25k-Mile 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 40th Anniversary Edition
Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
The C4 Corvette's 40th Anniversary edition arrived in 1993, finished exclusively in Ruby Red Metallic with matching convertible top, Ruby Red leather interior, and commemorative embroidery throughout. Available only as a coupe or convertible, the package added meaningful equipment to an already well-specified base car. Just over 6,700 convertibles were left the factory in this configuration.
This example was originally delivered to Reedman Chevrolet-Oldsmobile in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, and now shows just under 25,000 miles. Acquired by the seller in 2018, the car carries its original window sticker, which shows a total retail price of nearly $45,000, and is presented in stock form.
Equipped with the 5.7-liter LT1 V8 and 4-speed automatic transmission, the Corvette Preferred Equipment Group adds driver amenities such as a 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and upgraded factory audio system. The 40th Anniversary edition added power to the passenger seat and many specific trim and appearance features.
This 1993 Chevrolet Corvette 40th Anniversary Convertible is offered with an uninstalled replacement convertible soft top, multiple keys, a window sticker, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
40th Anniversary Edition — Ruby Red Metallic over Ruby Red leather
Showing approximately 24,700 miles from new
First delivered to Reedman Chevrolet-Oldsmobile, Langhorne, PA
5.7L LT1 V8/4-speed automatic transmission
Window sticker
Factory Equipment
5.7-liter LT1 V8 engine with multi-port fuel injection
4-speed automatic transmission with lock-up torque converter
Power-assisted steering and brakes
Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Power-adjustable sport seats with 40th Anniversary embroidery
Electronic air conditioning system
Power windows and door locks
Delco/Bose sound system
Cassette stereo
Servicing & Documentation
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
April 2023:
Water pump replaced
May 2020:
Intake manifold gaskets replaced
Spark plug(s) replaced
Serpentine belts replaced
Thermostat replaced
Water pump replaced
Known Imperfections
Wear consistent with age and mileage
Michelin tires with older date codes
Paint touch-up on front fascia
Fiberglass chip on lower rocker panel
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
October 2017: Minor damage reported
Ownership History
This 1993 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 40th Anniversary Edition was acquired by the seller in 2018. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.
Included Items
Window sticker
Multiple keys
Replacement convertible soft top
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.