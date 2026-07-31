Auction ended.

1993 Ford F-250 HD XL 7.3 Diesel 5-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 07/31/26
Result
1993 Ford F-250 HD XL 7.3 Diesel 5-Speed
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Ended Jul 31, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2FTHF25C4PCB23674
Mileage indicated129,300 Miles TMU
LocationDade City, Florida
Engine7.3L Diesel V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorBiege
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Only heavy-duty versions of Ford's best-selling pickup truck were available with the torque-rich 7.3-liter diesel V8 for 1993, meaning buyers had to bypass the F-150 and F-250 for at least the F-250 HD. These beefed-up trucks boasted a different suspension with front and rear leaf springs as compared to non-HD Ford trucks, giving them a big advantage when it comes to towing and hauling.

This '93 F-250 HD is an XL trim-level single-cab truck with an 8-foot bed. It's finished in white over a beige interior, and it is powered by a replacement 7.3-liter diesel V8 paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. The seller reports that the clutch, water pump, braking parts, shock absorbers, tires, and batteries have been replaced, as well as various air conditioning system components.

Additionally, it features steel front and rear bumpers, aftermarket lighting, a bed-mounted roll bar, and a drop-in bedliner.

The truck has been registered in Florida since at least the late 1990s, and it was acquired by the seller in 2018.

This 1993 Ford F-250 XL is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 7.3L IDI diesel V8

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Steel bumpers and LED lighting

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 7.3L IDI diesel V8

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Regular cab/8-foot bed

  • 16" steel wheels

  • AM/FM radio

  • Towing mirrors

Modifications

  • Steel front and rear bumpers powder-coated black

  • Aftermarket headlights

  • LED lighting in bumpers

  • Nerf bars

  • Drop-in bedliner

  • Roll bar with auxiliary LED lights

  • Fender flares

  • Bug deflector

  • Bench cover

Servicing

The seller reports that the following has been replaced:

  • 7.3L IDI diesel V8

    • Approximately 142,000 miles at time of install

  • Clutch

  • Water pump

  • Brake calipers, drums, pads, and parking brake cables

  • Window seals

  • Speed sensor

  • Radiator and hoses

  • Serpentine belt

  • Windshield

  • Shock absorbers

  • Tires

  • Batteries

  • Dash pad, instrument cluster, trim, and steering wheel

  • Various air conditioning system components

Known Imperfections

  • Instrument has been replaced; true mileage is unknown

  • Paint is worn in various places

  • Sheet metal dents

  • Wear on interior surfaces

  • Bench seat cover over torn and patched upholstery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this F-250 XL in 2018. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists its first entry in 1998 and notes Florida registration history.

Additional Information

The seller reports that the instrument cluster has been replaced. The truck's true mileage is unknown.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1993 Ford F-250 HD XL 7.3 Diesel 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
Jsvizijr
Jsvizijr
$4,550
Seller
DCBH2716
DCBH2716
EndedJul 31, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC
Bids25
Views10,158

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