1993 Ford F-250 HD XL 7.3 Diesel 5-Speed
Ended Jul 31, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Only heavy-duty versions of Ford's best-selling pickup truck were available with the torque-rich 7.3-liter diesel V8 for 1993, meaning buyers had to bypass the F-150 and F-250 for at least the F-250 HD. These beefed-up trucks boasted a different suspension with front and rear leaf springs as compared to non-HD Ford trucks, giving them a big advantage when it comes to towing and hauling.
This '93 F-250 HD is an XL trim-level single-cab truck with an 8-foot bed. It's finished in white over a beige interior, and it is powered by a replacement 7.3-liter diesel V8 paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. The seller reports that the clutch, water pump, braking parts, shock absorbers, tires, and batteries have been replaced, as well as various air conditioning system components.
Additionally, it features steel front and rear bumpers, aftermarket lighting, a bed-mounted roll bar, and a drop-in bedliner.
The truck has been registered in Florida since at least the late 1990s, and it was acquired by the seller in 2018.
This 1993 Ford F-250 XL is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.
Highlights
7.3L IDI diesel V8
Five-speed manual transmission
Steel bumpers and LED lighting
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
7.3L IDI diesel V8
5-speed manual transmission
Regular cab/8-foot bed
16" steel wheels
AM/FM radio
Towing mirrors
Modifications
Steel front and rear bumpers powder-coated black
Aftermarket headlights
LED lighting in bumpers
Nerf bars
Drop-in bedliner
Roll bar with auxiliary LED lights
Fender flares
Bug deflector
Bench cover
Servicing
The seller reports that the following has been replaced:
7.3L IDI diesel V8
Approximately 142,000 miles at time of install
Clutch
Water pump
Brake calipers, drums, pads, and parking brake cables
Window seals
Speed sensor
Radiator and hoses
Serpentine belt
Windshield
Shock absorbers
Tires
Batteries
Dash pad, instrument cluster, trim, and steering wheel
Various air conditioning system components
Known Imperfections
Instrument has been replaced; true mileage is unknown
Paint is worn in various places
Sheet metal dents
Wear on interior surfaces
Bench seat cover over torn and patched upholstery
Ownership History
The seller acquired this F-250 XL in 2018. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists its first entry in 1998 and notes Florida registration history.
Additional Information
The seller reports that the instrument cluster has been replaced. The truck's true mileage is unknown.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.