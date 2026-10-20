1993 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Carat by Duchatelet
Ending Tue, Oct 20 at 6:34 PM UTC
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Description
Founded in Belgium in 1968 by Frédéric Duchatelet, Carat by Duchatelet became known for turning Mercedes-Benz models into seriously luxurious, highly personalized machines. The company made its name with lavish interiors, exotic wood trim, advanced electronics, and exceptional craftsmanship, particularly on the W126 S-Class.
This 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL is a rare example of Carat’s work on the R129 roadster. Originally finished in Blue Black Metallic over Grey leather, it was later transformed with a striking two-tone green leather interior, matching carpeting, headliner and trunk trim, color-coordinated gauges, extensive burl wood veneer, and even a wood-trimmed cellular telephone.
Period AMG upgrades add a sportier edge, including monochromatic exterior trim, lowered suspension, and three-piece AMG Aero III wheels. The matching hardtop features a custom green leather headliner, while other equipment includes a Becker cassette stereo with Mercedes-Benz CD changer and bi-Xenon headlights.
The SL remained in Germany until 2021, when it was imported to the U.S. and joined The Patina Collective. Showing 146,400 kilometers, or about 90,970 miles, it’s a distinctive example of custom 1990s Mercedes-Benz luxury.
This 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Carat by Duchatelet is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a color-matched hardtop, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Offered from The Patina Collective
Rare R129 Carat by Duchatelet
3.0-liter M103 inline-six engine
4-speed automatic transmission
Power-operated convertible soft top
Removable color-matched hardtop
Extensively reimagined by Carat
Factory Equipment
Factory options include:
Limited-slip differential
Self-leveling suspension
Electric sliding roof
Modifications
Carat by Duchatelet upgrades include:
Custom two-tone green leather interior
Matching green carpeting
Green-trimmed headliner
Color-coordinated trunk trim
Color-matched instrument gauges
Extensive burl wood veneer
Rare wood-trimmed cellular telephone
Removable hardtop with a custom green leather headliner
Period AMG Upgrades include:
Monochromatic, de-chromed exterior treatment
Lowered suspension
Three-piece AMG Aero III wheels
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX History Report
Known Imperfections
Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history. Located in Germany until 2021, when it was imported to the United States and joined The Patina Collective.
Additional Information
This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.