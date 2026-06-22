Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1989 model year, the Porsche 944 S2 came at the pinnacle of the transaxle-era 944 lineup, pairing balanced handling with increased power from a 3.0‑liter inline-four, which was the largest four-cylinder engine fitted to a production car at the time. The S2 Cabriolet variant added open-top motoring while retaining the chassis composure and everyday usability that defined the 944 platform.

This 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet was originally purchased buy the seller's spouse and it has remained in the family since new. The car is finished in classic Guards Red over black leather upholstery with a black canvas folding soft top. Power comes from a naturally aspirated 3.0‑liter inline-four paired with a five‑speed manual transmission. Service reported by the seller include replacement of the convertible top, tires, brake components, and windshield, along with fluid service and general upkeep.

This 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet is now offered at no reserve with original purchase documentation, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One-family-owned

Powered by a 3.0L inline‑four paired

5‑speed manual transaxle

Finished in Guards Red over black leather interior

Replacement convertible top and tires

Original sales invoice and purchase documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

3.0L DOHC inline‑four engine

5‑speed manual transaxle

Rear‑wheel drive

Four‑wheel independent suspension

Four‑wheel disc brakes

16‑inch alloy wheels

Power windows and locks

Factory Options: Guards Red exterior Black convertible top Radio “Reno” (factory head unit) Amplifier system (Hi‑Fi, 2 x 20 watts) Power driver's seat Partial leather front seats



Modifications

Black floor mats with red “Porsche” script

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Convertible top replaced

Tires replaced

Brake, pads, lines, fluid, and booster replaced

Engine oil and filter changed

Windshield replaced

Front-end alignment

Vehicle detailed

Known Imperfections

Dashboard exhibits cracks/splitting near the steering wheel

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

This car was purchased new by the seller's spouse and has remained in the same family since new. It is now offered with a clean Tennessee title.

Included Items