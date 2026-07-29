1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible
Ended Jul 29, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Z32-generation 300ZX arrived for 1990 as a comprehensive reimagining of the nameplate, replacing the criticized Z31 with a car that could genuinely compete with European sports cars on handling, performance, and styling. The convertible body style, introduced for 1993, added an electrically operated soft top to the Z32 lineup and arrived exclusively in naturally aspirated 3.0-liter VG30DE V6 form, producing 222 horsepower when new.
The convertible's arrival in the final years of Z32 production makes it among the rarer body styles of the generation.
This 1993 300ZX Convertible is finished in Ultra Red over a black vinyl interior and is equipped with a 4-speed automatic transmission. Reported modifications are limited to aftermarket wheels, a Fairlady Z rear light bar, and an aftermarket head unit, paired with an aftermarket amplifier.
The car was acquired by the seller in 2021, and recent servicing is said to have included replacement of the fuel pump, exhaust components, brake rotors and pads, and all four tires.
This 1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible is offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Illinois title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
First-year convertible body style
Naturally aspirated 3.0L VG30DE V6
Finished in Ultra Red (AJ4) over black vinyl
Aftermarket wheels and stereo system
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
3.0L VG30DE V6
Four-speed automatic transmission
Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering
Four-wheel independent suspension
Four-wheel power vented disc brakes with ABS
Power-operated convertible soft top
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Modifications
Aftermarket wheels
Aftermarket head unit
Aftermarket audio amplifier
Fairlady Z rear light panel
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports that various exhaust components and all four tires were replaced during their ownership. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following:
September 2025:
Fuel pump and filter replaced
July 2025:
Oil and filter change
Idler pulley replaced
May 2023:
Front brake rotors and pads replaced
Rear brake rotors and pads replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Various paint scuffs, scratches, and swirl marks
Wear on various interior surfaces
Torn driver’s seat outside bolster upholstery
Ownership History
This 1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible was acquired by the seller in 2021. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Illinois.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.