Auction ended.

1993 Mercedes-Benz 500E AMG 6.0

Sold after for on 10/20/26
Result
1993 Mercedes-Benz 500E AMG 6.0
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (77)

Ending Tue, Oct 20 at 6:13 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINWDB1240361B933715
Mileage indicated291,100 Kilometers
LocationTamarac , Florida
Engine6.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorAnthracite
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500E AMG 6.0—estimated rate $688/year.Question mark circle

Apply now

Description

In the early 1990s, Mercedes-Benz took aim at BMW's M5 with a new high-performance version of the W124. The result was the 500E, a subtle yet capable sports sedan developed in partnership with Porsche. Far more than a standard W124 with a bigger engine, the 500E received wider fenders, a broader track, and extensive chassis modifications that made it too specialized for normal Mercedes-Benz production.

To build it, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche created a unique assembly process, with each car traveling back and forth between the two companies several times before being completed by hand. The process was so involved that each 500E took around 18 days to build, giving it a low-volume, almost hand-built character.

Already regarded as one of the finest sports sedans of its era, this example, finished in Black over Anthracite leather upholstery, was later sent to AMG in Affalterbach for even more performance. Its original 5.0L V8 was enlarged to 6.0L, boosting output from 320 to approximately 381 horsepower while significantly increasing torque. Additional AMG upgrades included a performance exhaust system, sport-tuned suspension, and a 300 km/h speedometer. Recaro front seats and 17” AMG Aero I wheels further enhance its period-correct AMG appearance.

It was originally delivered in Germany in March 1993, with the original purchase price just under 159,000 Deutsche Marks (at the time roughly $97,000 U.S.). Factoring in the AMG conversion’s cost at around 71,000 DM, the total cost was more than 230,000 DM, an extraordinary sum at the time.

This AMG-modified W124 combines Mercedes-Benz engineering, Porsche craftsmanship, and AMG performance in one remarkably rare package. It shows approximately 291,100 kilometers (just under 180,900 miles).

This 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500E 6.0 AMG is now offered by a Broad Arrow Specialist with AMG conversion paperwork, German registration documents, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from The Patina Collective

  • Pre-merger AMG performance sedan with AMG V8 power

  • Finished in Black over Anthracite leather upholstery

  • 17” AMG Aero I wheels

  • Sunroof

  • M119 V8 modified by AMG to 6.0L

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Notable factory options include:

    • 241 – Front Seat LH Electric Adjustable With Memory

    • 242 – Front Seat RH Electric Adjustable With Memory

    • 271A – Leather Anthracite

    • 300 – Storage Box In Front Tray

    • 412 – Electric Sliding Roof With Tilting Device

    • 441 – Steering Column, Electrically Adjustable

    • 540 – Roller Blind, Electric, For Rear Window

    • 551 – Anti-Theft/Anti-Break-In Warning System

    • 581 – Automatic Climate Control

    • 682 – Fire Extinguisher

    • 855 – New Automatic Transmission

    • 873 – Seat Heater For Left And Right Front Seats

    • 880 – Closing System With Infrared Remote Control

Modifications

  • AMG build features:

    • Engine displacement increased to 6.0L

    • Performance exhaust

    • Sport tuned suspension

    • 17” AMG Aero I wheels

    • Recaro seats

    • 300km/h speedometer

Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

  • Some wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history after being imported to the U.S. in 2023. It was previously registered in Germany.

Included Items

  • AMG conversion paperwork

  • German registration documents

  • Service records

Additional Information

This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com

Additional documents

AMG Documents: 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500E AMG 6.0

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1993 Mercedes-Benz 500E AMG 6.0

Sold after for
$102,000
Seller
AlexanderKeck
AlexanderKeck
EndedOct 20, 2026 at 6:13 PM UTC
Bids49
Views17,411

