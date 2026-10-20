Description

Founded in Belgium in 1968 by Frédéric Duchatelet, Carat by Duchatelet became known for turning Mercedes-Benz models into seriously luxurious, highly personalized machines. The company made its name with lavish interiors, exotic wood trim, advanced electronics, and exceptional craftsmanship, particularly on the W126 S-Class.

This 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL is a rare example of Carat’s work on the R129 roadster. Originally finished in Blue Black Metallic over Grey leather, it was later transformed with a striking two-tone green leather interior, matching carpeting, headliner and trunk trim, color-coordinated gauges, extensive burl wood veneer, and even a wood-trimmed cellular telephone.

Period AMG upgrades add a sportier edge, including monochromatic exterior trim, lowered suspension, and three-piece AMG Aero III wheels. The matching hardtop features a custom green leather headliner, while other equipment includes a Becker cassette stereo with Mercedes-Benz CD changer and bi-Xenon headlights.

The SL remained in Germany until 2021, when it was imported to the U.S. and joined The Patina Collective. Showing 146,400 kilometers, or about 90,970 miles, it’s a distinctive example of custom 1990s Mercedes-Benz luxury.

This 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Carat by Duchatelet is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a color-matched hardtop, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from The Patina Collective

Rare R129 Carat by Duchatelet

3.0-liter M103 inline-six engine

4-speed automatic transmission

Power-operated convertible soft top

Removable color-matched hardtop

Extensively reimagined by Carat

Factory Equipment

Factory options include:

Limited-slip differential

Self-leveling suspension

Electric sliding roof

Modifications

Carat by Duchatelet upgrades include: Custom two-tone green leather interior Matching green carpeting Green-trimmed headliner Color-coordinated trunk trim Color-matched instrument gauges Extensive burl wood veneer Rare wood-trimmed cellular telephone Removable hardtop with a custom green leather headliner Period AMG Upgrades include: Monochromatic, de-chromed exterior treatment Lowered suspension Three-piece AMG Aero III wheels



Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history. Located in Germany until 2021, when it was imported to the United States and joined The Patina Collective.

Additional Information

This vehicle was previously offered by Broad Arrow Auctions. The original sale was not completed due to the buyer’s failure to close the transaction, and the vehicle is now being offered on Hagerty Marketplace.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com