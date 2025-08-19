48k-Mile 1993 Chevrolet Corvette 40th Anniversary Coupe
Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:00 PM UTC
Addenda and errata
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The fourth-generation Corvette marked a complete departure from its predecessor, featuring a new chassis, advanced body panels, and sharp, modern styling. The C4 received continuous upgrades throughout its 13-year production run, so by 1993 the Corvette was thoroughly polished, exceptionally powerful — and marking its 40th anniversary.
The '93 model's advanced engineering included an upgraded suspension delivering better handling and a more comfortable ride, Bosch anti-lock brakes, Acceleration Slip Regulation traction control, and the 300-horsepower LT1 V8 introduced in 1992. Paired with the six-speed manual gearbox, the Corvette was remarkably quick. Car and Driver praised the LT1's performance by stating, “On the track, the result is nearly invincible speed. Our Corvette blasted to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds and through the quarter-mile in 13.9 seconds.
To mark Corvette's 40th anniversary, customers could opt for the special Anniversary Package, which included Ruby Red paint, coordinating leather sport seats, and unique badges and emblems. Add in a programmable digital/analog gauge cluster, electronic climate control, a high-end Delco Bose sound system, full power accessories, and the new keyless entry fobs introduced for 1993.
This 1993 Chevrolet Corvette 40th Anniversary Coupe is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX history report and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles
One of 6,749 40th Anniversary Edition Corvettes
5.7L LT1 V8 factory rated at 300 hp and 340 lb-ft of torque
4-speed automatic transmission
FX3 Selective Ride and Handling suspension
Finished in (68) Ruby Red Metallic with Ruby Red interior
Body color and transparent removable roof panels
Factory Equipment
Acceleration Slip Regulation
Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
17” wheels now wearing 255/45 front, 285/40 rear Continental ExtremeContact tires
Power-adjustable front seats
Analog/digital instruments
Keyless entry
Delco Bose AM/FM/Cassette stereo
(Z25) 40th Anniversary Package includes:
Special Ruby Red Metallic paint
Special Ruby Red leather sport seats with power driver seat
Color-matched wheel center emblems
40th Anniversary interior and exterior badging
Servicing & Documentation
Continental Extreme Contact tires date coded 2021
Clean CARFAX History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1993 Chevrolet Corvette 40th Anniversary are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida registration history. This 1993 Chevrolet Corvette 40th Anniversary Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles.
Included Items
PKE(Passive Keyless Entry) key fob specific to 1993 Corvettes
Body color and transparent removable roof panels
Has top removal tool
Locking lug nut kit
1 set of keys
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.