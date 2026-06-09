Auction ended.

30-Years-Owned 52k-Mile 1993 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo 5-Speed

Sold for on 06/09/26
Result
30-Years-Owned 52k-Mile 1993 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo 5-Speed
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Ended Jun 09, 2026 at 6:13 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJN1CZ24H8PX535175
Mileage indicated52,400 Miles
LocationCranesville, Pennsylvania
EngineTwin‑turbocharged 3.0L V6
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
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Description

Introduced for the 1990 model year, Nissan’s Z32‑generation 300ZX was a dramatic leap forward for the Z‑car formula, pairing advanced engineering with sleek, aerodynamic styling. In Twin Turbo form, the Z32 delivered supercar‑rivaling performance thanks to its 3.0‑liter VG30DETT V6, sophisticated multi‑link suspension, and available four‑wheel steering, called Super HICAS. By ‘93, the platform had solidified its reputation as one of the most capable Japanese performance cars of its era.

This 1993 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo shows just over 52,000 miles and is finished in Pearlglow paint over tan leather upholstery. Power comes from a twin‑turbocharged 3.0‑liter VG30DETT V6 paired with a desirable five‑speed manual transmission. The car was factory-equipped with leather upholstery, and it retains its original window sticker. Originally leased to the first caretaker, the current seller and second owner purchased this Z in 1996.

Service records document work completed in 2025, including replacement of the timing belt and related components, as well as the water pump, thermostat, clutch, and flywheel. Additional maintenance addressed various ignition and fuel system components.

This 1993 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo is now offered with recent service records, factory literature, a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Two-owner, 30-years-owned, and 52,400 original miles

  • Powered by a Twin‑turbocharged VG30DETT 3.0L V6

  • 5‑speed manual transmission and limited-slip rear differential

  • Finished in Pearlglow paint over tan leather package interior

  • Clutch, timing belt, and water pump replaced in 2025

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 3.0‑liter twin‑turbocharged V6 with twin intercoolers

  • 5‑speed manual transmission

  • Super HICAS four‑wheel steering system

  • Four‑wheel independent multi‑link suspension

  • Four‑wheel vented disc brakes with ABS

  • T‑bar roof with removable glass panels

  • Factory alloy wheels with staggered performance tires

  • Integrated fog lights

  • Rear spoiler and rear window wiper

  • Power‑adjustable driver’s seat

  • Automatic climate control

  • Power windows, locks, and heated mirrors

  • Factory Bose audio system with cassette player

  • Factory Options (per the included window sticker):

    • Pearlglow paint

    • Leather package

Servicing & Documentation

The following items were replaced or serviced in May 2025. Please view the attached service records for more details.

  • Clutch, flywheel, and slave cylinder

  • Timing belt, tensioner, and idler

  • Water pump, thermostat, hoses, and coolant

  • Ignition coils and spark plugs

  • Fuel injectors and fuel filter

  • Serpentine belts

  • Battery

  • Engine oil and filter

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage

  • Wear visible on the left side of the driver’s seat

  • Blemish present on the rear spoiler

  • Cassette/CD player is inoperable

Ownership History

The attached clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Pennsylvania.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual and factory literature

  • Two sets of keys

  • Window sticker

  • 2025 service record

  • Jack and tools

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1993 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1993 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo

Service Records: 1993 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo

Window Sticker: 1993 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

30-Years-Owned 52k-Mile 1993 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo 5-Speed

Sold to
DovisU88
DovisU88
$27,581
Seller
dw_ykooof
dw_ykooof
EndedJun 09, 2026 at 6:13 PM UTC
Bids26
Views17,521
Bids
DovisU88's avatar
DovisU88
Jun 9 at 6:11 PM
$25,777bid placed 
DovisU88's avatar
DovisU88
Jun 9 at 6:09 PM
$24,666bid placed 
Iroc49's avatar
Iroc49
Jun 9 at 6:09 PM
$23,500bid placed 
DovisU88's avatar
DovisU88
Jun 9 at 6:07 PM
$22,999bid placed 
DovisU88's avatar
DovisU88
Jun 9 at 6:05 PM
$21,696bid placed 

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