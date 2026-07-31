Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Only heavy-duty versions of Ford's best-selling pickup truck were available with the torque-rich 7.3-liter diesel V8 for 1993, meaning buyers had to bypass the F-150 and F-250 for at least the F-250 HD. These beefed-up trucks boasted a different suspension with front and rear leaf springs as compared to non-HD Ford trucks, giving them a big advantage when it comes to towing and hauling.

This '93 F-250 HD is an XL trim-level single-cab truck with an 8-foot bed. It's finished in white over a beige interior, and it is powered by a replacement 7.3-liter diesel V8 paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. The seller reports that the clutch, water pump, braking parts, shock absorbers, tires, and batteries have been replaced, as well as various air conditioning system components.

Additionally, it features steel front and rear bumpers, aftermarket lighting, a bed-mounted roll bar, and a drop-in bedliner.

The truck has been registered in Florida since at least the late 1990s, and it was acquired by the seller in 2018.

This 1993 Ford F-250 XL is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

7.3L IDI diesel V8

Five-speed manual transmission

Steel bumpers and LED lighting

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

7.3L IDI diesel V8

5-speed manual transmission

Regular cab/8-foot bed

16" steel wheels

AM/FM radio

Towing mirrors

Modifications

Steel front and rear bumpers powder-coated black

Aftermarket headlights

LED lighting in bumpers

Nerf bars

Drop-in bedliner

Roll bar with auxiliary LED lights

Fender flares

Bug deflector

Bench cover

Servicing

The seller reports that the following has been replaced:

7.3L IDI diesel V8 Approximately 142,000 miles at time of install

Clutch

Water pump

Brake calipers, drums, pads, and parking brake cables

Window seals

Speed sensor

Radiator and hoses

Serpentine belt

Windshield

Shock absorbers

Tires

Batteries

Dash pad, instrument cluster, trim, and steering wheel

Various air conditioning system components

Known Imperfections

Instrument has been replaced; true mileage is unknown

Paint is worn in various places

Sheet metal dents

Wear on interior surfaces

Bench seat cover over torn and patched upholstery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this F-250 XL in 2018. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists its first entry in 1998 and notes Florida registration history.

Additional Information

The seller reports that the instrument cluster has been replaced. The truck's true mileage is unknown.