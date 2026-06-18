28-Years-Owned 1993 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo 5-Speed
Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced as a Dodge’s technological flagship of the early ‘90s, the Stealth R/T Turbo represented a high‑water mark for Japanese‑American performance collaboration. Sharing its platform with the Mitsubishi 3000GT VR‑4, the Stealth R/T Turbo combined twin‑turbocharged power with advanced features such as full‑time all‑wheel drive, four‑wheel steering, and active aerodynamics. With its aggressive styling and sophisticated engineering, the model offered supercar‑level capability in a refined grand touring package.
This 1993 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo is finished in Firestorm Red over dark gray leather upholstery. It's powered by a twin‑turbocharged 3.0‑liter DOHC V6 paired with a five‑speed manual transaxle. Equipment includes all‑wheel drive, four‑wheel steering, 17" Ultimate wheels, and an AM/FM/cassette stereo with CD changer. The cockpit features a leather‑wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a 180‑mph speedometer, and auxiliary gauges for boost, oil pressure, and coolant temperature mounted in the center stack.
According to the seller, recent service completed approximately 200 miles ago included replacement of the clutch master and slave cylinders, fluid service, oil and filter changes, and replacement battery terminals. The sale also includes a second set of Forgeline wheels mounted with BFGoodrich G‑Force T/A KDW tires, along with various spare parts.
This 1993 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo is now offered with uninstalled Forgeline wheels and tires, factory literature, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History report, and a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
With its current owner for 28 years (since 1998)
Twin‑turbocharged 3.0‑liter DOHC V6 rated at 300 horsepower
5‑speed manual transaxle and full‑time all‑wheel drive
Finished in Firestorm Red over dark gray leather
Four‑wheel steering system
Driver‑adjustable suspension and exhaust
Stock 17" wheels
Forgeline wheels with BFGoodrich G‑Force tires
Factory Equipment
3.0‑liter twin‑turbocharged DOHC 24‑valve V6 with dual intercoolers
5‑speed manual transaxle
Full‑time all‑wheel drive system
Four‑wheel steering system (active above 30 mph)
Four‑wheel independent suspension
Four‑wheel disc brakes with ABS
Driver‑adjustable suspension system
Driver‑tunable exhaust system
17" Ultimate alloy wheels
Leather‑trimmed interior surfaces
Leather‑wrapped multifunction steering wheel
180‑mph speedometer and 7,000‑rpm tachometer
Center stack auxiliary gauges (boost, oil pressure, coolant temperature)
AM/FM/cassette stereo with CD changer and equalizer
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Power seats with power lumbar adjustment
Power antenna
Modifications
Fog lights converted to daytime running
Power hide-away front license plate
A/C converted to R134
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Clutch master cylinder replaced
Clutch slave cylinder replaced
Battery terminals replaced
Engine oil and filter change
General fluid service
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Crack in defroster vent
Wear on upholstery
Ownership History
The attached CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows long‑term single ownership dating back to initial purchase in 1993, with registrations in Illinois and later Wisconsin.
Included Items
Set of Forgeline wheels with BFGoodrich G‑Force T/A KDW tires
Owner's manual and Dodge Stealth Shop & Electrical Manuals
Spare OEM defroster vents
Second set of floor mats
Two‑piece front bra
2 original keys
Additional Information
Soft title brand HISTORY: "12/8/98 [IL] - odo not actual"
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.