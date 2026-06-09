30-Years-Owned 52k-Mile 1993 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo 5-Speed
Ended Jun 09, 2026 at 6:13 PM UTC
Description
Introduced for the 1990 model year, Nissan’s Z32‑generation 300ZX was a dramatic leap forward for the Z‑car formula, pairing advanced engineering with sleek, aerodynamic styling. In Twin Turbo form, the Z32 delivered supercar‑rivaling performance thanks to its 3.0‑liter VG30DETT V6, sophisticated multi‑link suspension, and available four‑wheel steering, called Super HICAS. By ‘93, the platform had solidified its reputation as one of the most capable Japanese performance cars of its era.
This 1993 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo shows just over 52,000 miles and is finished in Pearlglow paint over tan leather upholstery. Power comes from a twin‑turbocharged 3.0‑liter VG30DETT V6 paired with a desirable five‑speed manual transmission. The car was factory-equipped with leather upholstery, and it retains its original window sticker. Originally leased to the first caretaker, the current seller and second owner purchased this Z in 1996.
Service records document work completed in 2025, including replacement of the timing belt and related components, as well as the water pump, thermostat, clutch, and flywheel. Additional maintenance addressed various ignition and fuel system components.
This 1993 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo is now offered with recent service records, factory literature, a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Two-owner, 30-years-owned, and 52,400 original miles
Powered by a Twin‑turbocharged VG30DETT 3.0L V6
5‑speed manual transmission and limited-slip rear differential
Finished in Pearlglow paint over tan leather package interior
Clutch, timing belt, and water pump replaced in 2025
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
3.0‑liter twin‑turbocharged V6 with twin intercoolers
5‑speed manual transmission
Super HICAS four‑wheel steering system
Four‑wheel independent multi‑link suspension
Four‑wheel vented disc brakes with ABS
T‑bar roof with removable glass panels
Factory alloy wheels with staggered performance tires
Integrated fog lights
Rear spoiler and rear window wiper
Power‑adjustable driver’s seat
Automatic climate control
Power windows, locks, and heated mirrors
Factory Bose audio system with cassette player
Factory Options (per the included window sticker):
Pearlglow paint
Leather package
Servicing & Documentation
The following items were replaced or serviced in May 2025. Please view the attached service records for more details.
Clutch, flywheel, and slave cylinder
Timing belt, tensioner, and idler
Water pump, thermostat, hoses, and coolant
Ignition coils and spark plugs
Fuel injectors and fuel filter
Serpentine belts
Battery
Engine oil and filter
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage
Wear visible on the left side of the driver’s seat
Blemish present on the rear spoiler
Cassette/CD player is inoperable
Ownership History
The attached clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Pennsylvania.
Included Items
Owner’s manual and factory literature
Two sets of keys
Window sticker
2025 service record
Jack and tools
Spare tire
Additional documents
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