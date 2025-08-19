Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The fourth-generation Corvette marked a complete departure from its predecessor, featuring a new chassis, advanced body panels, and sharp, modern styling. The C4 received continuous upgrades throughout its 13-year production run, so by 1993 the Corvette was thoroughly polished, exceptionally powerful — and marking its 40th anniversary.

The '93 model's advanced engineering included an upgraded suspension delivering better handling and a more comfortable ride, Bosch anti-lock brakes, Acceleration Slip Regulation traction control, and the 300-horsepower LT1 V8 introduced in 1992. Paired with the six-speed manual gearbox, the Corvette was remarkably quick. Car and Driver praised the LT1's performance by stating, “On the track, the result is nearly invincible speed. Our Corvette blasted to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds and through the quarter-mile in 13.9 seconds.

To mark Corvette's 40th anniversary, customers could opt for the special Anniversary Package, which included Ruby Red paint, coordinating leather sport seats, and unique badges and emblems. Add in a programmable digital/analog gauge cluster, electronic climate control, a high-end Delco Bose sound system, full power accessories, and the new keyless entry fobs introduced for 1993.

This 1993 Chevrolet Corvette 40th Anniversary Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX history report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

One of 6,749 40th Anniversary Edition Corvettes

5.7L LT1 V8 factory rated at 300 hp and 340 lb-ft of torque

4-speed automatic transmission

FX3 Selective Ride and Handling suspension

Finished in (68) Ruby Red Metallic with Ruby Red interior

Body color and transparent removable roof panels

Factory Equipment

Acceleration Slip Regulation

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

17” wheels now wearing 255/45 front, 285/40 rear Continental ExtremeContact tires

Power-adjustable front seats

Analog/digital instruments

Keyless entry

Delco Bose AM/FM/Cassette stereo

(Z25) 40th Anniversary Package includes: Special Ruby Red Metallic paint Special Ruby Red leather sport seats with power driver seat Color-matched wheel center emblems 40th Anniversary interior and exterior badging



Servicing & Documentation

Continental Extreme Contact tires date coded 2021

Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1993 Chevrolet Corvette 40th Anniversary are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida registration history. This 1993 Chevrolet Corvette 40th Anniversary Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles.

Included Items

PKE(Passive Keyless Entry) key fob specific to 1993 Corvettes

Body color and transparent removable roof panels

Has top removal tool

Locking lug nut kit

1 set of keys

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.