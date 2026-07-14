Modified 1994 Audi S4 6-Speed
Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1992 model year as Audi’s high-performance evolution of the C4 100, the S4 helped establish the brand’s modern sport sedan identity. Built around Audi’s legendary turbocharged inline-five and Quattro all-wheel-drive system, the S4 delivered a compelling blend of all-weather capability, high-speed stability, and understated performance. With roots in Audi’s rally-bred engineering and a focus on durability, the platform quickly earned a reputation for robust construction and long-distance usability.
By the mid-‘90s, cars like the S4 became a canvas for a growing enthusiast community centered around “OEM+” development, a modification style emphasizing enhanced performance while retaining factory engineering integrity and period-correct aesthetics. Subtle modifications inspired by Audi’s S2 and early RS models, along with influence from the European tuner scene, defined an era of thoughtful, cohesive builds.
This modified 1994 Audi S4 exemplifies that philosophy. Finished in rare Ruby Pearl over Ecru leather upholstery, this example shows approximately 135,700 miles and has been modified with a period-style OEM+ approach. Power comes from a turbocharged 2.2-liter inline-five paired with a six-speed manual transmission conversion and Quattro all-wheel drive. Supporting upgrades include Porsche-derived brake components, a 2Bennett suspension system, and a selection of driveline and exhaust improvements aimed at enhancing balance, drivability, and durability.
The car was first sold in Canada, imported to the U.S. in 1999, and acquired by the seller in 2025. The sale is accompanied by approximately $24,000 in service records and documentation, including starter and ignition-system work performed under current ownership.
This modified 1994 Audi S4 6-speed is now offered with service records, a spare tire, a CARFAX Vehicle History report, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
OEM+ build inspired by Audi S2/RS and early Euro tuner culture
Finished in Ruby Pearl over Ecru leather color combination
Powered by a Turbocharged 2.2L inline-five paired with 6-speed manual conversion
Quattro all-wheel-drive system
Porsche “Big Red” brake upgrade with color-matched calipers
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Powertrain & Mechanical:
2.2L turbocharged inline-five engine (20-valve)
Quattro all-wheel drive
Electronic fuel injection
Fully independent suspension
Drivetrain & Steering:
Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering
Four-wheel disc brakes
Locking rear differential (electronic)
Exterior:
Ruby Pearl exterior finish
Body-color mirrors and trim
Integrated front fog lights
Power sunroof
Interior:
Ecru leather upholstery
Power-adjustable front seats
Automatic climate control
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
On-board computer and full analog instrumentation
Cruise control
Bose premium sound system
6-disc CD changer
Audi-branded car phone
Modifications
Transmission:
6-speed manual transmission conversion
034 Motorsport street-density transmission mounts
Clutch and flywheel service performed during conversion
Brakes:
Porsche 996 Turbo “Big Red” front calipers with Apikol mounting hardware
Porsche 993-series rear brake components
StopTech slotted rotors and pads
Stainless steel brake lines
Calipers refinished in Ruby Pearl with Audi-logo detailing
Suspension & Chassis:
2Bennett coilovers with Koni dampers
Camber plates and updated 500 lb springs
H&R spacers with stud conversion hardware
Rebuilt front axles and wheel bearings
Alignment and chassis setup completed
Exhaust & Supporting:
Stromung exhaust system
EFI Express downpipe
Servicing & Documentation
The car is accompanied by service records totaling more than $24,000 invested, documenting both maintenance and modification work over long-term enthusiast ownership. Please see the Maintenance Logbook and Service records attached for detailed maintenance history.
Recent CARFAX-documented service includes:
Oil and filter change and general inspection in March 2026 at approximately 132,768 miles
Starter replacement, ignition switch replacement, and additional servicing performed in late 2025 and early 2026
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
February 2025: Damage reported, minor damage
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Power steering fluid leak (see below for details)
Valve cover gasket weeping oil
From the seller: “There is currently a minor power steering fluid leak at the pump-to-brake bomb hose connection. The hose is no longer available new and will require rebuilding or replication by a hydraulic specialist.
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History report shows the vehicle was first registered in Canada before being imported into the United States in August 1999. Since coming to the U.S., the CARFAX Vehicle History report shows Michigan, Indiana, and Colorado registration history.
Included
Service records and modification documentation
Maintenance logbook
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.