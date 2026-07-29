Auction ended.

1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 07/29/26
Result
1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (78)

Ended Jul 29, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJN1RZ27H5PX003162
Mileage indicated150,350 Miles
LocationRobbins, Illinois
Engine3.0L V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorUltra Red
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Z32-generation 300ZX arrived for 1990 as a comprehensive reimagining of the nameplate, replacing the criticized Z31 with a car that could genuinely compete with European sports cars on handling, performance, and styling. The convertible body style, introduced for 1993, added an electrically operated soft top to the Z32 lineup and arrived exclusively in naturally aspirated 3.0-liter VG30DE V6 form, producing 222 horsepower when new.

The convertible's arrival in the final years of Z32 production makes it among the rarer body styles of the generation.

This 1993 300ZX Convertible is finished in Ultra Red over a black vinyl interior and is equipped with a 4-speed automatic transmission. Reported modifications are limited to aftermarket wheels, a Fairlady Z rear light bar, and an aftermarket head unit, paired with an aftermarket amplifier.

The car was acquired by the seller in 2021, and recent servicing is said to have included replacement of the fuel pump, exhaust components, brake rotors and pads, and all four tires.

This 1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible is offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Illinois title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • First-year convertible body style

  • Naturally aspirated 3.0L VG30DE V6

  • Finished in Ultra Red (AJ4) over black vinyl

  • Aftermarket wheels and stereo system

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 3.0L VG30DE V6

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering

  • Four-wheel independent suspension

  • Four-wheel power vented disc brakes with ABS

  • Power-operated convertible soft top

  • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

Modifications

  • Aftermarket wheels

  • Aftermarket head unit

  • Aftermarket audio amplifier

  • Fairlady Z rear light panel

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that various exhaust components and all four tires were replaced during their ownership. The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following:

  • September 2025:

    • Fuel pump and filter replaced

  • July 2025:

    • Oil and filter change

    • Idler pulley replaced

  • May 2023:

    • Front brake rotors and pads replaced

    • Rear brake rotors and pads replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint scuffs, scratches, and swirl marks

  • Wear on various interior surfaces

  • Torn driver’s seat outside bolster upholstery

Ownership History

This 1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible was acquired by the seller in 2021. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Illinois.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1993 Nissan 300ZX Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
MLDinKaty
MLDinKaty
$6,000
Seller
Gregory_Houston
Gregory_Houston
EndedJul 29, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids20
Views9,076

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