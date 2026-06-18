Auction ended.

28-Years-Owned 1993 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo 5-Speed

Sold for on 06/18/26
Result
28-Years-Owned 1993 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo 5-Speed
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Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJB3BN74K8PY008276
Mileage indicated40,150 Miles TMU
LocationOregon, Wisconsin
EngineTwin‑turbocharged 3.0‑liter DOHC V6
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
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Video gallery

1993 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo - Walk Around
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1993 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo - Cold Start
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1993 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo - Driving
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Description

Introduced as a Dodge’s technological flagship of the early ‘90s, the Stealth R/T Turbo represented a high‑water mark for Japanese‑American performance collaboration. Sharing its platform with the Mitsubishi 3000GT VR‑4, the Stealth R/T Turbo combined twin‑turbocharged power with advanced features such as full‑time all‑wheel drive, four‑wheel steering, and active aerodynamics. With its aggressive styling and sophisticated engineering, the model offered supercar‑level capability in a refined grand touring package.

This 1993 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo is finished in Firestorm Red over dark gray leather upholstery. It's powered by a twin‑turbocharged 3.0‑liter DOHC V6 paired with a five‑speed manual transaxle. Equipment includes all‑wheel drive, four‑wheel steering, 17" Ultimate wheels, and an AM/FM/cassette stereo with CD changer. The cockpit features a leather‑wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a 180‑mph speedometer, and auxiliary gauges for boost, oil pressure, and coolant temperature mounted in the center stack.

According to the seller, recent service completed approximately 200 miles ago included replacement of the clutch master and slave cylinders, fluid service, oil and filter changes, and replacement battery terminals. The sale also includes a second set of Forgeline wheels mounted with BFGoodrich G‑Force T/A KDW tires, along with various spare parts.

This 1993 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo is now offered with uninstalled Forgeline wheels and tires, factory literature, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History report, and a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • With its current owner for 28 years (since 1998)

  • Twin‑turbocharged 3.0‑liter DOHC V6 rated at 300 horsepower

  • 5‑speed manual transaxle and full‑time all‑wheel drive

  • Finished in Firestorm Red over dark gray leather

  • Four‑wheel steering system

  • Driver‑adjustable suspension and exhaust

  • Stock 17" wheels

  • Forgeline wheels with BFGoodrich G‑Force tires

Factory Equipment

  • 3.0‑liter twin‑turbocharged DOHC 24‑valve V6 with dual intercoolers

  • 5‑speed manual transaxle

  • Full‑time all‑wheel drive system

  • Four‑wheel steering system (active above 30 mph)

  • Four‑wheel independent suspension

  • Four‑wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Driver‑adjustable suspension system

  • Driver‑tunable exhaust system

  • 17" Ultimate alloy wheels

  • Leather‑trimmed interior surfaces

  • Leather‑wrapped multifunction steering wheel

  • 180‑mph speedometer and 7,000‑rpm tachometer

  • Center stack auxiliary gauges (boost, oil pressure, coolant temperature)

  • AM/FM/cassette stereo with CD changer and equalizer

  • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

  • Power seats with power lumbar adjustment

  • Power antenna

Modifications

  • Fog lights converted to daytime running

  • Power hide-away front license plate

  • A/C converted to R134

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Clutch master cylinder replaced

  • Clutch slave cylinder replaced

  • Battery terminals replaced

  • Engine oil and filter change

  • General fluid service

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Crack in defroster vent

  • Wear on upholstery

Ownership History

The attached CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows long‑term single ownership dating back to initial purchase in 1993, with registrations in Illinois and later Wisconsin.

Included Items

  • Set of Forgeline wheels with BFGoodrich G‑Force T/A KDW tires

  • Owner's manual and Dodge Stealth Shop & Electrical Manuals

  • Spare OEM defroster vents

  • Second set of floor mats

  • Two‑piece front bra

  • 2 original keys

Additional Information

Soft title brand HISTORY: "12/8/98 [IL] - odo not actual"

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1993 Dodge Stealth RT Turbo

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1993 Dodge Stealth R:T Turbo

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

28-Years-Owned 1993 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo 5-Speed

Sold to
zzracer
zzracer
$18,458
Seller
Stealthguy
Stealthguy
EndedJun 18, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC
Bids19
Views7,132
Bids
zzracer's avatar
zzracer
Jun 18 at 6:34 PM
$17,250bid placed 
Dsmstealth92's avatar
Dsmstealth92
Jun 18 at 6:33 PM
$17,000bid placed 
zzracer's avatar
zzracer
Jun 18 at 6:28 PM
$16,750bid placed 
Dsmstealth92's avatar
Dsmstealth92
Jun 18 at 6:27 PM
$16,300bid placed 
zzracer's avatar
zzracer
Jun 18 at 6:23 PM
$16,000bid placed 

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