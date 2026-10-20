Description

In the early 1990s, Mercedes-Benz took aim at BMW's M5 with a new high-performance version of the W124. The result was the 500E, a subtle yet capable sports sedan developed in partnership with Porsche. Far more than a standard W124 with a bigger engine, the 500E received wider fenders, a broader track, and extensive chassis modifications that made it too specialized for normal Mercedes-Benz production.

To build it, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche created a unique assembly process, with each car traveling back and forth between the two companies several times before being completed by hand. The process was so involved that each 500E took around 18 days to build, giving it a low-volume, almost hand-built character.

Already regarded as one of the finest sports sedans of its era, this example, finished in Black over Anthracite leather upholstery, was later sent to AMG in Affalterbach for even more performance. Its original 5.0L V8 was enlarged to 6.0L, boosting output from 320 to approximately 381 horsepower while significantly increasing torque. Additional AMG upgrades included a performance exhaust system, sport-tuned suspension, and a 300 km/h speedometer. Recaro front seats and 17” AMG Aero I wheels further enhance its period-correct AMG appearance.

It was originally delivered in Germany in March 1993, with the original purchase price just under 159,000 Deutsche Marks (at the time roughly $97,000 U.S.). Factoring in the AMG conversion’s cost at around 71,000 DM, the total cost was more than 230,000 DM, an extraordinary sum at the time.

This AMG-modified W124 combines Mercedes-Benz engineering, Porsche craftsmanship, and AMG performance in one remarkably rare package. It shows approximately 291,100 kilometers (just under 180,900 miles).

This 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500E 6.0 AMG is now offered by a Broad Arrow Specialist with AMG conversion paperwork, German registration documents, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from The Patina Collective

Pre-merger AMG performance sedan with AMG V8 power

Finished in Black over Anthracite leather upholstery

17” AMG Aero I wheels

Sunroof

M119 V8 modified by AMG to 6.0L

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Notable factory options include: 241 – Front Seat LH Electric Adjustable With Memory 242 – Front Seat RH Electric Adjustable With Memory 271A – Leather Anthracite 300 – Storage Box In Front Tray 412 – Electric Sliding Roof With Tilting Device 441 – Steering Column, Electrically Adjustable 540 – Roller Blind, Electric, For Rear Window 551 – Anti-Theft/Anti-Break-In Warning System 581 – Automatic Climate Control 682 – Fire Extinguisher 855 – New Automatic Transmission 873 – Seat Heater For Left And Right Front Seats 880 – Closing System With Infrared Remote Control



Modifications

AMG build features: Engine displacement increased to 6.0L Performance exhaust Sport tuned suspension 17” AMG Aero I wheels Recaro seats 300km/h speedometer



Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Some wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history after being imported to the U.S. in 2023. It was previously registered in Germany.

Included Items

AMG conversion paperwork

German registration documents

Service records

Additional Information

This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com