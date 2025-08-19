48k-Mile 1993 Chevrolet Corvette 40th Anniversary Coupe

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$9,750
48k-Mile 1993 Chevrolet Corvette 40th Anniversary Coupe
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All photos (119)

Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY23P6P5105583
Mileage indicated48,500 Miles
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleHatchback, Coupe
Exterior colorRuby Red
Interior colorRuby Red
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

1993 Chevrolet Corvette 40th Anniversary Coupe
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1993 Chevrolet Corvette 40th Anniversary Coupe Walk Around
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The fourth-generation Corvette marked a complete departure from its predecessor, featuring a new chassis, advanced body panels, and sharp, modern styling. The C4 received continuous upgrades throughout its 13-year production run, so by 1993 the Corvette was thoroughly polished, exceptionally powerful — and marking its 40th anniversary.

The '93 model's advanced engineering included an upgraded suspension delivering better handling and a more comfortable ride, Bosch anti-lock brakes, Acceleration Slip Regulation traction control, and the 300-horsepower LT1 V8 introduced in 1992. Paired with the six-speed manual gearbox, the Corvette was remarkably quick. Car and Driver praised the LT1's performance by stating, “On the track, the result is nearly invincible speed. Our Corvette blasted to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds and through the quarter-mile in 13.9 seconds.

To mark Corvette's 40th anniversary, customers could opt for the special Anniversary Package, which included Ruby Red paint, coordinating leather sport seats, and unique badges and emblems. Add in a programmable digital/analog gauge cluster, electronic climate control, a high-end Delco Bose sound system, full power accessories, and the new keyless entry fobs introduced for 1993.

This 1993 Chevrolet Corvette 40th Anniversary Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX history report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

  • One of 6,749 40th Anniversary Edition Corvettes

  • 5.7L LT1 V8 factory rated at 300 hp and 340 lb-ft of torque

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • FX3 Selective Ride and Handling suspension

  • Finished in (68) Ruby Red Metallic with Ruby Red interior

  • Body color and transparent removable roof panels

Factory Equipment

  • Acceleration Slip Regulation

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • 17” wheels now wearing 255/45 front, 285/40 rear Continental ExtremeContact tires

  • Power-adjustable front seats

  • Analog/digital instruments

  • Keyless entry

  • Delco Bose AM/FM/Cassette stereo

  • (Z25) 40th Anniversary Package includes:

    • Special Ruby Red Metallic paint

    • Special Ruby Red leather sport seats with power driver seat

    • Color-matched wheel center emblems

    • 40th Anniversary interior and exterior badging

Servicing & Documentation

  • Continental Extreme Contact tires date coded 2021

  • Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1993 Chevrolet Corvette 40th Anniversary are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida registration history. This 1993 Chevrolet Corvette 40th Anniversary Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles.

Included Items

  • PKE(Passive Keyless Entry) key fob specific to 1993 Corvettes

  • Body color and transparent removable roof panels

  • Has top removal tool

  • Locking lug nut kit

  • 1 set of keys

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

48k-Mile 1993 Chevrolet Corvette 40th Anniversary Coupe · No reserve

Current bid
Motovette
Motovette
$9,750
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingMon, Jun 29 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids14
Views6,389
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Jun 23 at 3:12 PM
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