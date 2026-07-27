Auction ended.

Modified 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 07/27/26
Result
Modified 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (83)

Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G1FP22P9P2127715
Mileage indicated81,300 Miles
LocationWarren, Michigan
EngineLT1 5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Addenda and errata

Additional images showing the previously removed interior components now reinstalled have been provided by the seller and added at the end of the photo gallery.

Video gallery

Modified 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Coupe Start Up and Walkaround
Play
Modified 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Coupe Short Drive and Interior Viewing
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The fourth-generation Camaro made its debut for the 1993 model year on an updated F-Body platform. The car retained the same characteristics since its 1967 introduction — a coupe body style with 2+2 seating, rear-wheel drive, and pushrod 6-cylinder and V8 engines. Z28 models came standard with Chevrolet's Gen II 5.7-liter LT1 V8, which featured aluminum cylinder heads, reverse-flow cooling, and Multi-Port Fuel Injection. The LT1 responds incredibly well to modifications thanks to its excellent cooling abilities, advanced engine management, and restrictive factory intake and exhaust systems.

This '93 Camaro Z28 has been modified with a COMP Cams camshaft, a 52mm throttle body, and replacement cylinder heads reportedly equipped with beehive springs and ratio roller rockers. To help handle the increased horsepower, the seller tells us that the four-speed automatic transmission has been rebuilt and an aftermarket shift kit has been installed.

The car is finished in black and rides on Weld Racing five-spoke wheels finished in black and mounted with Mickey Thompson ET Street Radial Pro tires out back and Hoosier Drag Front rubber up front. Inside, many of the dashboard components have been removed, but the car retains its power-adjustable two-tone gray cloth seats.

This 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Finished in black over two-tone gray cloth upholstery

  • Gen II LT1 V8 engine with the following reported modifications:

    • COMP Cam camshaft

    • Replacement cylinder heads and intake manifold

    • Beehive valve springs and ratio roller rockers

  • Automatic transmission reportedly rebuilt with an aftermarket shift kit

  • Aftermarket five-spoke wheels finished in black with racing tires

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Gen II LT1 5.7L V8

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

  • Bucket seats

Modifications

  • COMP Cam camshaft (see gallery for specs)

  • Replacement cylinder heads and intake manifold

  • Beehive valve springs

  • Ratio roller rockers

  • 52mm throttle body with Z28 decorative upper cover

  • Automatic transmission shift kit

  • Aftermarket five-spoke wheels, black finish

  • Mickey Thompson ET Street Radial Pro tires, rear

  • Hoosier Drag Front tires, front

  • Tinted taillights

  • Aftermarket auxiliary gauges

  • Aftermarket speakers

Servicing & Documentation

  • Engine and transmission reportedly rebuilt under current ownership

  • Camshaft specs available in the gallery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Miscellaneous dents, scratches, and paint chips

  • Damaged right rear quarter panel

  • Faded finish on front bumper and roof panel

  • Miscellaneous dashboard and interior trim missing

  • Disconnected wiring hanging out of the dashboard

  • Power steering components removed

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple early reporting gaps and registration history in Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
Patrick_Prohm
Patrick_Prohm
$2,600
Seller
NS_n8savy
NS_n8savy
EndedJul 27, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC
Bids13
Views4,600

Comments & bids

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Patrick_Prohm
Jul 27 at 6:49 PM
$2,100bid placed 
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cs_674e1d
Jul 27 at 2:36 PM
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RaymondNickol_92f6
Jul 27 at 12:33 PM
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