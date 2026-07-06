Description

The C4 Corvette's 40th Anniversary edition arrived in 1993, finished exclusively in Ruby Red Metallic with matching convertible top, Ruby Red leather interior, and commemorative embroidery throughout. Available only as a coupe or convertible, the package added meaningful equipment to an already well-specified base car. Just over 6,700 convertibles were left the factory in this configuration.

This example was originally delivered to Reedman Chevrolet-Oldsmobile in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, and now shows just under 25,000 miles. Acquired by the seller in 2018, the car carries its original window sticker, which shows a total retail price of nearly $45,000, and is presented in stock form.

Equipped with the 5.7-liter LT1 V8 and 4-speed automatic transmission, the Corvette Preferred Equipment Group adds driver amenities such as a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and upgraded factory audio system. The 40th Anniversary edition added power to the passenger seat and many specific trim and appearance features.

This 1993 Chevrolet Corvette 40th Anniversary Convertible is offered with an uninstalled replacement convertible soft top, multiple keys, a window sticker, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

40th Anniversary Edition — Ruby Red Metallic over Ruby Red leather

Showing approximately 24,700 miles from new

First delivered to Reedman Chevrolet-Oldsmobile, Langhorne, PA

5.7L LT1 V8/4-speed automatic transmission

Window sticker

Factory Equipment

5.7-liter LT1 V8 engine with multi-port fuel injection

4-speed automatic transmission with lock-up torque converter

Power-assisted steering and brakes

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Power-adjustable sport seats with 40th Anniversary embroidery

Electronic air conditioning system

Power windows and door locks

Delco/Bose sound system

Cassette stereo

Servicing & Documentation

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

April 2023: Water pump replaced

May 2020: Intake manifold gaskets replaced Spark plug(s) replaced Serpentine belts replaced Thermostat replaced

Water pump replaced

Known Imperfections

Wear consistent with age and mileage

Michelin tires with older date codes

Paint touch-up on front fascia

Fiberglass chip on lower rocker panel

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): October 2017: Minor damage reported



Ownership History

This 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 40th Anniversary Edition was acquired by the seller in 2018. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

Included Items