Auction ended.

1993 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Carat by Duchatelet

Sold for on 10/20/26
Result
1993 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Carat by Duchatelet
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Ending Tue, Oct 20 at 6:34 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINWDB1290601F081679
Mileage indicated146,400 Kilometers
LocationTamarac, Florida
Engine3.0L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlue Black Metallic
Interior colorGreen
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Founded in Belgium in 1968 by Frédéric Duchatelet, Carat by Duchatelet became known for turning Mercedes-Benz models into seriously luxurious, highly personalized machines. The company made its name with lavish interiors, exotic wood trim, advanced electronics, and exceptional craftsmanship, particularly on the W126 S-Class.

This 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL is a rare example of Carat’s work on the R129 roadster. Originally finished in Blue Black Metallic over Grey leather, it was later transformed with a striking two-tone green leather interior, matching carpeting, headliner and trunk trim, color-coordinated gauges, extensive burl wood veneer, and even a wood-trimmed cellular telephone.

Period AMG upgrades add a sportier edge, including monochromatic exterior trim, lowered suspension, and three-piece AMG Aero III wheels. The matching hardtop features a custom green leather headliner, while other equipment includes a Becker cassette stereo with Mercedes-Benz CD changer and bi-Xenon headlights.

The SL remained in Germany until 2021, when it was imported to the U.S. and joined The Patina Collective. Showing 146,400 kilometers, or about 90,970 miles, it’s a distinctive example of custom 1990s Mercedes-Benz luxury.

This 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Carat by Duchatelet is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a color-matched hardtop, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from The Patina Collective

  • Rare R129 Carat by Duchatelet

  • 3.0-liter M103 inline-six engine

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-operated convertible soft top

  • Removable color-matched hardtop

  • Extensively reimagined by Carat

Factory Equipment

  • Factory options include:

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Self-leveling suspension

  • Electric sliding roof

Modifications

  • Carat by Duchatelet upgrades include:

    • Custom two-tone green leather interior

    • Matching green carpeting

    • Green-trimmed headliner

    • Color-coordinated trunk trim

    • Color-matched instrument gauges

    • Extensive burl wood veneer

    • Rare wood-trimmed cellular telephone

    • Removable hardtop with a custom green leather headliner

    • Period AMG Upgrades include:

    • Monochromatic, de-chromed exterior treatment

    • Lowered suspension

    • Three-piece AMG Aero III wheels

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history. Located in Germany until 2021, when it was imported to the United States and joined The Patina Collective.

Additional Information

This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1993 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Carat by Duchatelet

Sold to
ME_aq7bke
ME_aq7bke
$29,989
Seller
AlexanderKeck
AlexanderKeck
EndedOct 20, 2026 at 6:34 PM UTC
Bids53
Views8,090

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