Description

In 1994, the American dollar-per-horsepower king was the Camaro Z28. The fourth-generation Z28 launched in 1993 with a Corvette-sourced 5.7L LT1 that punched out a tire-burning 275 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, which flowed rearward through a limited-slip rear axle. A short-long arm front and torque arm rear suspension provided high-speed stability and an impressive .90g of roadholding, and ABS-equipped four-wheel disc brakes quickly yanked the 3,500-pound Z28 down from speed.

Those mechanical goodies lived in an aerodynamic new body featuring a swept-back windshield and an integrated rear spoiler. Add it all up, and Chevy had one fast machine: the Z28 hit 60 mph as quick as 5.5 seconds, and could run the quarter mile in 14.2 at 100 mph. And for those who worshipped horsepower and the sun equally, the Z28 Convertible debuted in 1994 with a power-operated top.

This example was acquired in 1995 by the seller, and it now shows just under 101,000 miles. It is finished in Bright Red, with two-tone gray and Flame Red cloth upholstery and a replacement black convertible top. Its LT1 V8 sends power through a 4-speed automatic transmission, and the factory 16" wheels were fitted with replacement Falken tires three years ago.

This 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Fourth-gen Camaro Z28 Convertible

Finished in (81U) Bright Red with Flame Red cloth upholstery

Power Black convertible top

16" wheels now wearing Falken tires

5.7L LT1 V8 factory rated when new at 275 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque

4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Quad headlights and integrated fog lamps

Integrated rear spoiler

Bucket seats

Sport instrument cluster with analog gauges

Power rack and pinion steering

Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Performance Ride & Handling suspension

4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

10-bolt rear axle with limited-slip differential

101" wheelbase and 193" body

Servicing & Documentation

Convertible top has been replaced

July 2023: Four tires mounted and balanced, oil and filter change

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Center console lid mount broken

Images detailing the condition of the 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 shows registration history in Massachusetts and New York.

Additional Information

From the seller: "We bought this car in March of 1995. The dealer said it was a leftover. We have owned it and driven it since then, and for most of those 31 years it has been garaged.

We are both retired school teachers, so the car has been treated well. We drove it up here to upstate New York from central Massachusetts in June of last year, but other than that, we have just driven it to keep the battery charged.

All the parts that I can think of are original, with the exception of the convertible top which was replaced due to excessive wear. I believe that just about everything on the vehicle works. The top goes up and down with the press of a button, the automatic driver seat works, as do the automatic windows.

One nice feature about this car besides the exterior color is that the interior is red and charcoal, not the typical light gray/dark gray combination."