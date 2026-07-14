Auction ended.

Modified 1994 Audi S4 6-Speed

Sold after for on 07/14/26
Result
Modified 1994 Audi S4 6-Speed
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Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWAUHR84A2RN056688
Mileage indicated135,700 Miles
LocationErie, Colorado
EngineTurbocharged 2.2L Inline-Five
DrivetrainAWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorRuby Pearl
Interior colorEcru
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1994 Audi S4 Exterior Walk Around
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1994 Audi S4 Open Walk Around
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1994 Audi S4 Interior Walk Around
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1994 Audi S4 Driving
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Description

Introduced for the 1992 model year as Audi’s high-performance evolution of the C4 100, the S4 helped establish the brand’s modern sport sedan identity. Built around Audi’s legendary turbocharged inline-five and Quattro all-wheel-drive system, the S4 delivered a compelling blend of all-weather capability, high-speed stability, and understated performance. With roots in Audi’s rally-bred engineering and a focus on durability, the platform quickly earned a reputation for robust construction and long-distance usability.

By the mid-‘90s, cars like the S4 became a canvas for a growing enthusiast community centered around “OEM+” development, a modification style emphasizing enhanced performance while retaining factory engineering integrity and period-correct aesthetics. Subtle modifications inspired by Audi’s S2 and early RS models, along with influence from the European tuner scene, defined an era of thoughtful, cohesive builds.

This modified 1994 Audi S4 exemplifies that philosophy. Finished in rare Ruby Pearl over Ecru leather upholstery, this example shows approximately 135,700 miles and has been modified with a period-style OEM+ approach. Power comes from a turbocharged 2.2-liter inline-five paired with a six-speed manual transmission conversion and Quattro all-wheel drive. Supporting upgrades include Porsche-derived brake components, a 2Bennett suspension system, and a selection of driveline and exhaust improvements aimed at enhancing balance, drivability, and durability.

The car was first sold in Canada, imported to the U.S. in 1999, and acquired by the seller in 2025. The sale is accompanied by approximately $24,000 in service records and documentation, including starter and ignition-system work performed under current ownership.

This modified 1994 Audi S4 6-speed is now offered with service records, a spare tire, a CARFAX Vehicle History report, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • OEM+ build inspired by Audi S2/RS and early Euro tuner culture

  • Finished in Ruby Pearl over Ecru leather color combination

  • Powered by a Turbocharged 2.2L inline-five paired with 6-speed manual conversion

  • Quattro all-wheel-drive system

  • Porsche “Big Red” brake upgrade with color-matched calipers

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain & Mechanical:

    • 2.2L turbocharged inline-five engine (20-valve)

    • Quattro all-wheel drive

    • Electronic fuel injection

    • Fully independent suspension

  • Drivetrain & Steering:

    • Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering

    • Four-wheel disc brakes

    • Locking rear differential (electronic)

  • Exterior:

    • Ruby Pearl exterior finish

    • Body-color mirrors and trim

    • Integrated front fog lights

    • Power sunroof

  • Interior:

    • Ecru leather upholstery

    • Power-adjustable front seats

    • Automatic climate control

    • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

    • On-board computer and full analog instrumentation

    • Cruise control

    • Bose premium sound system

    • 6-disc CD changer

    • Audi-branded car phone

Modifications

  • Transmission:

    • 6-speed manual transmission conversion

    • 034 Motorsport street-density transmission mounts

    • Clutch and flywheel service performed during conversion

  • Brakes:

    • Porsche 996 Turbo “Big Red” front calipers with Apikol mounting hardware

    • Porsche 993-series rear brake components

    • StopTech slotted rotors and pads

    • Stainless steel brake lines

    • Calipers refinished in Ruby Pearl with Audi-logo detailing

  • Suspension & Chassis:

    • 2Bennett coilovers with Koni dampers

    • Camber plates and updated 500 lb springs

    • H&R spacers with stud conversion hardware

    • Rebuilt front axles and wheel bearings

    • Alignment and chassis setup completed

  • Exhaust & Supporting:

    • Stromung exhaust system

    • EFI Express downpipe

Servicing & Documentation

The car is accompanied by service records totaling more than $24,000 invested, documenting both maintenance and modification work over long-term enthusiast ownership. Please see the Maintenance Logbook and Service records attached for detailed maintenance history.

Recent CARFAX-documented service includes:

  • Oil and filter change and general inspection in March 2026 at approximately 132,768 miles

  • Starter replacement, ignition switch replacement, and additional servicing performed in late 2025 and early 2026

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • February 2025: Damage reported, minor damage

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Power steering fluid leak (see below for details)

  • Valve cover gasket weeping oil

From the seller: “There is currently a minor power steering fluid leak at the pump-to-brake bomb hose connection. The hose is no longer available new and will require rebuilding or replication by a hydraulic specialist.

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History report shows the vehicle was first registered in Canada before being imported into the United States in August 1999. Since coming to the U.S., the CARFAX Vehicle History report shows Michigan, Indiana, and Colorado registration history.

Included

  • Service records and modification documentation

  • Maintenance logbook

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1994 Audi S4

Maintenance Logbook: 1994 Audi S4

Service Records: 1994 Audi S4

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1994 Audi S4 6-Speed

Sold after for
$13,500
Seller
KodyCalkins_krrx
KodyCalkins_krrx
EndedJul 14, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids14
Views7,579

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