Description

Introduced as a Dodge’s technological flagship of the early ‘90s, the Stealth R/T Turbo represented a high‑water mark for Japanese‑American performance collaboration. Sharing its platform with the Mitsubishi 3000GT VR‑4, the Stealth R/T Turbo combined twin‑turbocharged power with advanced features such as full‑time all‑wheel drive, four‑wheel steering, and active aerodynamics. With its aggressive styling and sophisticated engineering, the model offered supercar‑level capability in a refined grand touring package.

This 1993 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo is finished in Firestorm Red over dark gray leather upholstery. It's powered by a twin‑turbocharged 3.0‑liter DOHC V6 paired with a five‑speed manual transaxle. Equipment includes all‑wheel drive, four‑wheel steering, 17" Ultimate wheels, and an AM/FM/cassette stereo with CD changer. The cockpit features a leather‑wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a 180‑mph speedometer, and auxiliary gauges for boost, oil pressure, and coolant temperature mounted in the center stack.

According to the seller, recent service completed approximately 200 miles ago included replacement of the clutch master and slave cylinders, fluid service, oil and filter changes, and replacement battery terminals. The sale also includes a second set of Forgeline wheels mounted with BFGoodrich G‑Force T/A KDW tires, along with various spare parts.

This 1993 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo is now offered with uninstalled Forgeline wheels and tires, factory literature, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History report, and a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

With its current owner for 28 years (since 1998)

Twin‑turbocharged 3.0‑liter DOHC V6 rated at 300 horsepower

5‑speed manual transaxle and full‑time all‑wheel drive

Finished in Firestorm Red over dark gray leather

Four‑wheel steering system

Driver‑adjustable suspension and exhaust

Stock 17" wheels

Forgeline wheels with BFGoodrich G‑Force tires

Factory Equipment

3.0‑liter twin‑turbocharged DOHC 24‑valve V6 with dual intercoolers

5‑speed manual transaxle

Full‑time all‑wheel drive system

Four‑wheel steering system (active above 30 mph)

Four‑wheel independent suspension

Four‑wheel disc brakes with ABS

Driver‑adjustable suspension system

Driver‑tunable exhaust system

17" Ultimate alloy wheels

Leather‑trimmed interior surfaces

Leather‑wrapped multifunction steering wheel

180‑mph speedometer and 7,000‑rpm tachometer

Center stack auxiliary gauges (boost, oil pressure, coolant temperature)

AM/FM/cassette stereo with CD changer and e qualizer

Power windows, locks, and mirrors

Power seats with power lumbar adjustment

Power antenna

Modifications

Fog lights converted to daytime running

Power hide-away front license plate

A/C converted to R134

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Clutch master cylinder replaced

Clutch slave cylinder replaced

Battery terminals replaced

Engine oil and filter change

General fluid service

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Crack in defroster vent

Wear on upholstery

Ownership History

The attached CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows long‑term single ownership dating back to initial purchase in 1993, with registrations in Illinois and later Wisconsin.

Included Items

Set of Forgeline wheels with BFGoodrich G‑Force T/A KDW tires

Owner's manual and Dodge Stealth Shop & Electrical Manuals

Spare OEM defroster vents

Second set of floor mats

Two‑piece front bra

2 original keys

Additional Information

Soft title brand HISTORY: "12/8/98 [IL] - odo not actual"