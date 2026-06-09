Description

Introduced for the 1990 model year, Nissan’s Z32‑generation 300ZX was a dramatic leap forward for the Z‑car formula, pairing advanced engineering with sleek, aerodynamic styling. In Twin Turbo form, the Z32 delivered supercar‑rivaling performance thanks to its 3.0‑liter VG30DETT V6, sophisticated multi‑link suspension, and available four‑wheel steering, called Super HICAS. By ‘93, the platform had solidified its reputation as one of the most capable Japanese performance cars of its era.

This 1993 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo shows just over 52,000 miles and is finished in Pearlglow paint over tan leather upholstery. Power comes from a twin‑turbocharged 3.0‑liter VG30DETT V6 paired with a desirable five‑speed manual transmission. The car was factory-equipped with leather upholstery, and it retains its original window sticker. Originally leased to the first caretaker, the current seller and second owner purchased this Z in 1996.

Service records document work completed in 2025, including replacement of the timing belt and related components, as well as the water pump, thermostat, clutch, and flywheel. Additional maintenance addressed various ignition and fuel system components.

This 1993 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo is now offered with recent service records, factory literature, a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Two-owner, 30-years-owned, and 52,400 original miles

Powered by a Twin‑turbocharged VG30DETT 3.0L V6

5‑speed manual transmission and limited-slip rear differential

Finished in Pearlglow paint over tan leather package interior

Clutch, timing belt, and water pump replaced in 2025

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

3.0‑liter twin‑turbocharged V6 with twin intercoolers

5‑speed manual transmission

Super HICAS four‑wheel steering system

Four‑wheel independent multi‑link suspension

Four‑wheel vented disc brakes with ABS

T‑bar roof with removable glass panels

Factory alloy wheels with staggered performance tires

Integrated fog lights

Rear spoiler and rear window wiper

Power‑adjustable driver’s seat

Automatic climate control

Power windows, locks, and heated mirrors

Factory Bose audio system with cassette player

Factory Options (per the included window sticker): Pearlglow paint Leather package



Servicing & Documentation

The following items were replaced or serviced in May 2025. Please view the attached service records for more details.

Clutch, flywheel, and slave cylinder

Timing belt, tensioner, and idler

Water pump, thermostat, hoses, and coolant

Ignition coils and spark plugs

Fuel injectors and fuel filter

Serpentine belts

Battery

Engine oil and filter

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage

Wear visible on the left side of the driver’s seat

Blemish present on the rear spoiler

Cassette/CD player is inoperable

Ownership History

The attached clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Pennsylvania.

Included Items