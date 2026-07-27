Modified 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Coupe
Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Additional images showing the previously removed interior components now reinstalled have been provided by the seller and added at the end of the photo gallery.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The fourth-generation Camaro made its debut for the 1993 model year on an updated F-Body platform. The car retained the same characteristics since its 1967 introduction — a coupe body style with 2+2 seating, rear-wheel drive, and pushrod 6-cylinder and V8 engines. Z28 models came standard with Chevrolet's Gen II 5.7-liter LT1 V8, which featured aluminum cylinder heads, reverse-flow cooling, and Multi-Port Fuel Injection. The LT1 responds incredibly well to modifications thanks to its excellent cooling abilities, advanced engine management, and restrictive factory intake and exhaust systems.
This '93 Camaro Z28 has been modified with a COMP Cams camshaft, a 52mm throttle body, and replacement cylinder heads reportedly equipped with beehive springs and ratio roller rockers. To help handle the increased horsepower, the seller tells us that the four-speed automatic transmission has been rebuilt and an aftermarket shift kit has been installed.
The car is finished in black and rides on Weld Racing five-spoke wheels finished in black and mounted with Mickey Thompson ET Street Radial Pro tires out back and Hoosier Drag Front rubber up front. Inside, many of the dashboard components have been removed, but the car retains its power-adjustable two-tone gray cloth seats.
This 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Finished in black over two-tone gray cloth upholstery
Gen II LT1 V8 engine with the following reported modifications:
COMP Cam camshaft
Replacement cylinder heads and intake manifold
Beehive valve springs and ratio roller rockers
Automatic transmission reportedly rebuilt with an aftermarket shift kit
Aftermarket five-spoke wheels finished in black with racing tires
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Gen II LT1 5.7L V8
Four-speed automatic transmission
Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Bucket seats
Modifications
COMP Cam camshaft (see gallery for specs)
Replacement cylinder heads and intake manifold
Beehive valve springs
Ratio roller rockers
52mm throttle body with Z28 decorative upper cover
Automatic transmission shift kit
Aftermarket five-spoke wheels, black finish
Mickey Thompson ET Street Radial Pro tires, rear
Hoosier Drag Front tires, front
Tinted taillights
Aftermarket auxiliary gauges
Aftermarket speakers
Servicing & Documentation
Engine and transmission reportedly rebuilt under current ownership
Camshaft specs available in the gallery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Miscellaneous dents, scratches, and paint chips
Damaged right rear quarter panel
Faded finish on front bumper and roof panel
Miscellaneous dashboard and interior trim missing
Disconnected wiring hanging out of the dashboard
Power steering components removed
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple early reporting gaps and registration history in Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.