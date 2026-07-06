Auction ended.

25k-Mile 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 40th Anniversary Edition

Sold for on 07/06/26
Result
25k-Mile 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 40th Anniversary Edition
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Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY33P5P5119013
Mileage indicated24,700 Miles
LocationWebster, Massachusetts
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRuby Red
Interior colorRuby Red
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The C4 Corvette's 40th Anniversary edition arrived in 1993, finished exclusively in Ruby Red Metallic with matching convertible top, Ruby Red leather interior, and commemorative embroidery throughout. Available only as a coupe or convertible, the package added meaningful equipment to an already well-specified base car. Just over 6,700 convertibles were left the factory in this configuration.

This example was originally delivered to Reedman Chevrolet-Oldsmobile in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, and now shows just under 25,000 miles. Acquired by the seller in 2018, the car carries its original window sticker, which shows a total retail price of nearly $45,000, and is presented in stock form.

Equipped with the 5.7-liter LT1 V8 and 4-speed automatic transmission, the Corvette Preferred Equipment Group adds driver amenities such as a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and upgraded factory audio system. The 40th Anniversary edition added power to the passenger seat and many specific trim and appearance features.

This 1993 Chevrolet Corvette 40th Anniversary Convertible is offered with an uninstalled replacement convertible soft top, multiple keys, a window sticker, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 40th Anniversary Edition — Ruby Red Metallic over Ruby Red leather

  • Showing approximately 24,700 miles from new

  • First delivered to Reedman Chevrolet-Oldsmobile, Langhorne, PA

  • 5.7L LT1 V8/4-speed automatic transmission

  • Window sticker

Factory Equipment

  • 5.7-liter LT1 V8 engine with multi-port fuel injection

  • 4-speed automatic transmission with lock-up torque converter

  • Power-assisted steering and brakes

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Power-adjustable sport seats with 40th Anniversary embroidery

  • Electronic air conditioning system

  • Power windows and door locks

  • Delco/Bose sound system

  • Cassette stereo

Servicing & Documentation

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

  • April 2023:

    • Water pump replaced

  • May 2020:

    • Intake manifold gaskets replaced

    • Spark plug(s) replaced

    • Serpentine belts replaced

    • Thermostat replaced

  • Water pump replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Wear consistent with age and mileage

  • Michelin tires with older date codes

  • Paint touch-up on front fascia

  • Fiberglass chip on lower rocker panel

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • October 2017: Minor damage reported

Ownership History

This 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 40th Anniversary Edition was acquired by the seller in 2018. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Multiple keys

  • Replacement convertible soft top

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

25k-Mile 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 40th Anniversary Edition

Sold to
tbg86
tbg86
$19,421
Seller
3cargarage61
3cargarage61
EndedJul 06, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids20
Views7,201

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tbg86
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