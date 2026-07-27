Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The fourth-generation Camaro made its debut for the 1993 model year on an updated F-Body platform. The car retained the same characteristics since its 1967 introduction — a coupe body style with 2+2 seating, rear-wheel drive, and pushrod 6-cylinder and V8 engines. Z28 models came standard with Chevrolet's Gen II 5.7-liter LT1 V8, which featured aluminum cylinder heads, reverse-flow cooling, and Multi-Port Fuel Injection. The LT1 responds incredibly well to modifications thanks to its excellent cooling abilities, advanced engine management, and restrictive factory intake and exhaust systems.

This '93 Camaro Z28 has been modified with a COMP Cams camshaft, a 52mm throttle body, and replacement cylinder heads reportedly equipped with beehive springs and ratio roller rockers. To help handle the increased horsepower, the seller tells us that the four-speed automatic transmission has been rebuilt and an aftermarket shift kit has been installed.

The car is finished in black and rides on Weld Racing five-spoke wheels finished in black and mounted with Mickey Thompson ET Street Radial Pro tires out back and Hoosier Drag Front rubber up front. Inside, many of the dashboard components have been removed, but the car retains its power-adjustable two-tone gray cloth seats.

This 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Finished in black over two-tone gray cloth upholstery

Gen II LT1 V8 engine with the following reported modifications: COMP Cam camshaft Replacement cylinder heads and intake manifold Beehive valve springs and ratio roller rockers

Automatic transmission reportedly rebuilt with an aftermarket shift kit

Aftermarket five-spoke wheels finished in black with racing tires

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Gen II LT1 5.7L V8

Four-speed automatic transmission

Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Bucket seats

Modifications

COMP Cam camshaft (see gallery for specs)

Replacement cylinder heads and intake manifold

Beehive valve springs

Ratio roller rockers

52mm throttle body with Z28 decorative upper cover

Automatic transmission shift kit

Aftermarket five-spoke wheels, black finish

Mickey Thompson ET Street Radial Pro tires, rear

Hoosier Drag Front tires, front

Tinted taillights

Aftermarket auxiliary gauges

Aftermarket speakers

Servicing & Documentation

Engine and transmission reportedly rebuilt under current ownership

Camshaft specs available in the gallery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Miscellaneous dents, scratches, and paint chips

Damaged right rear quarter panel

Faded finish on front bumper and roof panel

Miscellaneous dashboard and interior trim missing

Disconnected wiring hanging out of the dashboard

Power steering components removed

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple early reporting gaps and registration history in Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan.