Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Z32-generation 300ZX arrived for 1990 as a comprehensive reimagining of the nameplate, replacing the criticized Z31 with a car that could genuinely compete with European sports cars on handling, performance, and styling. The convertible body style, introduced for 1993, added an electrically operated soft top to the Z32 lineup and arrived exclusively in naturally aspirated 3.0-liter VG30DE V6 form, producing 222 horsepower when new.

The convertible's arrival in the final years of Z32 production makes it among the rarer body styles of the generation.

This 1993 300ZX Convertible is finished in Ultra Red over a black vinyl interior and is equipped with a 4-speed automatic transmission. Reported modifications are limited to aftermarket wheels, a Fairlady Z rear light bar, and an aftermarket head unit, paired with an aftermarket amplifier.

The car was acquired by the seller in 2021, and recent servicing is said to have included replacement of the fuel pump, exhaust components, brake rotors and pads, and all four tires.

This 1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible is offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Illinois title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

First-year convertible body style

Naturally aspirated 3.0L VG30DE V6

Finished in Ultra Red (AJ4) over black vinyl

Aftermarket wheels and stereo system

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

3.0L VG30DE V6

Four-speed automatic transmission

Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering

Four-wheel independent suspension

Four-wheel power vented disc brakes with ABS

Power-operated convertible soft top

Power windows, locks, and mirrors

Modifications

Aftermarket wheels

Aftermarket head unit

Aftermarket audio amplifier

Fairlady Z rear light panel

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that various exhaust components and all four tires were replaced during their ownership. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following:

September 2025: Fuel pump and filter replaced

July 2025: Oil and filter change Idler pulley replaced

May 2023: Front brake rotors and pads replaced Rear brake rotors and pads replaced



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Various paint scuffs, scratches, and swirl marks

Wear on various interior surfaces

Torn driver’s seat outside bolster upholstery

Ownership History

This 1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible was acquired by the seller in 2021. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Illinois.