in Indiana, Maryland, and Pennsylvania since 2002.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

Sold to
afern
afern
$10,968
Seller
JamesKirk_s2ue
JamesKirk_s2ue
EndedJul 16, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids26
Views14,624

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afern
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