Auction ended.

31-Years-Owned 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 07/13/26
Result
31-Years-Owned 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (66)

Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G1FP32P7R2158938
Mileage indicated100,700 Miles
LocationRouses Point, New York
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorRed/Black
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible Walk Around
Play

Description

In 1994, the American dollar-per-horsepower king was the Camaro Z28. The fourth-generation Z28 launched in 1993 with a Corvette-sourced 5.7L LT1 that punched out a tire-burning 275 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, which flowed rearward through a limited-slip rear axle. A short-long arm front and torque arm rear suspension provided high-speed stability and an impressive .90g of roadholding, and ABS-equipped four-wheel disc brakes quickly yanked the 3,500-pound Z28 down from speed.

Those mechanical goodies lived in an aerodynamic new body featuring a swept-back windshield and an integrated rear spoiler. Add it all up, and Chevy had one fast machine: the Z28 hit 60 mph as quick as 5.5 seconds, and could run the quarter mile in 14.2 at 100 mph. And for those who worshipped horsepower and the sun equally, the Z28 Convertible debuted in 1994 with a power-operated top.

This example was acquired in 1995 by the seller, and it now shows just under 101,000 miles. It is finished in Bright Red, with two-tone gray and Flame Red cloth upholstery and a replacement black convertible top. Its LT1 V8 sends power through a 4-speed automatic transmission, and the factory 16" wheels were fitted with replacement Falken tires three years ago.

This 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Fourth-gen Camaro Z28 Convertible

  • Finished in (81U) Bright Red with Flame Red cloth upholstery

  • Power Black convertible top

  • 16" wheels now wearing Falken tires

  • 5.7L LT1 V8 factory rated when new at 275 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque

  • 4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Quad headlights and integrated fog lamps

  • Integrated rear spoiler

  • Bucket seats

  • Sport instrument cluster with analog gauges

  • Power rack and pinion steering

  • Sequential Port Fuel Injection

  • Performance Ride & Handling suspension

  • 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • 10-bolt rear axle with limited-slip differential

  • 101" wheelbase and 193" body

Servicing & Documentation

  • Convertible top has been replaced

  • July 2023:

    • Four tires mounted and balanced, oil and filter change

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Center console lid mount broken

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 shows registration history in Massachusetts and New York.

Additional Information

From the seller: "We bought this car in March of 1995. The dealer said it was a leftover. We have owned it and driven it since then, and for most of those 31 years it has been garaged.

We are both retired school teachers, so the car has been treated well. We drove it up here to upstate New York from central Massachusetts in June of last year, but other than that, we have just driven it to keep the battery charged.

All the parts that I can think of are original, with the exception of the convertible top which was replaced due to excessive wear. I believe that just about everything on the vehicle works. The top goes up and down with the press of a button, the automatic driver seat works, as do the automatic windows.

One nice feature about this car besides the exterior color is that the interior is red and charcoal, not the typical light gray/dark gray combination."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

31-Years-Owned 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
JM_3ywrim
JM_3ywrim
$9,844
Seller
SF_051525
SF_051525
EndedJul 13, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids28
Views7,729

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

JM_3ywrim's avatar
JM_3ywrim
Jul 13 at 2:56 PM
$9,200bid placed 
Freis' avatar
Freis
Jul 13 at 1:57 PM
$8,950bid placed 
JM_3ywrim's avatar
JM_3ywrim
Jul 12 at 12:47 AM
$8,700bid placed 
BenjaminPolen_uiny's avatar
BenjaminPolen_uiny
Jul 12 at 12:30 AM
$8,450bid placed 
JM_3ywrim's avatar
JM_3ywrim
Jul 11 at 9:51 PM
$8,200bid placed 
BenjaminPolen_uiny's avatar
BenjaminPolen_uiny
Jul 11 at 4:32 PM
$7,950bid placed 
Freis' avatar
Freis
Jul 11 at 2:25 PM
$7,000bid placed 
BenjaminPolen_uiny's avatar
BenjaminPolen_uiny
Jul 11 at 2:23 PM
$6,550bid placed 
kc_2xwpwu's avatar
kc_2xwpwu
Jul 11 at 9:45 AM
$6,200bid placed 
JackStoffel_vz8h's avatar
JackStoffel_vz8h
Jul 9 at 6:17 PM
$5,456bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jul 9 at 8:42 AM
$5,200bid placed 
JackStoffel_vz8h's avatar
JackStoffel_vz8h
Jul 9 at 2:21 AM
$4,987bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jul 9 at 12:30 AM
$4,800bid placed 
JackStoffel_vz8h's avatar
JackStoffel_vz8h
Jul 9 at 12:07 AM
$4,567bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jul 8 at 3:54 PM
$4,400bid placed 
CW_40vip7's avatar
CW_40vip7
Jul 8 at 3:01 PM
$4,300bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jul 7 at 7:12 PM
$4,200bid placed 
BenjaminPolen_uiny's avatar
BenjaminPolen_uiny
Jul 7 at 3:32 PM
$4,050bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jul 7 at 12:08 AM
$3,800bid placed 
BenjaminPolen_uiny's avatar
BenjaminPolen_uiny
Jul 6 at 11:16 PM
$3,650bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jul 2 at 3:22 PM
$3,500bid placed 
RV2026's avatar
RV2026
Jul 2 at 5:22 AM
$3,100bid placed 
RandallTrammell_dms4's avatar
RandallTrammell_dms4
Jul 1 at 5:48 PM
$3,000bid placed 
RV2026's avatar
RV2026
Jul 1 at 1:38 PM
$2,800bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jun 30 at 2:26 AM
$2,700bid placed 
republic1's avatar
republic1
Jun 30 at 1:44 AM
$2,600bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jun 29 at 5:04 PM
$2,000bid placed 
hydrik's avatar
hydrik
Jun 29 at 4:37 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026