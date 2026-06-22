Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet 5-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 06/22/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet 5-Speed
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Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0CB2945MN440491
Mileage indicated153,500 Miles
LocationSeymour, Tennessee
Engine3.0L DOHC Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Video gallery

1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet - Cold Start
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1989 model year, the Porsche 944 S2 came at the pinnacle of the transaxle-era 944 lineup, pairing balanced handling with increased power from a 3.0‑liter inline-four, which was the largest four-cylinder engine fitted to a production car at the time. The S2 Cabriolet variant added open-top motoring while retaining the chassis composure and everyday usability that defined the 944 platform.

This 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet was originally purchased buy the seller's spouse and it has remained in the family since new. The car is finished in classic Guards Red over black leather upholstery with a black canvas folding soft top. Power comes from a naturally aspirated 3.0‑liter inline-four paired with a five‑speed manual transmission. Service reported by the seller include replacement of the convertible top, tires, brake components, and windshield, along with fluid service and general upkeep.

This 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet is now offered at no reserve with original purchase documentation, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One-family-owned

  • Powered by a 3.0L inline‑four paired

  • 5‑speed manual transaxle

  • Finished in Guards Red over black leather interior

  • Replacement convertible top and tires

  • Original sales invoice and purchase documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 3.0L DOHC inline‑four engine

  • 5‑speed manual transaxle

  • Rear‑wheel drive

  • Four‑wheel independent suspension

  • Four‑wheel disc brakes

  • 16‑inch alloy wheels

  • Power windows and locks

  • Factory Options:

    • Guards Red exterior

    • Black convertible top

    • Radio “Reno” (factory head unit)

    • Amplifier system (Hi‑Fi, 2 x 20 watts)

    • Power driver's seat

    • Partial leather front seats

Modifications

  • Black floor mats with red “Porsche” script

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Convertible top replaced

  • Tires replaced

  • Brake, pads, lines, fluid, and booster replaced

  • Engine oil and filter changed

  • Windshield replaced

  • Front-end alignment

  • Vehicle detailed

Known Imperfections

  • Dashboard exhibits cracks/splitting near the steering wheel

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

This car was purchased new by the seller's spouse and has remained in the same family since new. It is now offered with a clean Tennessee title.

Included Items

  • Original sales invoice and purchase documentation

  • Owner’s manual and factory literature

  • Boot cover

  • Car cover

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet

Original Invoice: 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet

Purchase Documents: 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet

Service Booklet: 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
BF107
BF107
$14,980
Seller
ROW1928
ROW1928
EndedJun 22, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids16
Views11,977
Bids
BF107's avatar
BF107
Jun 22 at 6:03 PM
$14,000bid placed 
FK_miy3va's avatar
FK_miy3va
Jun 22 at 3:01 PM
$13,750bid placed 
BF107's avatar
BF107
Jun 21 at 6:04 PM
$13,500bid placed 
johnfesta_n491's avatar
johnfesta_n491
Jun 16 at 2:50 AM
$13,000bid placed 
Teaksdad's avatar
Teaksdad
Jun 16 at 2:43 AM
$12,000bid placed 

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