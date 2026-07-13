31-Years-Owned 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible
Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
In 1994, the American dollar-per-horsepower king was the Camaro Z28. The fourth-generation Z28 launched in 1993 with a Corvette-sourced 5.7L LT1 that punched out a tire-burning 275 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, which flowed rearward through a limited-slip rear axle. A short-long arm front and torque arm rear suspension provided high-speed stability and an impressive .90g of roadholding, and ABS-equipped four-wheel disc brakes quickly yanked the 3,500-pound Z28 down from speed.
Those mechanical goodies lived in an aerodynamic new body featuring a swept-back windshield and an integrated rear spoiler. Add it all up, and Chevy had one fast machine: the Z28 hit 60 mph as quick as 5.5 seconds, and could run the quarter mile in 14.2 at 100 mph. And for those who worshipped horsepower and the sun equally, the Z28 Convertible debuted in 1994 with a power-operated top.
This example was acquired in 1995 by the seller, and it now shows just under 101,000 miles. It is finished in Bright Red, with two-tone gray and Flame Red cloth upholstery and a replacement black convertible top. Its LT1 V8 sends power through a 4-speed automatic transmission, and the factory 16" wheels were fitted with replacement Falken tires three years ago.
This 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Fourth-gen Camaro Z28 Convertible
Finished in (81U) Bright Red with Flame Red cloth upholstery
Power Black convertible top
16" wheels now wearing Falken tires
5.7L LT1 V8 factory rated when new at 275 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque
4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Quad headlights and integrated fog lamps
Integrated rear spoiler
Bucket seats
Sport instrument cluster with analog gauges
Power rack and pinion steering
Sequential Port Fuel Injection
Performance Ride & Handling suspension
4-wheel disc brakes with ABS
10-bolt rear axle with limited-slip differential
101" wheelbase and 193" body
Servicing & Documentation
Convertible top has been replaced
July 2023:
Four tires mounted and balanced, oil and filter change
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Center console lid mount broken
Images detailing the condition of the 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 shows registration history in Massachusetts and New York.
Additional Information
From the seller: "We bought this car in March of 1995. The dealer said it was a leftover. We have owned it and driven it since then, and for most of those 31 years it has been garaged.
We are both retired school teachers, so the car has been treated well. We drove it up here to upstate New York from central Massachusetts in June of last year, but other than that, we have just driven it to keep the battery charged.
All the parts that I can think of are original, with the exception of the convertible top which was replaced due to excessive wear. I believe that just about everything on the vehicle works. The top goes up and down with the press of a button, the automatic driver seat works, as do the automatic windows.
One nice feature about this car besides the exterior color is that the interior is red and charcoal, not the typical light gray/dark gray combination."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.