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

megamaser's avatar
megamaser
Oct 20 at 6:11 PM
$88,000bid placed 
JP11's avatar
JP11
Oct 20 at 6:10 PM
$86,500bid placed 
megamaser's avatar
megamaser
Oct 20 at 6:09 PM
$86,000bid placed 
JP11's avatar
JP11
Oct 20 at 6:08 PM
$85,000bid placed 
megamaser's avatar
megamaser
Oct 20 at 6:07 PM
$84,500bid placed 
JP11's avatar
JP11
Oct 20 at 6:06 PM
$83,500bid placed 
megamaser's avatar
megamaser
Oct 20 at 6:05 PM
$83,000bid placed 
JP11's avatar
JP11
Oct 20 at 6:04 PM
$82,000bid placed 
megamaser's avatar
megamaser
Oct 20 at 6:03 PM
$81,500bid placed 
JNP77's avatar
JNP77
Oct 20 at 6:03 PM
$80,220bid placed 
megamaser's avatar
megamaser
Oct 20 at 6:02 PM
$79,500bid placed 
JNP77's avatar
JNP77
Oct 20 at 6:02 PM
$78,220bid placed 
megamaser's avatar
megamaser
Oct 20 at 6:01 PM
$76,500bid placed 
JNP77's avatar
JNP77
Oct 20 at 6:00 PM
$75,220bid placed 
megamaser's avatar
megamaser
Oct 20 at 6:00 PM
$73,500bid placed 
JNP77's avatar
JNP77
Oct 20 at 6:00 PM
$72,220bid placed 
megamaser's avatar
megamaser
Oct 20 at 5:59 PM
$71,500bid placed 
JNP77's avatar
JNP77
Oct 20 at 5:59 PM
$70,220bid placed 
megamaser's avatar
megamaser
Oct 20 at 5:59 PM
$69,000bid placed 
Terminatorsarnold's avatar
Terminatorsarnold
Oct 20 at 5:58 PM
$68,000bid placed 
megamaser's avatar
megamaser
Oct 20 at 5:58 PM
$67,500bid placed 
JNP77's avatar
JNP77
Oct 20 at 5:58 PM
$66,720bid placed 
megamaser's avatar
megamaser
Oct 20 at 5:57 PM
$65,000bid placed 
JP11's avatar
JP11
Oct 20 at 5:57 PM
$64,220bid placed 
JNP77's avatar
JNP77
Oct 20 at 5:56 PM
$63,720bid placed 
JP11's avatar
JP11
Oct 20 at 5:56 PM
$63,000bid placed 
megamaser's avatar
megamaser
Oct 20 at 5:53 PM
$62,000bid placed 
JP11's avatar
JP11
Oct 20 at 5:53 PM
$61,000bid placed 
PVS38's avatar
PVS38
Oct 20 at 5:50 PM
$60,000bid placed 
Stickyvicky5's avatar
Stickyvicky5
Oct 20 at 5:49 PM
$57,025bid placed 
PVS38's avatar
PVS38
Oct 20 at 5:47 PM
$55,000bid placed 
Stickyvicky5's avatar
Stickyvicky5
Oct 20 at 5:47 PM
$51,000bid placed 
Terminatorsarnold's avatar
Terminatorsarnold
Oct 20 at 5:45 PM
$50,500bid placed 
Stickyvicky5's avatar
Stickyvicky5
Oct 20 at 5:44 PM
$50,000bid placed 
PVS38's avatar
PVS38
Oct 20 at 5:43 PM
$45,000bid placed 
MG_10's avatar
MG_10
Oct 20 at 5:31 PM
$40,500bid placed 
Stickyvicky5's avatar
Stickyvicky5
Oct 20 at 12:31 AM
$40,250bid placed 
captainhindsight's avatar
captainhindsight
Oct 19 at 3:17 PM
$40,000bid placed 
VantageAuto's avatar
VantageAuto
Oct 19 at 12:56 AM
$39,000bid placed 
MG_10's avatar
MG_10
Oct 19 at 12:29 AM
$38,750bid placed 
VantageAuto's avatar
VantageAuto
Oct 17 at 12:43 AM
$38,500bid placed 
captainhindsight's avatar
captainhindsight
Oct 15 at 1:26 PM
$15,500bid placed 
RWB.VS's avatar
RWB.VS
Oct 15 at 3:14 AM
$15,250bid placed 
PILATUS's avatar
PILATUS
Oct 12 at 5:25 PM
$15,000bid placed 
MG_10's avatar
MG_10
Oct 12 at 5:19 PM
$7,000bid placed 
Buckland's avatar
Buckland
Oct 8 at 2:02 PM
$6,250bid placed 
OShar's avatar
OShar
Oct 6 at 12:42 PM
$6,000bid placed 
GoesAd1020's avatar
GoesAd1020
Oct 6 at 4:13 AM
$1,000bid placed 
shaheed109's avatar
shaheed109
Oct 6 at 2:20 AM
$500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026