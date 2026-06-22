One-Family-Owned 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet 5-Speed
Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for the 1989 model year, the Porsche 944 S2 came at the pinnacle of the transaxle-era 944 lineup, pairing balanced handling with increased power from a 3.0‑liter inline-four, which was the largest four-cylinder engine fitted to a production car at the time. The S2 Cabriolet variant added open-top motoring while retaining the chassis composure and everyday usability that defined the 944 platform.
This 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet was originally purchased buy the seller's spouse and it has remained in the family since new. The car is finished in classic Guards Red over black leather upholstery with a black canvas folding soft top. Power comes from a naturally aspirated 3.0‑liter inline-four paired with a five‑speed manual transmission. Service reported by the seller include replacement of the convertible top, tires, brake components, and windshield, along with fluid service and general upkeep.
This 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet is now offered at no reserve with original purchase documentation, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One-family-owned
Powered by a 3.0L inline‑four paired
5‑speed manual transaxle
Finished in Guards Red over black leather interior
Replacement convertible top and tires
Original sales invoice and purchase documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
3.0L DOHC inline‑four engine
5‑speed manual transaxle
Rear‑wheel drive
Four‑wheel independent suspension
Four‑wheel disc brakes
16‑inch alloy wheels
Power windows and locks
Factory Options:
Guards Red exterior
Black convertible top
Radio “Reno” (factory head unit)
Amplifier system (Hi‑Fi, 2 x 20 watts)
Power driver's seat
Partial leather front seats
Modifications
Black floor mats with red “Porsche” script
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Convertible top replaced
Tires replaced
Brake, pads, lines, fluid, and booster replaced
Engine oil and filter changed
Windshield replaced
Front-end alignment
Vehicle detailed
Known Imperfections
Dashboard exhibits cracks/splitting near the steering wheel
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Ownership History
This car was purchased new by the seller's spouse and has remained in the same family since new. It is now offered with a clean Tennessee title.
Included Items
Original sales invoice and purchase documentation
Owner’s manual and factory literature
Boot cover
Car cover
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.